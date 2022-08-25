U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

Dental Implants and Abutment Systems Market to hit USD 9 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Dental implants and abutment systems industry is anticipated to register 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to growing prevalence of dental disorders worldwide.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Implants and Abutment Systems Market value is projected to reach USD 9 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Dental Implants and Abutment Systems Market
Dental Implants and Abutment Systems Market

One of the key drivers is cosmetic dentistry, which is gaining traction among patients who want to enhance their aesthetic appearance and improve their oral health. Many people opt for dental implants during corrective surgeries to address facial alteration due to loss of teeth after an accident. Significant demand for cosmetic dentistry across developed nations has fueled the industry trends.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the demand for dental implants, as there was a sharp decline in dental clinic visits as well as the spending capacity of patients during this period. Dentists were advised to avoid regular consultation activities and treat only emergency patients, such as those suffering from traumatic injuries. Also, the lack of reimbursement policies in most countries could act as a hindrance for the industry expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5307

Global dental implants and abutment systems market share from the custom abutment segment is anticipated to observe more than 8% CAGR during 2022-2030. The prevalence of oral cancer is rising across various regions due to factors such as tobacco consumption, smoking, and poor oral hygiene. The prevalence of carries among adults will create a demand for abutment systems, as they are effective and incur low initial costs. The products can play an important role in dental restoration procedures as they create a natural appearance between the implant and crown, thereby enhancing the overall dental hygiene.

Zirconium materials segment held more than 24% share of dental implants and abutment systems industry during 2021. Further, the demand for metal-free or ceramic implants has increased consistently over the years. According to a recent survey in Europe, nearly 65% of patients preferred metal-free dental implants. Implant products made from this material offer high biocompatibility. They are also resistant to corrosion and wear-and-tear, which increases their lifespan.

Browse key industry insights spread across 259 pages with 377 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, "Dental Implants and Abutment Systems Market Analysis By Product, Material, End-use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dental-implants-and-abutment-systems-market

Dental implants and abutment systems market from dental clinic end-users is predicted to cross USD 6 billion by 2030. The overall network of specialty dental clinics is expanding steadily, to keep up with the rising number of patients suffering from gum diseases and dental periodontitis. A rapid growth in the global geriatric population, who are prone to periodontal disorders, will act as a catalyst for the increase in clinic visitations and the demand for implants.

Europe dental implants and abutment systems market value will surpass USD 4 billion by 2030. The growing incidence of periodontal diseases among adults will positively impact the regional industry forecast. In addition, there are key public awareness initiatives introduced by medical centers and regional governments about dental issues and oral care. For instance, the U.K.'s Oral Health Foundation celebrates the National Smile Month every year. The program raises awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and educates citizens about the foods that can enhance or worsen dental health.

Dentsply Sirona, AB Dental Devices Ltd, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Envista Holdings Corporation (Implant Direct), Glidewell, Henry Schein Inc., BHI Implants, Dentalpoint AG, Ditron Dental, Cowellmedi Co. Ltd, BioHorizons, and National Dentex Labs, are some of the top players in dental implants and abutment systems market.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5307

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com 
Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885178/Dental_Implants_and_Abutment_Systems_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-implants-and-abutment-systems-market-to-hit-usd-9-billion-by-2030-says-global-market-insights-inc-301612240.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

