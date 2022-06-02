U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Dental Implants Market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 7.8 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental implants market is valued at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2021, and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 7.8 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031. This intelligence study by Persistence Market Research projects industry insights to give better understanding of the global landscape. Globally, rising aging population has increases the demand for dental implants in the market.

Some of the major drivers which help in increasing demand for dental implants are rising aging population and growing concern for oral healthcare. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry also supports the growth of dental implants market.

High cost of dental implants surgery in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. supports the growth of medical tourism in different part of the world including Malaysia, Hungary, Costa Rica, and India. However, limited reimbursements for dental implants surgery are restraining the growth of the dental implants market.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2821

Various technological advancements in dental implants such as Computer Aided Design (CAD), 3D imaging, mini dental implants, laser dentistry, sedation dentistry, and nanotechnology have improved dental surgical procedures.

Europe is the largest market for dental implants due to growing concerns regarding oral hygiene, increasing clinical adoption of dental implants therapy, and technological advancements. Some of the fastest-growing markets for dental implants in Europe are the U.K., France and Germany.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/2821

Titanium implants is the largest material-based segment and is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR over the decade.

The dental implants market in North America is expected to witness moderate growth attributed to aging population, rising awareness about oral health and technological advancement in dental implants surgery procedures. Adoption of advanced dentistry by North American people also plays important roles in driving the growth of the dental implants market.

According to the American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA), approximately 75% of American adults were suffering from various forms of gum diseases in 2008. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing dental implants market. Growing concern about oral health and medical tourism are some factors driving the growth of the dental implant in the Asia Pacific market.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2821

Institut Straumann AG is one of the leading players in the dental implants market. Other major players of dental implants market include Nobel Biocare, DENTSPLY International Inc. and Zimmer dental Inc., 3M Company and Neoss International.

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

