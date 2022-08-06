Dental Implants Market, Increasing Number of Cosmetic Dentistry and Orthodontic Treatments to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Implants Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.27 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The market for dental implants is growing primarily due to the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic operations, yet market expansion may be hampered by factors like the high cost of dental implants and implant procedures.
The dental implants market report extensively covers market segmentations by the following:
Based on end-user
Based on the material
Based on the price
Based on geography
As per Technavio, the emergence of robotic dental surgery will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Get a Free Sample Report.
Dental Implants Market Vendors
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
ACE Surgical Supply Co. Inc.
Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd.
BEGO GmbH and Co. KG
Bicon LLC
BioHorizons Inc.
Cowellmedi Co. Ltd.
Dentium USA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
Envista Holdings Corp.
LYRA ETK
Dental Implants Market Geographical Analysis
Europe will account for 37% of market growth. The major dental implant markets in Europe are Germany and France. Compared to the rest of the world, this region's market will increase more quickly (ROW).
The expansion of the dental implant industry in Europe will be aided by the rising number of dental implant manufacturing businesses, adequate dental procedure reimbursements in the UK and Germany, a rise in the use of intraoral digital impression procedures and rising dental travel to Eastern European nations like the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland.
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Dental Implants Market Drivers
The rise in cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic procedures is one of the main drivers boosting the global market for dental implants. Procedures in cosmetic dentistry are used for tooth whitening and bleaching, which improve the color of the teeth, as well as for dental disorders such as dental caries and periodontal diseases. The presence of prosthetic products like dental crowns, the availability of modern dental implants, rising R&D expenditures, and the abundance of dentists and other dental care providers experienced in cosmetic dentistry procedures will all contribute to the market's expansion during the forecast period.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our analyst now!
Related Reports
Latex Medical Gloves Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The latex medical gloves market share is expected to increase by USD 4.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%. Download Free Sample Report.
Surgical Site Infection Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The surgical site infection control market share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Download Free Sample Report.
Dental Implants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.27 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.97
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and Republic of Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ACE Surgical Supply Co. Inc., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Bicon LLC, BioHorizons Inc., Cowellmedi Co. Ltd., Dentium USA, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., LYRA ETK, Megagen Implant Co. Ltd., Meisinger Implants GmbH, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Neoss Ltd., Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Pivot Implants, Sewonmedix, Straumann Holding AG, and ZimVie Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Material
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Material
6.3 Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Material
7 Market Segmentation by Price
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Price
7.3 Premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Non-premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Market opportunity by Price
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.10 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Bicon LLC
12.4 BioHorizons Inc.
12.5 Dentium USA
12.6 Envista Holdings Corp.
12.7 MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.
12.8 Neoss Ltd.
12.9 Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK
12.10 Straumann Holding AG
12.11 ZimVie Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-implants-market-increasing-number-of-cosmetic-dentistry-and-orthodontic-treatments-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301600074.html
SOURCE Technavio