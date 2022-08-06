Dental Implants Market, Increasing Number of Cosmetic Dentistry and Orthodontic Treatments to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Implants Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.27 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The market for dental implants is growing primarily due to the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic operations, yet market expansion may be hampered by factors like the high cost of dental implants and implant procedures.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Implants Market by End-user, Price, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The dental implants market report extensively covers market segmentations by the following:

As per Technavio, the emergence of robotic dental surgery will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period.

Dental Implants Market Geographical Analysis

Europe will account for 37% of market growth. The major dental implant markets in Europe are Germany and France. Compared to the rest of the world, this region's market will increase more quickly (ROW).

The expansion of the dental implant industry in Europe will be aided by the rising number of dental implant manufacturing businesses, adequate dental procedure reimbursements in the UK and Germany, a rise in the use of intraoral digital impression procedures and rising dental travel to Eastern European nations like the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland.

Dental Implants Market Drivers

The rise in cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic procedures is one of the main drivers boosting the global market for dental implants. Procedures in cosmetic dentistry are used for tooth whitening and bleaching, which improve the color of the teeth, as well as for dental disorders such as dental caries and periodontal diseases. The presence of prosthetic products like dental crowns, the availability of modern dental implants, rising R&D expenditures, and the abundance of dentists and other dental care providers experienced in cosmetic dentistry procedures will all contribute to the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Dental Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ACE Surgical Supply Co. Inc., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Bicon LLC, BioHorizons Inc., Cowellmedi Co. Ltd., Dentium USA, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., LYRA ETK, Megagen Implant Co. Ltd., Meisinger Implants GmbH, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Neoss Ltd., Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Pivot Implants, Sewonmedix, Straumann Holding AG, and ZimVie Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

