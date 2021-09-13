U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

Dental Implants Market to Reach USD 5.71 Billion by 2028; Surging Adoption of Digital Technologies by Dental Clinics to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Top Players Covered in the Dental Implants Market Research Report Are Institut Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Osstem Implant, BioHorizons, CeraRoot SL. and other key market players.

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size is estimated to reach USD 5.71 billion by 2028. Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Dental Implants Market, 2021-2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 3.66 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2028. As per our researchers, the growth is subjected to the rising consciousness regarding oral hygiene and care, the gush in the market economies, and the rise in aesthetic restoration of implants of the teeth in the upcoming years. Additionally, the inferior feeling that arises due to loss of teeth also contributes majorly to the market.

According to a Foundation for Oral Rehabilitation survey, around 120 million Americans, i.e., 66% of the adults in the U.S. aged between 35 to 44 years, have lost one or more than one teeth. Furthermore, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, around 36 million, i.e., 25% of the adult Americans aged 65 and above, have reported having no teeth.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-implants-market-100443


Segmentation

By type, the global dental implant market is divided into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and transosteal implants. Based on the design, the market has been segregated into tapered implants and parallel walled implants. In terms of the end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and academic and research institutes. In terms of region, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on material, the market is classified into titanium and zirconium. Among these, the titanium implants segment is projected to hold a chief share in the global market. It held a share of 69.6% in the year 2020.

Patients Avoid Visiting Dental Clinics to Curtail COVID-19 Infection

In 2019, the World Health Organization declared the crisis of COVID-19 as a pandemic. According to an article published by The New York Times magazine, the dental profession is listed at the top position regarding the risk of transmission. The American Dental Association (ADA) announced a sudden hike in COVID-19 cases in the nation. They requested all the dental clinics to put limitations on their daily dental appointments, giving preference to emergency cases only. The WHO has also stated that non-essential and routine check-ups must be postponed until there is a visible difference in the number of COVID-19 cases. In emergency cases, certain stringent precautions must be taken before performing any procedures such as aerosol spraying. They also published guidelines for dental applications to be followed to curb the spread of coronavirus transmission.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market-100443


Report Coverage

We have implemented a unique research approach that comprises statistics triangulation based on the famous bottom-up and top-down approaches. Our researchers have lead thorough primary research to verify the estimated size of the dental implants industry. The data utilized to portray the shares for multiple segments at the national, regional, and global levels are extracted from comprehensive interviews with various stakeholders. Our analysts have also derived information from paid databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many other similar resources.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Dental Implants Demand

Primary factors that contribute to the growth of the market are the surging loss of teeth by accidents, booming demand for aesthetic dental procedures, increase in healthcare funds, and the introduction of advanced products in the market. People prefer getting implants over any other treatments in case of missing tooth/teeth. The frequency of edentulism is on a higher side among older adults. Therefore, regions with a higher geriatric population ought to fuel the market growth. Additionally, the increasing frequency of several other oral ailments such as dental tooth caries, periodontal condition, and tooth decay is anticipated to drive dental implants market growth in the foreseeable future.


Quick Buy - Dental Implants Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100443


Regional Insights

Europe to Dominate the Market Backed by Presence of Extensive Producers

The dental implant market share in Europe is expected to lead during the forecast period. The growth is on account of the rapid adoption of implants coupled with a huge number of dental implant producers and positive compensation policies. Another major factor is the growing geriatric population in this region. Europe stood at USD 1.36 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest share position in the market. The factors projected to steer the market growth in the upcoming years are high frequency of edentulism, rising population of dentists in the U.S., accessibility of advanced apparatus, and great recognition of digital dental procedures.

Asia Pacific is likely to inflate at a considerably high development rate due to the presence of a huge patient population and the increasing adoption of modern tooth implants.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Players to Foster Market Growth

The prominent leaders in the market are constantly rooting for efficient strategies to apply to expand their business. One such strategy is to sign partnerships, merge, or even acquire other companies to increase monetary profit. For example, in July 2019, A-dec Inc. announced the acquisition of Dean Dental Systems. The latter is a producer of mechanical room applications required in the dental infrastructure and is based in the Mid-West.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-implants-market-100443


Dental Implant Industry Development

May 2020: Institut Straumann AG announced the launch of a brand new and innovative zygomatic implant application solution. This solution pools verified implant design structures with the benefits of Straumann’s BLT and BLX implant prosthetic range for permanent overdentures.

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report:

  • Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States)

  • Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

  • Henry Schein, Inc. (New York, United States)

  • Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, United States)

  • Osstem Implant (Seoul, South Korea)

  • BioHorizons (Alabama, United States)

  • CeraRoot SL. (Barcelona, Spain)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-implants-market-100443


Global Dental Implants Market

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Dental Disorders by Key Countries/Region

    • Competition Matrix by Key products/Key players

    • Key Mergers and Acquisitions

    • New Product Launches

    • Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

    • Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Implants Market

  • Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Titanium Implants

      • Zirconium Implants

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design

      • Tapered Implants

      • Parallel Implants

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Endosteal Implants

      • Subperiosteal Implants

      • Transosteal Implants

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Dental Clinics

      • Academic & Research Institutes

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Material

      • Titanium Implants

      • Zirconium Implants

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Design

      • Tapered Implants

      • Parallel Implants

    • Market Analysis – By Type

      • Endosteal Implants

      • Subperiosteal Implants

      • Transosteal Implants

    • Market Analysis – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Dental Clinics

      • Academic & Research Institutes

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Material

      • Titanium Implants

      • Zirconium Implants

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Design

      • Tapered Implants

      • Parallel Implants

    • Market Analysis – By Type

      • Endosteal Implants

      • Subperiosteal Implants

      • Transosteal Implants

    • Market Analysis – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Dental Clinics

      • Academic & Research Institutes

    • Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/dental-implants-market-9116


