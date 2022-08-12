Dental Implants Market Size (2022-2030) worth US$ 6,52 Billion| Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental implants market is expected to clock US$ ~6.52 billion by 2030. The global dental implants market is driven by increasing awareness about oral hygiene, oral diseases, and the rising prevalence of untreated tooth decay. Additionally, technological advancements and the introduction of novel technology such as computer-guided implant surgery, antibacterial coating, and digital implant planning are contributing to the market growth, states Growth+ Reports

Dental Implant is a metal frame that is surgically implanted in the jawbone for the replacement of decay, damaged, and missing teeth. They are usually made from zirconium and titanium. Dental implantation is a surgical procedure done by Prosthodontics. The dental implant procedure required takes many months for surgical implantation in the jawbone, so healing process is slow.

The global dental implants market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Type, Material, Design, End user, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Type'

The global dental implants market has been segmented majorly into three test segments:

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Endosteal implants procedure required cylinders, blades, or screws that are made of ceramic or titanium material. Endosteal implants hold the highest market share in 2021, growth is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, negligence in oral hygiene, increasing population with tooth loss, and rising prevalence of oral diseases. Moreover, its benefits like its natural appearance, long-lasting use, and high bite strength are also attributed for its adoption. Additionally, technological advancements in dental implant surgery, the introduction of novel implants, and digital implant are expected to fuel the growth of the global dental implants market

Excerpts From 'By Material'

The global dental implants market based on material has been segmented into:

Zirconium Dioxide

Titanium

Others

Titanium dental implant is leading the global dental implants market owing to their high biocompatibility, reduced risk of pain, high success rate, durability, and stability. Additionally, high resistance to corrosion, low cost as compared to other implants, and natural finishing are contributing to the growth of the titanium dental implants market. Zirconium dioxide is also expected to show exponential growth in the forecast year owing to its high biocompatible material, its ability to prevent abrasion, high comfort, and high resistance to chipping, staining, & cracking.

Excerpts from 'By Design'

The global dental implants market is based on design has been segmented into:

Tapered Implants

Parallel Walled Implants

Tapered dental implants are leading the market owing to their benefits such as their similarity to natural tooth roots, high stability, lower cost, better durability, excellent soft tissue attachment, high bite strength, and improved aesthetic finish.

Excerpts from 'By End User'

The global dental implants market based on end user has been segmented into:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

The dental clinic segment is dominating the global dental implants market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing patient footfall to dental clinics for diagnosis & treatment and technological advancements in treatment such as CAD/CAM technology for oral dental scanning and X-Guide 3D navigation system.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The global dental implants market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of

the World (RoW)

North America dominates the global dental implants market, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America is attributed to the early approval of dental implant products, increasing oral diseases, and the rising geriatric population. Additionally, an advanced healthcare system, developed infrastructure, and high disposable income are contributing to the global dental implant market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global dental implants market are:

AVINENT Implant System

BioHorizons

CeraRoot SL

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY

Sirona Inc

DIO Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc

Institute Straumann AG

OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd

Bicon LLC

Among others

