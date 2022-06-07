U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Dental Implants Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

·5 min read
Major dental implants market players include Envista Holdings, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Zimmer Biomet, Glidewell Laboratories, Osstem Implant, ADIN Dental Implants Systems, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, and BioHorizons.

Pune, India, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global dental implants market size is estimated to witness healthy growth during the forecast timeframe, due to the rising incidence of dental disorders and growing awareness among people regarding the importance of oral hygiene. Many companies across developed and developing economies are investing heavily in innovative technologies to enhance the comfort, appearance, and functioning of tooth implants, thereby positively impacting their adoption. Following are the top trends improving global market forecast:


  • Europe (regional valuation will cross USD 3 billion by 2028)

Parallel walled dental implants will pick up pace:

Europe market size from parallel walled dental implants will record a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2028. These implants offer strong primary stability, which is required for immediate loading or placement. They are quite sensitive and versatile, making them an ideal product for soft bone teeth.

Several organizations are offering innovative product designs to cater to a wider pool of patients. For example, Straumann launched its own Bone Level Implant line that includes the parallel walled implants. The product enhances a patient’s smile appearance and provides greater flexibility.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Dental Implants Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1018/sample

Zirconium-based dental implants will offer long-term protection:

The Europe dental implants market size from zirconium material is estimated to register an 8.3% CAGR through 2028. This material can act as an effective alternative to titanium. One of the major reasons for this is the product’s biocompatibility, which reduces the chance of infections. The implants are highly resistant to fractures, have great strength, and provide resistance against wear & corrosion.

Hospitals will become one of the major end-users of dental implants:

Europe market revenue from hospitals will reach USD 800 million by 2028 due to the rising elderly population, which increases their risk of having dental problems. According to Eurostat, the geriatric population of the EU-27 countries was 90.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach 129.8 million by 2050.

Dental caries and periodontitis are some of the most common dental diseases found in elderly patients. It has increased the number of hospital visits to treat these ailments, which can negatively affect a patient’s quality of life.

  • North America (regional valuation will reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028)

Tapered dental implants will be a popular product among patients:

North America market size from tapered dental implants is anticipated to register around 7.4% CAGR through 2028. These implants provide several advantages, such as minimum risk of labial perforation and high primary stability. They are ideal for instant dental fixation and can reduce fine tooth gaps. With dental procedures rising at a strong rate across the region, product demand will grow considerably.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Dental Implants Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1030/sample

Titanium implants will offer several benefits:

Titanium dental implants held around 69% of the regional industry share in 2021. A major reason for this is the growing use of the material in a wide range of tooth inserts. The implants provide many advantages, such as high success rate, great biocompatibility, thermal conductivity, ability to osseo-integrate, and durability. The product can last for nearly 30 years, further improving its adoption rate.

Canada will be an attractive market for dental implants:

Canada dental implants market size will exhibit an 8.2% CAGR up to 2028 because of the rising awareness regarding the importance of maintaining dental hygiene. The country is also suffering from growing cases of dental disorders either due to aging, unhealthy lifestyle habits, or chronic diseases.

As per the Canadian Dental Association, 7 out of 10 citizens suffer from some form of gum disorder. These factors will prompt healthcare facilities to stock up on dental implants.

  • Asia Pacific (regional valuation will surpass USD 1 billion by 2028)

Dental clinics will witness notable surge in patient visits:

The dental clinic segment accounted for 61% of Asia Pacific market share in 2021 because of the rising occurrence of periodontal disorders. These clinics have highly skilled medical professionals like specialty dentists to treat complex disorders like periodontitis. Tooth restoration procedures are also on the rise, which will positively influence the adoption of dental inserts.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1008/sample

China dental implants market maintains favorable outlook:

China market value is set to cross USD 220 million by 2028 due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and the mounting expenditure in this regard. The government is introducing various initiatives to sensitize people about the significance of maintaining a proper dental routine to avoid serious problems, fueling the product demand.

Demand for parallel walled dental implants rises:

The regional market share from parallel walled dental implants was valued at over USD 150 million in 2021. The product facilitates immediate bone-to-implant contact (IBIC), which greatly enhances primary stability and convenience during a tooth replacement procedure. These implants can be used for a wide range of tooth restoration treatments while maintaining great mechanical strength.

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


