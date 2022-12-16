U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Dental Implants Market will value to USD 6.87 billion by 2029 it will grow at CAGR of 6.7% till 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Dental Implants Market Size By Type (Endosteal, Subperiosteal, Intramucosal and Transosteal), By Material (Titanium and Zirconium), By Price (Premium and Non-premium), By End user (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Academics and Research Institutes), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Dental implants market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Dental implants market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/dental-implants-market/196/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, material, price, end user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Dental implants market are BioHorizons IPH, Inc, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG,, Bicon, LLC among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Dental implants market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Dental implants are artificial tooth roots that can be inserted into the jawbone through surgery. The fixture and the abutment, both of which are commonly comprised of titanium and zirconium, are the two essential components of these dental implants. In North America and Europe, these implants are frequently used in the cosmetic industry. A few of the primary factors that are projected to drive industry expansion include rising demand for prostheses and expanding applications of dental implants in several therapeutic domains. The demand for these implants is significantly influenced by oral rehabilitation, which helps patients recover their face form and mouth function. Dental implants are growing more and more well-liked among patients and dental surgeons as a result of the downsides of detachable prosthesis, such as pain, an unnatural appearance, and maintenance requirements. Dental innovations that mix engineering, art, science, and technology to advance oral health have also received recent attention in dentistry. Modern technical innovations, like CEREC crowns, make use of CAD and may be promptly implanted. Adoption of digital X-rays, non-mercury fillings, intraoral cameras, period protect, DIAGNOdent, laser dentistry, and isolates are driving the market. For those who have lost one or more teeth due to an accident, decay, or any other cause, dental implants are a possibility. Under the gum line, a metal post is inserted during the dental implant procedure.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/196

Scope of Dental implants market report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year          

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Material, Price, End User and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

BioHorizons IPH, Inc, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, Bicon, LLC among others

Segmentation Analysis

The endosteal segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The type segment includes Endosteal, Subperiosteal, Intramucosal and Transosteal. The endosteal segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. These implants are in high demand because they have a higher success rate than other varieties and because dental caries is becoming more common.

The titanium segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The application segment includes Titanium and Zirconium. The titanium segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to its exceptional durability and strength, titanium implants hold a substantial market share. Additionally, titanium implants are lightweight and have a high level of biocompatibility.

The premium segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The price segment includes Premium and Non-premium. The premium segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to consumers' rising desire for high-quality dental implants, new premium implants being introduced by important market players, consumers' rising disposable income, and consumers' expanding knowledge of premium dental implants, this market is expected to rise.

The dental clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The end user segment includes Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Academics and Research Institutes. The dental clinics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Dental clinics are regarded as the main locations for all dental procedures. This market is expanding as a result of the demand for specialised dental implant clinics and the availability of licenced dentists.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the dental implants include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North American region witnessed a major share. The region's ageing population, which has a high prevalence of dental disorders and a high degree of public awareness of oral preventative & restorative therapies, are the key growth drivers in the area. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, 3 million people have dental implants right now. Due to the vast availability of resources, the population's larger per capita income, and the greater emphasis on aesthetics, this number is often higher in developed nations than it is in developing ones.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany Dental Implants market size was valued at USD 0.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.64 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the country's growing periodontal disease incidence and advanced healthcare due to the nation's excellent healthcare system and rising frequency of periodontal disease. A universal health care system that includes insurance coverage for a variety of dental procedures, including prosthetic, restorative, and oral surgery, has also been established in the country.

  • China

China’s Dental Implants’ market size was valued at USD 0.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.74 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2029. Cosmetic dentistry is in greater demand as a result of the population's rising ability to pay for such procedures. Due to the availability of a sufficient dental workforce to satisfy the rising demand for dental services, the industry will also have opportunities for growth.

  • India

India's Dental Implants market size was valued at USD 0.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the largest markets for dental implants worldwide. Dental implants have become increasingly well-liked across the nation as a result of their greater functionality compared to other treatment options. The number of persons seeking dental care has also increased as a result of higher disposable incomes and longer life spans.

Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by cosmetic industry.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/196/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Device Coating Market Size By Product (Hydrophilic Coatings, Antimicrobial Coatings, Drug-eluting Coatings, Anti-thrombogenic Coatings, and Others), By Application (Neurology, Orthopedics, General Surgery, Cardiovascular, Dentistry, Gynecology, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-device-coating-market/240

Aesthetic Lasers Market Size By Application (IPL Laser Treatment, Laser Skin Resurfacing, Non-invasive Tightening, Skin Tightening, Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty, and Laser hair removal), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/aesthetic-lasers-market/238

Fetal Monitoring Market Size By Method (Invasive and Non- Invasive), By Product (Instruments and Consumables, Ultrasound, Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor, Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Telemetry Solutions, Accessories and Consumables, and Software), By Portability (Non-Portable and Portable), By Application (Antepartum Fetal Monitoring and Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/fetal-monitoring-market/233

Veterinary Vaccines Market Size by Technology (Toxoid Vaccines, Attenuated Live Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines and Others), By Type (Aquaculture Vaccines, Porcine Vaccines, Livestock Vaccines, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Pharmacies and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/veterinary-vaccines-market/231

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Application (Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-clinical Information Systems (NCIS)), By Deployment (Private Cloud and Public Cloud), By Service (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)), By End-User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/healthcare-cloud-computing-market/230

Cardiac Pacing Leads Market Size By Product Type (Unipolar, Bipolar, and Others), By Technology (Transcutaneous Pacing, Transvenous Pacing, and Epicardial Pacing), By End User (Catheterization Labs, Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/cardiac-pacing-leads-market/229

Dermal Fillers Market Size By Type (Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable), By Material (CaHA, Fats, Hyaluronic Acid, Polymethyl-Methylacrlate Microspheres, and Poly-L Lactic Acid), By Application (Face Lift, Facial Line Correction and Lip Enhancement), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/dermal-fillers-market/228

Medical Practice Management Software Market Size By Delivery Mode (On-Premises, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based), By End User (Physician, Pharmacist, Diagnostic Labs, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-practice-management-software-market/227

Acupuncture Needles Market Size By Product (Non-Disposable Needles and Disposable Needles), By Material (Silver, Stainless Steel and Gold), By End Use (Clinics, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/acupuncture-needles-market/215

Wound Care Market Size By Product (Advanced, Surgical, and Traditional), By Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), By End-Use (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/wound-care-market/208


