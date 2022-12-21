Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market worth $14.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market by Type (Dental Implants (Titanium, Zirconium), Dental Prosthetics (Dental Bridges, Crowns, Dentures, Veneers, Inlays & Onlays), Type of Facility (Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Labs) - Global Forecast to 2027", The dental implants and prosthetics market is projected to reach USD 14.1 Billion by 2027 from USD 9.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 14.1 Billion by 2027 CAGR 7.2% Historical Data 2021-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Type of Facility and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The prominent players in the dental implants and prosthetics market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (US), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bicon, LLC (US), Adin Dental Implant Systems (Israel), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), Septodont Holding (France), Southern Implants (South Africa), Keystone Dental Inc (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ultradent Products Inc(US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (US), Shofu Inc (Japan), Bisco Inc. (US), Dental Technologies (US). Key Market Opportunities Low Penetration Rate of Dental Implants in Developing Countries Key Market Drivers Changing lifestyle and unhealthy food habits

Factors, such as growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the low penetration rate of dental implants in developing countries and increasing investments in CAD/CAM technologies are also expected to present growth opportunities for market players.

The robotic dentists and AI are a key trend in this market. Dentronics is a wide field of modern dental technologies, such as specialized AI and medical robot systems, including software, human-machine interaction, hardware, robot safety, and assistive functions. It will improve reproducibility, accuracy, efficiency, and reliability and facilitate a better understanding of diagnosis, disease prediction, risk assessment strategies, and disease pathogenesis. This includes the use of robo-dentists to perform minimally invasive dental work such as teeth cleaning, filling cavities, tooth extractions, and cap applications. However, they are not as accessible for more invasive procedures. This is expected to change in the coming years as robotics and AI in dentistry become mainstream.

Leading players in the dental implants and prosthetics market are increasingly focusing on enhancing their positions in the market through industry-academia collaborations. Academic institutes collaborate with the industry for numerous reasons. For example, such collaborations can provide training and expertise to whichever party requires it; ensure research grant approvals; establish contract research projects; and help various companies to increase their customer base. In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of collaborations between industry players and academic institutions. Industry-academia collaborations are immensely beneficial to both parties. For example, Academic institutes such as the University of Missouri (US) and the Tokyo National School of Dentistry (Japan) contribute to the development, evaluation, and approval of advanced new products and therapies, in collaboration with various dental industry players.

Based on material, the dental implants market is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. In 2021, the titanium implants segment accounted for a larger share in the dental implants market. The segment’s large share is mainly because of the higher adoption of titanium implants by dental professionals, owing to their advantages, such as higher biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, greater stain-bearing capacity, and better corrosion resistance properties, over other materials.

The dental prosthetics market, by type, is split into dental crowns, dental bridges, dentures, abutments, veneers, and inlays & onlays. In 2021, dental bridges accounted for the largest share in the dental prosthetics market, by type. The large share of dental bridges is mainly due to dental bridges are cost-effective alternatives to single-tooth implants and can also cover up multiple missing teeth.

Based on type of facility, hospitals and clinics held the largest dental implants and prosthetics market share in 2021. This segment’s large share is mainly due to the increasing number of dental hospitals and clinics in developing countries, greater consolidation in dental clinic chains in Europe, and rising number of group dental practices in regions, such as North America and Europe.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Based on geography, the dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share in the global dental implants and prosthetics market in 2021. The regional market’s large share is mainly due to increase in the aging population, higher government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, rising adoption of dental cosmetic treatment, further penetration of value dental implants, and the high reimbursement rate for prosthetic products as compared to that available in other regions.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the dental implants and prosthetics market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (US), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bicon, LLC (US), Adin Dental Implant Systems (Israel), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), Septodont Holding (France), Southern Implants (South Africa), Keystone Dental Inc (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ultradent Products Inc(US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (US), Shofu Inc (Japan), Bisco Inc. (US), Dental Technologies (US).

