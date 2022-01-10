U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,636.00
    -31.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,024.00
    -83.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,375.50
    -205.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.50
    -11.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.67
    -0.23 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0250 (+1.41%)
     

  • Vix

    21.04
    +1.43 (+7.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4330
    -0.1170 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,629.41
    -1,030.71 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.10
    -81.78 (-7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.05
    -9.23 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Dental Industry Leader Dr. Teresa Dolan Joins Overjet as Chief Dental Officer

·3 min read

Most recently Chief Clinical Officer at Dentsply Sirona, Dr. Dolan brings over 35 years of experience in dentistry and clinical education with a distinguished academic career

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet (www.overjet.ai), the global leader in dental AI, today announced that Dr. Teresa Dolan has joined as Chief Dental Officer. Dr. Dolan joins Overjet from Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, where she served as Clinical Officer for over eight years.

Dr. Teresa Dolan, Chief Dental Officer of Overjet
Dr. Teresa Dolan, Chief Dental Officer of Overjet

With more than 35 years of experience in dentistry and clinical education, Dr. Dolan's expertise spans clinical dental practice and research. Dr. Dolan joined Dentsply Sirona after a distinguished academic career serving as professor and dean of the University of Florida College of Dentistry from 2003 until 2013. At Dentsply Sirona, Dr. Dolan led the global Clinical Affairs function, supporting new product development and overseeing the largest global clinical education program sponsored by the dental industry.

Dr. Dolan is recognized for her contributions to dental public health, geriatric dentistry, and diversity and women in dentistry. Dr. Dolan also currently serves as President-elect of the Santa Fe Group, the action-oriented think tank dedicated to improving lives through oral health. For over 25 years, the Group has been an ardent advocate for critical issues in dentistry, such as dental education reform and improved primary care access. In 2019, Dolan received the Innovator Award for Excellence in the Dental Industry by Dr. Edward B. Shils Entrepreneurial Fund, Inc. for her achievements in global clinical education.

"I have had great admiration for Dr. Dolan and it's an absolute honor to have her join Overjet," said Wardah Inam, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Overjet. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Dolan on board to help lead Overjet's rapid growth in dental AI with dental clinicians. We look forward to Dr. Dolan leading Overjet's clinical team and driving strategic partnerships."

"AI is going to transform the future of dentistry, and Overjet is at the forefront of this transformation leading with technology that will become the new standard of care for dentistry," said Dr. Teresa Dolan, Chief Dental Officer of Overjet. "Wardah and I both share the same passion in improving oral health for all. It's an honor to be part of Overjet's journey and I look forward to helping lead the Overjet team in its next chapter of growth."

Dr. Dolan will be taking over as Chief Dental Officer from Dr. Robert Faiella, who has served as the Chief Dental Officer of Overjet for nearly two years. Dr. Faiella will continue to serve in an advisory role to Overjet as Dr. Dolan takes over the day-to-day responsibilities.

"We want to thank Dr. Faiella for his invaluable contributions to the Overjet team," said Inam. "During his time at Overjet, he led the charge on the company's important clinical initiatives that have been pivotal to driving Overjet's success and rapid growth and adoption in the dental industry."

Last month, Overjet announced its Series B financing of $42.5 million, bringing the total financing raised to date to nearly $80 million and catapulting the firm to a $425 million valuation. Dr. Dolan's addition represents the first of several key hires as Overjet expands its leadership team to support the company's growth velocity in operations, hiring and development of next-generation dental AI technology that advances patient care.

About Overjet
Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. The company was founded by experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Follow Overjet at www.overjet.ai, on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet)
Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-industry-leader-dr-teresa-dolan-joins-overjet-as-chief-dental-officer-301456656.html

SOURCE Overjet

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday, in a deal sure to spark Beam stock.

  • Is This Vaccine Stock a Buy?

    The recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the new and more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has taught us at least one thing: There's still a dire need for effective vaccines against this potentially deadly disease. Several companies are still looking to enter the coronavirus vaccine market, even though Pfizer and Moderna currently dominate it. One biotech that is slowly advancing a coronavirus vaccine candidate is Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT).

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has a Shot at Redemption This Week. Will It Be Enough?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to release a draft ruling by Wednesday on whether Medicare will cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    Healthcare can be a wonderful industry for investors. Telemedicine has been a big theme during COVID, especially during the height of lockdowns when patients were either frightened or at risk of infection, choosing instead to connect with healthcare providers digitally. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has played a significant role in meeting this need and has grown rapidly as a result.

  • PDS Biotech Granted Patent for its Novel HPV16 Immunotherapy

    Extends patent protection of PDS0101 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office Until October 2037FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that it has been granted U.S. Patent Application No. 15,724,818 titled “Novel HPV16 Non HLA-Restricted T-cell Vaccines, Composition

  • Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast: Former FDA Commissioner

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • U.S. COVID hospitalizations approach record high, but new data could provide a silver lining

    U.S. COVID hospitalizations approach record high, but new data could provide a silver lining

  • COVID will be 'difficult' for next three months but 'end is in sight', says WHO

    The World Health Organization predicts COVID cases will surge every three or four months.

  • Virus Expert Just Predicted When This Surge May End

    Skyrocketing COVID case numbers and surges in hospitalizations, amid reports that the Omicron variant causes less severe illness than previous iterations of the virus—it's all part of the good-news, bad-news ambiguity that accompanies living with COVID-19, which is not going away anytime soon, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. That said, Osterhol

  • Omicron: Natural immunity idea ‘not really panning out,’ doctor explains

    “This idea of natural immunity is not really panning out with this virus,” Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician based in New York City, explained on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • Clarivate Announces Change in Leadership Structure

    Clarivate plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that as part of its One Clarivate Vision to put even greater focus on its customers and solutions, effective February 1, Gordon Samson will become Chief Product Officer. Samson, who is currently President of the IP Segment, will support the four Clarivate customer verticals in this newly created and focused role. With this change, Mukhtar Ahmed, Presiden

  • Sotomayor's false claim that 'over 100,000' children are in 'serious condition' with covid

    "Those numbers show that omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as delta did. . . . We have over 100,000 children, which we've never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators." - Justice Sonia Sotomayor, during oral argument at the Supreme Court, Jan. 7 Several readers questioned these remarks by Sotomayor, made during a hearing on whether the Biden administration's nationwide rules ordering a vaccination-or-testing requirement on large employe

  • AOC Is Latest Member of Congress to Get Sick With COVID

    Alex Wong/GettyRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID, has symptoms, and is recovering from home.The brief statement posted to Twitter—along with a plea that everyone get their booster shot—is certain to rile up conservatives who last week seized on photos of her maskless in Florida.Right-wing writer Brendon Leslie immediately jumped on the announcement, noting that AOC had been infected even though she is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.“Their

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive For COVID-19

    The progressive House member is "experiencing symptoms" and recovering at home, her office said.