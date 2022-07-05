U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,813.50
    -13.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,958.00
    -103.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,554.75
    -56.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,718.90
    -9.60 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.93
    -0.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.79
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0301
    -0.0123 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.03
    -0.68 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9800
    +0.3200 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,749.30
    +269.19 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.49
    +9.35 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.94
    -64.71 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Dental Laboratories Market Report 2022: Developing Markets to Register a Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dental Laboratories Market

Global Dental Laboratories Market
Global Dental Laboratories Market

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Laboratories Market by Material (Metal Ceramic, CAD/CAM Material (Zirconia, Glass Ceramic)), Equipment (Milling Equipment, CAD/CAM System, 3D Printing System, Scanner, Furnace), Prosthetics (Bridge, Crown, Veeners, Denture) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental laboratories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, development of technologically advanced solutions, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies.

The Metal-ceramics segment held the largest share during the forecast period.

Metal-ceramics accounted for 47.4% of the dental laboratories market for materials in 2021. Metal-ceramic restorations are thermally bonded to an underlying metal framework cast to fit the tooth or bridge preparation.

The high supportive strength of the underlying metal allows metal-ceramic restorations to provide full coverage of the posterior teeth and be used for multiple-tooth bridges. Compared to other indirect restorative materials, metal-ceramics are strong and durable, fracture-resistant, and compatible. However, some patients may show an allergic reaction to the base metals.


Milling Equipment segment held the largest share during the forecast period.

In 2021, the dental milling equipment segment accounted for 45.5% of the dental laboratories market for equipment. Dental milling equipment is used to fabricate complete or partial dental restorations. Milling equipment is used to cut crowns, bridges, implant abutments, and other materials such as ceramics, zirconia, alloys, and resins.

Dry and wet milling is generally performed depending on the type of material. Zirconia, wax, and PMMA (polymethylmethacrylate) are milled using a dry mill. Zirconia and PMMA are also milled using a wet mill. Wet milling is mostly required while milling glass-ceramics, feldspathic porcelains, and composite resins.


The crowns segment held the largest share during the forecast period.

In 2021, crowns accounted for 46.0% of the dental prosthetics market. Crowns are artificial restorations that fit over the remaining part of a prepared tooth to strengthen it and give it the shape of a natural tooth. They are also used to protect the tooth from further damage and cover discolored or misshapen teeth.

Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific accounted for 30.2% of the global dental laboratories market. The growth of the APAC market is driven by several factors, such as the rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism, the increase in the number of dental laboratories, and the increased outsourcing of various manufacturing services to the region. According to the United Nations, the APAC has a high aging population.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in Cad/ Cam Technologies to Drive Market Growth
4.2 Equipment to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2027)
4.3 China Accounted for the Largest Share of the APAC Dental Laboratories Market in 2021
4.4 India to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
4.5 Developing Markets to Register a Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in Geriatric Population and Edentulism Cases
5.2.1.2 Development of Technologically Advanced Solutions
5.2.1.3 Rising Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases
5.2.1.4 Increasing Outsourcing of Manufacturing Functions to Dental Laboratories
5.2.1.5 Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in Cad/Cam
5.2.1.6 Growing Dental Tourism
5.2.1.7 Increasing Dental Expenditure Along with Growth in Disposable Incomes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Dental Equipment and Materials
5.2.2.2 Increasing Surgical Costs and Lack of Access to Reimbursement
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dental Procedures
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players
5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Lab Professionals
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Digitalization of Laboratories
5.3.2 Increasing Adoption of 3D Printing in Dental Labs
5.3.3 Focus on Organic Growth Strategies

6 Dental Laboratories Market, by Material

7 Dental Laboratories Market, by Equipment

8 Dental Laboratories Market, by Prosthetic Type

9 Dental Laboratories Market, by Region

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Systems, Inc.

  • 3M Company

  • A-Dec Inc.

  • Amann Girrbach Ag

  • Bego GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Coltene Group

  • Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

  • Envista Holdings Corporation

  • Formlabs

  • Gc Corporation

  • Institut Straumann Ag

  • Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

  • Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.

  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

  • Nakanishi Inc.

  • Planmeca Oy

  • Roland Dg Corporation

  • Schutz Dental Gmbh

  • Shining 3D

  • Shofu Inc.

  • Smart Dent

  • Stratasys

  • Vita Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Voco Gmbh

  • Zirkonzahn Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ry228

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The fall of Roe v. Wade will create problems for families that corporate cash can’t solve

    The overturning of Roe v. Wade will hugely increase the financial strain of parenting, with serious economic consequences for millions of families.

  • The Sarepta Therapeutics Pipeline No One is Talking About

    Gene therapy and gene editing get all the glory, but investors shouldn't overlook an emerging group of tools.

  • The #1 Drinking Habit Jeff Goldblum Swears by To Look Amazing at 69

    For decades, Jeff Goldblum has been starring in numerous movies that give him a rep of a seasoned and talented actor. His quirky demeanor and his many faces of acting give him both the on and offscreen charm that fans love. But not only is he just a man with a stellar acting career, but he's also a healthy, well-kept individual who loves to spend time with his family and eat healthily…all with a great sense of style.His eating and drinking habits are what set him straight for a healthy lifestyle

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

    Despite pandemic restrictions being lifted, COVID-19 is still very much with us thanks to seemingly endless virus mutations and subvariants such as BA.4 and BA.5. "We're in a pandemic still," says CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. "We'd like to think that we're not, but, but we are." Here are five places you are most likely to get COVID, according to Dr. Gupta. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Ho

  • The Love Of My Life Has Terminal Cancer — And We Just Got Married. Here’s What I Learned About Hope.

    "We don’t even know if this marriage will make it to the five-year anniversary. And dare I say it... I’ll be OK if it doesn’t."

  • COVID Cases Are "Rising Fastest" in These 5 States

    The state of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift, as the highly contagious Omicron and its subvariants have crested in some areas and are rising rapidly in others. Health officials say it's important to know the level of community transmission in your area, so you can make informed choices about preventative measures like masking and activities like large gatherings. These are the five states where COVID is rising the fastest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the healt

  • Prevention: Everyday ways to keep your aging brain healthy

    Pick up some or all of these healthy habits to help your brain grow and protect against dementia.

  • Simple Tricks to Avoid a "Deadly" Heart Attack, Say Doctors Now

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for men and women and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every 40 seconds a person has a heart attack. "Every year, about 805,000 people in the United States have a heart attack. Of these, 605,000 are a first heart attack. 200,000 happen to people who have already had a heart attack. About 1 in 5 heart attacks is silent—the damage is done, but the person is not aware of it." While these stats aren't reassu

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

    Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving another COVID-19 surge in the US, virus experts warn. "Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity as well as natural BA.1 and BA.2 immunity," says Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. "However, it is likely that vaccine immunity will still provide subst

  • Man with rare cancer given 6 months to live saved by first-of-its-kind transplant

    A man suffering from a rare type of cancer called pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) which can surround the organs in the abdomen has survived thanks to a

  • AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    At the heart of the deal is the U.S.-based company's early stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that involves the growth of abnormal white blood cells that can lead to the emergence of tumours. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - whose key blood cancer drug Calquence generated sales of more than $1.2 billion last year - plans to acquire all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for an upfront payment of $100 million, with additional milestone-related payments of up to $1.17 billion. TeneoTwo's experimental drug, TNB-486, belongs to a class of bispecific antibodies that are engineered to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells.

  • Barriers to abortion in Canada make it an unlikely haven for Americans

    TORONTO - Winnipeg's Women's Health Clinic is stretched. The facility is one of a handful of abortion clinics in Manitoba, a Canadian province of 1.3 million. It fields about 100 inquiries each week and says it's providing as many as 30% more abortions than it receives government funding for. Even before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old precedent protecting abortion rights across the United States, some of those inquiries about abortion were from Americans.

  • These Marijuana Side Effects are Scaring Doctors

    Marijuana has never been more accepted or widely available legally, a trend that is set to continue as more states approve cannabis for recreational use. But contrary to the popular conception that cannabis is relatively risk-free, like any substance it can cause uncomfortable and even distressing side effects. A new element in the equation: Many cannabis products currently for sale are much different than the joints of yore. Read on to find out more about the cannabis side effects that have doc

  • 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

    Indiana abortion providers have experienced "an insane amount of requests" from out of state following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

  • Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian share 'scary' details of his life-threatening pancreatitis

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirm to fans he's "much better" after being hospitalized with a "life-threatening" bout of pancreatitis.

  • Doing This Once a Month Can Slash Your Cancer Risk, Doctor Says

    Every day, roughly 9,500 people in the U.S. are newly diagnosed with skin cancer, says the American Academy of Dermatology Association. While some cases are considered minor and easily treated, others can spread to other parts of the body and are considered life-threatening. Rates of melanoma, generally considered to be the most serious form of skin cancer, have surged in recent decades. In fact, during the 30 year period between 1982 and 2001, the number of melanoma cases doubled, the AADA says

  • What Is a Low-Impact Workout, Actually? You May Be Surprised

    POPSUGAR Photography / Matthew Kelly It wasn't all that long ago that box jumps, burpees, and treadmill sprints likely dominated the fitness side of your social feed. Nowadays?

  • I'm a Doctor and Beg You Never Take This Vitamin

    It's always a debate with health and medical experts whether vitamins are actually beneficial and who should be taking them. While that issue won't likely be resolved anytime soon, there are things to take note of should you decide vitamins are right for you, including which ones to stay away from. Dr. Sean Ormond, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management with Atlas Pain Specialists tells us, "There are trends going around in social media platforms advocating f

  • Travis Barker shares health update amid "life threatening" condition

    The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has shared a health update with fans after being hospitalised with a "life threatening" condition.

  • 4 Popular Foods That Are Hurting Your Heart, Experts Warn

    Eating healthy is easier said than done—and it's no wonder, when you consider that many popular foods are packed with ingredients that can put your heart in danger. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Americans consume far too many added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium, all of which can contribute to heart disease. On top of that, we also don't get enough vitamins, minerals, and fiber to keep our hearts healthy. This diet trend may explain why heart disease is the leading ca