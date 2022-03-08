U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

Dental Lasers Market Size to Grow by USD 206.83 Mn| 38% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Dental Lasers Market research report by Technavio infers that the increase in the prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases is driving this market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Lasers Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Lasers Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in market growth of USD 206.83 million from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The global dental services market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

A.R.C. Laser GmbH, BIOLASE Inc., DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Fotona d.o.o., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Lumenis Ltd., Ultradent Products Inc., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the dental services market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the health care equipment industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the dental lasers market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 38% of the dental services market growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for dental lasers in North America. However, the rate of market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of this region can be attributed to increase in the use of lasers for dental surgeries to promote faster healing, minimal pain, and reduced chair time.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Germany, China, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Dental Lasers Market

  • Market Driver:

The prevalence of periodontal illnesses, such as gum bleeding, is significant in both adults and children. Periodontal disorders are caused by a variety of factors, including smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, and a lack of knowledge about dental health. Many people in metropolitan areas attend dental clinics because they are more aware of dental illnesses and the services that are available, which drives up demand for better dental operations. During the predicted period, this will boost demand for dental lasers.

  • Market Trend:

The growing prevalence of oral disorders around the world has prompted a shift away from traditional dental treatment trends and toward enhanced global dental laser trends. The fast use of laser technology in dentistry by patients and oral care professionals has boosted its use in tooth extraction, orthodontics, and periodontal disease therapy. Laser dental care has been widely accepted in countries such as the United States, Sweden, and Australia, resulting in higher patient inflow at laser dentistry clinics compared to normal dental clinics.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market in Japan by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dental Lasers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 206.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.93

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A.R.C. Laser GmbH, BIOLASE Inc., DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Fotona d.o.o., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Lumenis Ltd., Ultradent Products Inc., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value Chain Analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Soft tissue dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • All tissue dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-users

  • Hospitals

  • Dental clinics

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • A.R.C. Laser GmbH

  • BIOLASE Inc.

  • DEKA M.E.L.A. srl

  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • Envista Holdings Corp.

  • Fotona d.o.o.

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • Lumenis Ltd.

  • Ultradent Products Inc.

  • Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-lasers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-206-83-mn-38-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301496773.html

SOURCE Technavio

