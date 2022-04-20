Dental Office IT Specialist Company HIX Selects Identillect Technologies for Encrypted Email Services

Identillect's Delivery Trust® Platform Integrates Seamlessly with Popular Email Clients While Ensuring HIPAA Compliance and Full Security

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (TSXV:ID), an industry innovator in email security, has been selected by IT services firm HIX to provide secure, encrypted email services. HIX focuses exclusively on the IT needs of dental professionals, serving clients in 30 states. With a heavy focus on security and HIPAA legal requirements, HIX chose Identillect's flagship product, the Delivery Trust® encrypted email solution, for both its ease of implementation and its security.

Identillect's flagship product, Delivery Trust®, was designed specifically to conform to HIPAA regulations. Delivery Trust® is one of the most secure, HIPAA compliant encrypted email solutions on the market. With Identillect's Delivery Trust®, dental office staff can continue to use the same email clients they are comfortable with, such as Gmail, Outlook or O365, while still having the knowledge their communications are secure and HIPAA compliant.

"HIX works constantly to ensure our clients meet the universal requirements of HIPAA and the HITECH Act," said HIX founder and CEO, Andy Hicks. "One area which is still largely misunderstood and poorly adopted, yet carries with it significant penalties, is the requirement of encrypted/secure email when transmitting patient health information (PHI). Free email services are not HIPAA compliant - at least not when used stand-alone. Fortunately, Identillect is both HIPAA compliant and integrates seamlessly with those free platforms for convenience while also staying secure."

"According to HIPAA Journal, over 29 million healthcare records were breached in 2020," said Todd Sexton, Identillect CEO. "To address the problem, government response has been to considerably increase penalties for non-compliance. Simply put - just too many medical offices are using insecure email which not only endangers their patients' records but risks the entire practice receiving heavy fines. We are proud HIX intends to replace their existing email security provider with Delivery Trust because of the security and simplicity Identillect provides."

About HIX

Founded by Andy Hicks, HIX has been serving the highly specialized IT needs of elite dental and orthodontic practices across the continental U.S. since 2003. Whether it's implementing a state-of-the-art mega practice or providing best-in-class ongoing support, HIX has you covered. HIX has overseen projects for dental practices in over 30 states and remotely manages the daily support needs of clients from California to Florida, Connecticut to Arizona, and various points in between.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, please visit www.identillect.com

