Dental Practice Management Software Market is set to reach US$ 6.74 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2023 / The Dental Practice Management Software Market is projected to be valued at US$ 2.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 6.74 billion by 2033. The sales of dental practice management software are expected to record a significant CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period.

Dental practice management software helps healthcare professionals manage their daily tasks. It helps automate bookkeeping, and inventory management, maximize clinic efficiency, and improve communication between doctors, staff, and patients.

Get a PDF Sample with Latest Market Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16864

It can be integrated with X-ray sensors, intraoral cameras, imagers, and other dental equipment to keep patient records electronically. Today, dental practice management software runs in the cloud as software as a service (SaaS) or apps, eliminating the need to store patient information on paper and allowing doctors to access data remotely.

The growing awareness of oral hygiene has led to an increase in dental examinations worldwide. This is one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market along with the increasing number of the elderly population prone to developing oral diseases and oral diseases.

The ease of paying, booking, and updating information via easy-to-use online portals further fuels the market's growth. Additionally, integrating IT solutions into oral health services has increased the demand for dental practice management software to reduce clinical errors and improve care delivery.

Cloud-based dental office management software is gaining traction due to its multiple benefits, such as charts and images, claims to track, and automatic claim reminders. The adoption of paperless digital dentistry is gaining ground, which is expected to positively impact market growth in the coming years.

Ask from Market Research Expert@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16864

Story continues

Key Takeaways from the Dental Practice Management Software

The web-based segment dominated the market with a 55.6% share in 2022. This is due to its low cost, enhanced security, fast updates, and unlimited storage space. Increasing adoption of DPM software in dental practices for billing, reporting, patient records, scheduling, and treatment planning is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

North America leads the overall market with a 40.4% revenue share in 2022. The strategic presence of key players such as Henry Schein One & Curve Dental and baby boomers' rapid adoption of oral care services is one of the key factors driving United States market growth. Additionally, increased funding for start-ups is likely to support market growth.

The European market is also expected to grow significantly due to rapid technological progress and increased purchasing power. In the 24 months to 30 June 2020, 21 million adults and 6.3 million of their children visited his NHS dentist, according to UK NHS dental statistics.

In 2022, the dental clinic segment was likely to be the market leader, accounting for over 47.4% of total revenue. The industry is growing due to the increasing number of dental offices using dental office management software worldwide.

Manufacturers are constantly expanding their supply chains

The dental laser market's competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with a few major companies operating on a global and regional scale. Strategic alliances are being formed by key players in order to expand their respective portfolios and gain a strong foothold in the global market.

Latest Developments

In June 2021, Curve Dental announced an agreement with Dental Intelligence to provide access to Dental Intelligence's online appointment scheduling system, LocalMed. The purpose of the partnership is to make it easier for dental companies to use Curve Dental's practice management software, which enables patients to virtually confirm appointments.

Henry Schein announced in May 2021 the development of axiUm Dental Software to integrate dental and medical patient records. New consistency in car modules improves electronic patient file interoperability and information exchange between dentistry and healthcare.

Edge Health Solution Inc. partnered with Allscripts in December 2020 to bring enterprise practice management software to her over 1,000 dentists nationwide to customize patient smiles.

For more Report Customization, connect with us at@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16864

Some of the Key Players Operating in Dental Practice Management Software Market Include:

Henry Schein, Inc.

Carestream Dental, LLC

DentiMax

Practice-Web, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

ACE Dental Software

Datacon Dental Systems, Inc.

CareStack (Good Methods Global Inc.)

CD Nevco, LLC (Curve Dental)

Dentiflow

Use promo code >> FMITODAY to get a flat 20% discount

Future Market Insights, Inc., Sunday, April 2, 2023, Press release picture

Key Segments Covered in the Dental Practice Management Software Market Report

Deployment Mode Outlook:

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based

Application Outlook:

Patient Communication

Invoice/Billing

Payment Processing

Insurance Management

Others

End-use Outlook:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Dental Practice Management Software Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

Get Full Access@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dental-practice-management-software-market

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain

Hearing Amplifiers Market Size: The hearing amplifiers market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 10.4 Billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Microcurrent Facial Market Share: As per the current market research conducted by FMI, the global microcurrent facial market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 400.12 million. By 2033, the valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 754.38 million.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Demand: The global 3D reconstruction technology market is estimated to reach US$ 1,245.65 million in the year 2023. As per the future projections by FMI, it is likely to register a CAGR of 7% through the years until 2033 and the net valuation of the market is expected to be worth US$ 2,450.4 million by 2033.

Discrete Analyzers Market Growth: The global discrete analyzers market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.5 Billion in the year 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 2.6 Billion by the year 2033.

Actinomycosis Market Opportunity: The actinomycosis market is anticipated to expand as society develops and looks for novel treatments for this ailment. In fact, it is expected that by 2033, global demand would be worth US$ 90 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/746959/Dental-Practice-Management-Software-Market-is-set-to-reach-US-674-Billion-by-2033-at-a-CAGR-of-1025-during-the-forecast-period-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



