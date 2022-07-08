Dental Practice Management Software Market- Segmentations by end-user (corporate dental practices, DMSO, non-profit dental practices, and individual full-time dentists), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dental Practice Management Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 984.39 million at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period. The report lists dominant market vendors including ABELSoft Inc., ACE Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Curve Dental LLC, Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax, Henry Schein Inc., MacPractice, MOGO Inc., and Practice Web Inc. among others. The increase in the number of dental patients will facilitate the dental practice management software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Practice Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dental Practice Management Software Market Analysis Report by End User, Deployment, Geography, and the Segment Forecasts." Request a Sample Right Here!

Key Market Driver

A significant element driving the expansion of the worldwide dental practice management software market share is the growing requirement to maximize chair time utilization. Higher revenue and increased profits are the outcomes of dentists seeing more patients while making the best use of their chair time. Chair time used effectively can increase sales by more than 8% and profits by more than 25%. Another element contributing to the expansion of the worldwide dental practice management software market share is the growing emphasis on comprehensive and personalized reporting.

Get Sample Report Instantly to learn about additional key drivers and challenges available with Technavio

Geographic Landscape

North America will account for 34% of market growth. In North America, the dental practice management software market is mostly based in the US. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other region. Over the projection period, the expansion of the dental practice management software market in North America would be aided by the rise in the number of dental patients.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Request Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global dental practice management software market as part of the global application software market within the global information technology market.

Story continues

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

For additional information related to market growth factors, Download the Sample report.

Related Reports:

Test Data Management Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The test data management market share is expected to rise to USD 761.92 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75%.

Business Productivity Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The business productivity software market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 98.39 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 14.24%.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 984.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope. Key companies profiled ABELSoft Inc., ACE Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Curve Dental LLC, Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax, Henry Schein Inc., MacPractice, MOGO Inc., and Practice Web Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Corporate dental practices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 DMSO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Non-profit dental practices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Individual full-time dentists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABELSoft Inc.

11.4 ACE Dental

11.5 Carestream Dental LLC

11.6 Curve Dental LLC

11.7 Datacon Dental Systems

11.8 DentiMax

11.9 Henry Schein Inc.

11.10 MacPractice

11.11 MOGO Inc.

11.12 Practice Web Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-practice-management-software-market--segmentations-by-end-user-corporate-dental-practices-dmso-non-profit-dental-practices-and-individual-full-time-dentists-deployment-on-premises-and-cloud-based-and-geography-nor-301581741.html

SOURCE Technavio