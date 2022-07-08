Dental Practice Management Software Market- Segmentations by end-user (corporate dental practices, DMSO, non-profit dental practices, and individual full-time dentists), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dental Practice Management Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 984.39 million at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period. The report lists dominant market vendors including ABELSoft Inc., ACE Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Curve Dental LLC, Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax, Henry Schein Inc., MacPractice, MOGO Inc., and Practice Web Inc. among others. The increase in the number of dental patients will facilitate the dental practice management software market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Key Market Driver
A significant element driving the expansion of the worldwide dental practice management software market share is the growing requirement to maximize chair time utilization. Higher revenue and increased profits are the outcomes of dentists seeing more patients while making the best use of their chair time. Chair time used effectively can increase sales by more than 8% and profits by more than 25%. Another element contributing to the expansion of the worldwide dental practice management software market share is the growing emphasis on comprehensive and personalized reporting.
Geographic Landscape
North America will account for 34% of market growth. In North America, the dental practice management software market is mostly based in the US. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other region. Over the projection period, the expansion of the dental practice management software market in North America would be aided by the rise in the number of dental patients.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global dental practice management software market as part of the global application software market within the global information technology market.
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
Dental Practice Management Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 984.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.07
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope.
Key companies profiled
ABELSoft Inc., ACE Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Curve Dental LLC, Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax, Henry Schein Inc., MacPractice, MOGO Inc., and Practice Web Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Corporate dental practices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 DMSO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Non-profit dental practices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Individual full-time dentists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Deployment
6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ABELSoft Inc.
11.4 ACE Dental
11.5 Carestream Dental LLC
11.6 Curve Dental LLC
11.7 Datacon Dental Systems
11.8 DentiMax
11.9 Henry Schein Inc.
11.10 MacPractice
11.11 MOGO Inc.
11.12 Practice Web Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
