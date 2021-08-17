U.S. markets closed

Dental Practice Management Software Market 2021-2025: ABELSoft Inc. and ACE Dental Emerge as Dominant Market Players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental practice management software market size is expected to grow by USD 984.39 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period. The report lists dominant market vendors including ABELSoft Inc. (Canada), ACE Dental (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), Curve Dental LLC (US), Datacon Dental Systems (US), DentiMax (US), Henry Schein Inc. (US), MacPractice (US), MOGO Inc. (US), and Practice Web Inc. (US).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Practice Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Practice Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increasing need to maximize chair time utilization, growing demand for dental practice optimization, and rising number of DSOs supporting dental practices are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting and rising integration of digital imaging with dental practice management software are some of the prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively over the forecast period.

However, factors such as regulatory compliance, data security, and privacy, and the surging threat from open-source dental practice management software vendors might hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

www.technavio.com/report/dental-practice-management-software-market-industry-analysis

Dental Practice Management Software Market: End-user

The dental practice management software market is segmented into corporate dental practices, DMSO, non-profit dental practices, and individual full-time dentists. The dental practice management software market share growth by the corporate dental practices segment will be significant during the forecast period as they invest significantly in the education and skill advancements of their employees to increase productivity. The software helps highly educated dental care professionals to enhance their skills and consult about patient care with other professionals while managing their data.

Dental Practice Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

The dental practice management software market will witness the highest incremental growth of 34% from North America. The report identifies and distributes the geographic landscape in fast-growing regions and slow-growing regions. The growth of the dental practice management software market in North America can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of dental patients. The market growth potential for this software is further likely to propagate due to the increasing awareness of the diagnosis of diabetic conditions and dental problems among children and the elderly population, particularly, in the US.

Top Companies Covered

  • ABELSoft Inc.

  • ACE Dental

  • Carestream Dental LLC

  • Curve Dental LLC

  • Datacon Dental Systems

  • DentiMax

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • MacPractice

  • MOGO Inc.

  • Practice Web Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Dental Practice Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in dental practice management software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dental practice management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dental practice management software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the dental practice management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Corporate dental practices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • DMSO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Non-profit dental practices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Individual full-time dentists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABELSoft Inc.

  • ACE Dental

  • Carestream Dental LLC

  • Curve Dental LLC

  • Datacon Dental Systems

  • DentiMax

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • MacPractice

  • MOGO Inc.

  • Practice Web Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

