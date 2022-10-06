Dental Restoration Market to Reach USD 2.5 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of dental disorders such as dental caries and development of new dental restorative materials by the key players drive the growth of the global dental restoration market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Restoration Market by Material (Dental Amalgams, Resin Based Composites, Glass Ionomers, Dental Ceramics, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dental restoration industry was estimated at $1.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the prevalence of dental disorders such as dental caries and development of new dental restorative materials by the key players drive the growth of the global dental restoration market. At the same time, rise in disposable income among people has supplemented the market growth even more. Furthermore, surge in number of product approvals has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Most of the non-emergency and minor procedures were canceled or postponed throughout the pandemic. As per a number of research studies, dental surgeons were more vulnerable to contracting and transmitting the coronavirus during dental procedures. These factors impacted the dental restoration market negatively, especially in the initial period.

However, as the global situation got back to normalcy, the market for dental restoration also started restoring at a quick pace.

The dental amalgams segment to retain the lion's share-

Based on material, the dental amalgams segment generated more than two-fifths of the global dental restoration market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Increase in R&D activities related to dental restoration and rise in demand for dental amalgam to treat dental disorders fuel the segment growth. The resin-based composites segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. Surge in demand for resin-based composites for the treatment of pediatrics propels the segment growth.

The dental clinics segment to dominate by 2031-

Based on end-user, the dental clinics segment held more than half of the global dental restoration market revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for personalized treatment offered by standalone dental clinics. Simultaneously, the others segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for dental restorative materials among dental academic institutes and research centers drives segment growth.

North America held the major share in 2021-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global dental restoration market. This is attributed to the factors such as rise in the prevalence of dental caries, well-developed healthcare sector, adequate reimbursement policies, and the presence of skilled dental professionals in the region. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2031. This is due to surge in medical tourism and the presence of a large base of population suffering from dental disorders.

Key players in the industry-

Coltene Holding

DMG Chemish-Pharmaceutische Fabrik GmbH

GC India Dental

VOCO GmbH

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd

3M

SHOFU Dental GmbH

Den-Mat Holding

The report analyzes these key players in the global dental restoration market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

