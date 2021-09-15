U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

Dental Services Market Size Worth $554.5 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental services market size is expected to reach USD 554.5 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The marketing efforts to commercialize dental practices including education camps and online campaigns are contributing to the adoption of dental services. The rapid urbanization around the world, constant economic growth, and the rising disposable income of people have contributed to the relatively steady growth of the market. In addition, per capita consumption expenditure on healthcare services is likely to significantly increase in the coming years.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Based on type, the dental implants segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 as they provide patients with functional options for teeth replacement procedures. With the R&D in this field, dental implants are available with better biomaterials, improved designs, and surface modifications

  • The cosmetic dentistry type segment is likely to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising adoption of teeth appearance improvement procedures, such as teeth whitening, crowns, inlays and onlays, and veneers

  • Based on end use, the dental clinics segment held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The majority of patients visit private practice dental clinics due to the availability of specialists, cost efficiency, and advanced technology

  • In 2020, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue owing to factors including the presence of independent dental clinics, growing R&D activities in dentistry, and rising disposable income. The increasing government funding for dental programs is likely to contribute to the market growth

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028 due to the growing number of dental clinics and rising awareness about oral care. The healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific is expanding with advanced technology and equipmen

Read 80 page market research report, "Dental Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Dental Implants, Cosmetic Dentistry), By End Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The market for dental services was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the clinics were closed due to the imposed social distancing. In March 2020, the American Dental Association (ADA) issued guidelines to postpone elective dental procedures. Only the emergency procedures were allowed to carry out during the early phase of the pandemic.

In April 2021, Mills Administration in partnership with Northeast Delta Dental launched Maine Veterans' Dental Network. It was launched officially in May 2021 and provides services to Maines's veterans who were not able to afford it. In July 2021, Geyer Dental Group updated their Dental Crown Repair/Cap Fitting Restorative Dentistry service for the people in Greater St. Louis. The practice offers periodontal, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental services market based on type, end use, and region:

  • Dental Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

  • Dental Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

  • Dental Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Dental Services Market

  • Aspen Dental Management Inc.

  • InterDent, Inc.

  • National Health Service England

  • The British United Provident Association Limited

  • Apollo White Dental

  • Abano Healthcare Group Limited

  • Coast Dental

  • Dental Service Group

  • Axis Dental

Check out more studies related to dental procedures and devices, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Dental Implant MarketThe global dental implant market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Cosmetic Dentistry MarketThe global cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Dental Crowns And Bridges MarketThe global dental crowns and bridges market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand a CAGR of 7.78% by 2026.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-services-market-size-worth-554-5-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301377260.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

