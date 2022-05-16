U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the dental surgical devices and equipment market are Sirona, Planmeca, DentalEZ, KaVo Group, LM Dental, A-Dec Danaher, Midmark, Yoshida, Morita, and Belmont. The global dental surgical devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $5.

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277183/?utm_source=GNW
7 billion in 2021 to $6.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The market is expected to grow to $10.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

The dental surgical devices and equipment market consists of sales of dental surgical devices and equipment. Dental surgical devices and equipment are used for the treatment of problems related to dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and other forms of oral cancers and injury.

The main types of dental surgical devices and equipment are handheld instruments, handpieces, lasers, electrosurgical systems, and ultrasonic instruments.Hand-held dental surgical instruments are portable devices that are handy to individuals and are used as portable dental surgical devices.

The various applications are bone abnormalities, reconstructive post-mortem dental profiling, cysts, comparative dental identification, and fractures. These are used by hospitals, dental clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dental surgical devices and equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in dental surgical devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rise in dental diseases is the driving force in the dental surgical devices Market.Oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement, and even death.

According to the international journal of dentistry (2019), dental caries affects 60–90% of school children in both developing and developed countries. Moreover, studies have shown that the prevalence of dental caries was up to 83.3% among Middle-Eastern school children. The periodontal (gum) disease, which may result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally. All these diseases require suitable surgical procedures involving various dental surgical instruments. The rise in dental diseases coupled with the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

High costs associated with dental surgical procedures such as implants, periodontal surgery, root canal, laser whitening along less favorable reimbursement policies are the factors that may hinder the growth of the dental surgical devices market.The dental implants on average cost around $2000 to $34,000.

The additional costs associated with X-ray, scans, tests, and consultation fee increases the total cost of the surgical procedure. Due to these high costs, the surgical devices market may find the growth to be challenging.

An increasing number of companies are investing in 3D printing technology in dental surgical devices and the Instrument market. 3D printing technology is a process of making complex 3-D structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession. In this market, 3D Printing technology is used for the production of drill guides for dental implants, the preparation of physical models for prosthodontics, orthodontics, and surgery, the production of dental, craniomaxillofacial, and orthopedic implants, and the fabrication of copings and frameworks for the implant and dental restorations. The major players are using 3D Printing technology to produce devices like 3D printed braces, dental crowns, and implants as well. For example, ArchForm, a teeth-aligner software startup allows orthodontists to create, design, and 3D print aligners within their own offices. According to the company’s customer base, approximately 75% of orthodontists already have 3D printers with software.

The US FDA regulates material that is being used in the manufacturing of dental devices and instruments apart from regulating the devices in the USA.The dental materials cleared by the FDA fall into one of two classes: Class I which signifies minimum to no risk, and Class II that indicates some risk.

Materials in class II include alloys, ceramic, and polymers, all those which take final form in the hands of a practitioner or lab.Carbon’s new 3D printable DENTCA resins have been approved by the FDA.

However, the material approval process takes extra time in the overall launch of the product in the market.

The countries covered in the dental surgical devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.
