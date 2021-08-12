U.S. markets closed

Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Healthcare Equipment Sector: Features and Global Outlook

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental surgical equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dental Surgical Equipment Machine

Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Highlights

Covers

Key Countries


Segments


US, Germany, China, Japan, France,
and UK

Product

Dental systems and equipment

Dental lasers





Vendors

Offerings

Region


3M Co.

3M RelyX Fiber Post Drill

North America

will offer 38% of the
growth opportunity

3Shape AS

D2000, E4













Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

Get a Free Sample Report Now!

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The prevalence of various dental diseases such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and oral cancer is increasing across the world. The risk of developing such conditions increases with age. In 2018, nearly 650 million people across the world were aged 65 and above and the number is expected to increase by over 900 million by 2030. This is leading to an increase in the demand for dental services, which, in turn, is driving the market growth.

Key Benefits

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

  • Instant access to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

  • 3M Co.

  • 3Shape AS

  • A-dec Inc.

  • Carestream Dental LLC

  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Dental Scalers Market – Global dental scalers market is segmented by product (powered dental scalers and handheld dental scalers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Dental Restoration Market – Global dental restoration market is segmented by product (dental amalgams, dental composites, dental cements, dental ceramics, and dental liners), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the ROW), and end-user (dental hospitals, dental clinics, and research institutions).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/dental-surgical-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/dental-surgical-equipmentmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-surgical-equipment-market-in-healthcare-equipment-sector-features-and-global-outlook-301353071.html

SOURCE Technavio

