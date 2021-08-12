Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Healthcare Equipment Sector: Features and Global Outlook
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental surgical equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Data Insights
Market Segmentations
Dental Surgical Equipment Machine
Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Highlights
Covers
Key Countries
Segments
US, Germany, China, Japan, France,
Product
Dental systems and equipment
Dental lasers
Vendors
Offerings
Region
3M Co.
3M RelyX Fiber Post Drill
North America
will offer 38% of the
3Shape AS
D2000, E4
Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The prevalence of various dental diseases such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and oral cancer is increasing across the world. The risk of developing such conditions increases with age. In 2018, nearly 650 million people across the world were aged 65 and above and the number is expected to increase by over 900 million by 2030. This is leading to an increase in the demand for dental services, which, in turn, is driving the market growth.
Major Five Microturbine Companies:
3M Co.
3Shape AS
A-dec Inc.
Carestream Dental LLC
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
