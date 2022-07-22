U.S. markets closed

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.4 Bn growth

·8 min read

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 1.4 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in North America. The increasing number of dentists is creating a high demand for dental surgical equipment in the region. In addition, new product launches and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies are fostering the growth of the dental surgical equipment market in North America. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are focused on developing a comprehensive range of advanced dental surgical equipment, thereby strengthening their offerings to cater to the demand from end-users such as dental hospitals and dental clinics. Prominent vendors are trying to build a strong customer base by distributing their products worldwide through their subsidiaries and other distribution channels, which can help them maintain their position in the market and generate more market revenues. They compete based on brand, quality, and price.

3M Co., 3Shape AS, A-dec Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca Group, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, growth in the number of dentists and dental practices, and favorable reimbursements and tax benefits will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of dental equipment, lack of access to quality oral healthcare, and intense competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Report Sample Now

The dental surgical equipment market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The dental systems and equipment segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. Factors such as the increasing number of dentists and dental facilities, product launches, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced dental chairs are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geographic

About 38% of the overall market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growing number of product approvals, the strong presence of established vendors, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors. In addition, the increasing number of dental problems and the growing focus of governments in developed countries on improving dental care and treatment are further accelerating the growth of the dental surgical equipment market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dental surgical equipment market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dental surgical equipment market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the dental surgical equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dental surgical equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dental surgical equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market vendors

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.4 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.20

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Japan, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., 3Shape AS, A-dec Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca Group, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Dental systems and equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M

96 10.4

98 10.5

100 10.6

102 10.7

104 10.8

106 10.9

108 10.10

110 10.11

112 10.12

114 11.

116 11.1

117 11.2

118 11.3

119 11.4

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-surgical-equipment-market-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-1-4-bn-growth-301590266.html

SOURCE Technavio

