Dental X-Ray Market to Reach USD 4.79 Billion by 2030; Increasing Prevalence of Oral Diseases to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

The rising incidence of oral cancer and increased dental treatments propel dental x-ray market growth. The increasing demand for tooth-whitening, non-metallic inlays, and on-lays has raised the demand for cosmetic dentistry, helping to boost the market growth. North America emerged as the largest market for the global dental x-ray market, with a 48.35% share of the market revenue in 2022.

Newark, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates the USD 2.51 billion in 2022 dental x-ray market will reach USD 4.79 billion by 2030. In just eight years, the increasing geriatric population, the growing R&D activities in dental radiology, the growing percentage of people suffering from stress & diabetes, and the emerging trend of cosmetic dentistry & innovative products are helping to boost the market growth. Further, the high healthcare expenditure, the introduction of innovative imaging solutions, and the penetration of advanced technology are also expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Insight of The Dental X-Ray Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the dental x-ray market. Key factors favouring the growth of the dental x-ray market in North America include favourable healthcare reimbursements, the upswing in the commonness of periodontal & orthodontic disease, and the increasing incidence of oral cancer with a growing number of dental procedures. Further, an increase in the number of individuals opting for systems involved in cosmetic dentistry, technological advancements, and the high acceptance and openness toward aesthetic treatments are also helping to drive market growth in this region.



The intraoral segment is expected to augment the dental x-ray market during the forecast period.



The intraoral segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the several benefits associated with intraoral dental X-rays, such as lower maintenance costs, lower emission of radiation, and cost-effectiveness.



The digital segment market size 1.41 billion in 2022



The digital segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising medical tourism activities for dental treatment and the increasing adoption of CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography) systems.



The cosmetic dentistry segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 48.03% in 2030



The cosmetic dentistry segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing preference for health consciousness and developments in digital instruments for dental care.



The dental hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.05% in 2022



The dental hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share in the global dental x-ray market, owing to the increased affordability of advanced dental imaging systems and technological advancements in dental services.



Advancement in market



For example, in March 2022, Pearl Company announced that the FDA had approved its Second Opinion. This AI-powered radiologic detection support can assist dentists in recognizing common dental conditions, including calculus, tooth decay, and root abscesses.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing geriatric population:



The ageing population, which is mainly affected by poor oral health, such as dental caries, periodontal disease, dry mouth, tooth loss, or oral cancer, are the driving factor of the market growth. As people are living longer, the senior population needs better healthcare access where better diagnostic and therapy measures can be offered. Further, many people are suffering from disorders due to unhealthy lifestyles. Also, the technological developments in dentistry, the increasing affordability of imaging systems, the use of digital subtraction radiography techniques, and the increasing number of dental practices propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Restraint: The lack of dental technicians in the laboratory:



The lack of dentists in low- and middle-income economies is hampering market growth. Further, the lack of customer awareness of the current dental imaging tools in multiple emerging economies is also restraining market growth. Also, the low healthcare access in developing countries is hampering market growth. The lack of healthcare resources such as infrastructure, money, and knowledgeable providers makes it hard for people to access healthcare services. Thus, healthcare access is comparatively poor in developing countries compared to developed nations.



Opportunity: The advances in technology:



The increasing demand for technologically advanced dental X-ray systems for better treatment is the driving factor of the market growth. Also, government initiatives to provide low-cost dental treatment in low-middle-income nations are anticipated to propel market growth. In addition, the ever-increasing number of dental laboratories investing in dental CAM/CAD technologies, the rising degree of development of technologically advanced solutions, and the technological developments & less harmful techniques and instruments like laser treatment are the driving factors of the market growth during the forecast period.



Challenges: Exposure to ionizing radiation



Ionizing radiation is an energy released by atoms that travel in electromagnetic waves (X-rays or gamma) or particles (neutrons, alpha or beta). Internal exposure to ionizing radiation happens when a radionuclide is entered, inhaled or ingested into the bloodstream (for example, by injection or via wounds). External exposure may occur when airborne radioactive material (like aerosols, dust, or liquid) is deposited on skin or clothes. Dental radiography may decrease patient exposure by utilizing faster films, raised focal skin distance, and more penetrating radiation. These factors are challenging the market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the dental x-ray market are:



• Acteon Group

• 3Shape A/S

• Carestream Dental, LLC

• Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

• Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd

• DÜRR DENTAL SE

• Midmark Corporation

• J. MORITA Corporation

• Cefla Medical Equipment

• Medit Corporation

• Straumann Group

• Envista Holdings Corporation

• Takara Belmont Corporation

• VATECH Co., Ltd

• Planmeca Group



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Extraoral

• Intraoral



By Product:



• Digital

• Analog



By Application:



• Cosmetic Dentistry

• Medical

• Forensics



By End-User:



• Dental Diagnostic Centers

• Dental Hospitals & Clinics

• Dental Academic & Research Institutes



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



