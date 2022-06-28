Dental X-Ray Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global Dental X-Ray Market (Radiography) was valued at USD 1,487 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 12,511 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America accounts for the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% by 2030

New York, United States, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental X-rays are scans and images used to evaluate a person's oral health. These photos depict the individual's teeth and the structures surrounding them. Radiation of relatively low intensity is used to capture images. Dental X-rays allow dentists to discover teeth and surrounding tissue diseases that are not noticeable during a regular oral checkup. In addition, they aid the dentist in recognizing and treating dental issues in the initial phase, which can help the patient save money, reduce unnecessary pain, and even save their life.

Thanks to x-rays, dentists can more accurately diagnose and treat dental ailments and be proactive instead of reactive to oral problems. Radiographs of the teeth can also inform the dentist, and other medical specialists about anomalies in the mouth's hard and soft tissues. Radiography enables pediatric dentists to track the development of the teeth and jawbones of their patients over time. If an infection or injury is detected early, limiting or preventing damage to other mouth areas may be feasible.

An increased incidence of dental X-ray operations has increased the prevalence of dental problems, which is driving market expansion. In addition, an increase in people's desire for improved oral and aesthetic care has caused a hike in the employment of dental X-ray operations. Hospitals and dental clinics constitute the majority of customers for dental x-ray equipment . X-ray units are manufactured using x-ray tubes, an operating console, a high-voltage transformer, tube head, collimator, grid, patient table, Bucky paper, and sensors or films as raw materials.

Growing Prevalence of Dental Illnesses and High Demand for Dental X-Ray in Oral Disease Treatment Drives the Market for Dental X-Ray (Radiography)

As per statistics, around 15 to 20% of people aged 35 to 44 have periodontal disease, leading to tooth loss. Further, 4 lip and oral cavity cancer cases exist for every 100,000 persons worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that a poor diet is one of the few prevalent causes of oral problems around the globe. Other prominent factors include smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol. Expert dental treatment is required for all said conditions, which is a primary market driver for dental products because of this necessity.

Dental caries are caused by a lack of fluoride, the primary risk factor. Other risk factors include low quality of life, behavior, dietary habits, socioeconomic level, and sociodemographic situation. Most oral health issues are largely preventable and treatable when identified in their initial stages. Removing the deteriorating tooth and treating it with fillings, crowns, and root canal therapy is possible. This will reduce the chance of significant infection, severe tooth pain, or the need to extract the tooth.

Since oral health issues are becoming more common, there is a greater demand for diagnostic and imaging tools capable of higher accuracy. Compared to conventional radiography, digital radiography can take numerous intraoral x-ray scans in a shorter time while exposing the patient to a lower overall radiation dose. These high-resolution X-ray images are also helpful in the process of developing an appropriate treatment plan that is tailored to the individual patient.

Digital X-rays are substantially less intrusive than traditional X-rays and require the implantation of a sensor in the patient's mouth to transfer digital data to a computer. Conventional X-rays entail the exposure of the patient to radiation. These images can be promptly stored in the patient's computer file and superimposed on earlier photographs at any time. This enables the dentist to swiftly monitor tooth movement, restorations, bone development or loss, fillings, and root canals. It is anticipated that characteristics of these devices, such as little radiation, appropriate treatment planning, less painful, high-resolution images, the capability of digital storage, and instant creation of digital images, will boost acceptance of these devices, thus contributing to the expansion of the market.





Key Highlights

The global dental x-ray market was valued at USD 1,487 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 12,511 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Product-wise, the global dental x-ray (radiography) market is classified into Analog and Digital. Analog X-Rays acquire the largest market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

Type-wise, the global dental x-ray (radiography) market is classified into Intraoral and Extraoral. Intraoral X-Ray is the largest shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period.

Application-wise, the global dental x-ray (radiography) market is classified into Medical, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Forensic. Medical accounts for the largest share of the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the dental x-ray (radiography) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America surpasses other regions.





Regional Insights

North America holds the most prominent position in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% by 2030. The well-established healthcare infrastructure in North America has contributed to the region's greater use of dental X-ray instruments. The market penetration of these systems has increased by the favorable healthcare reimbursements. Increasing government initiatives have also contributed to market expansion.

Given the increased use of digital X-ray technologies by dental professionals , the dental X-ray market in North America will undergo a significant spike in growth over the projected period. However, this move to digital technology has hindered the expansion of X-rays on analog film. It is also hoped that supportive measures from many industry stakeholders will speed up reopening dental practices and reduce financial, material, and safety problems. These activities are anticipated to stimulate the market in the following years.

Europe holds the second-largest position in the market and is expected to reach USD 2,354 million, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% by 2030. Due to a well-established medical system , Germany and the United Kingdom are essential contributors to the Europe dental X-ray market, and the region is likely to demonstrate stable expansion over the forecast period. Further, the increase in the geriatric population in this region is a significant market driver.

Additionally, oral diseases are widespread among both adults and children in Europe. And to the British Fluoridation Society (BFS), the incidence of tooth decay in Europe is five times more than in any other country globally. Therefore, Europe has a high need for dental radiography for rapid diagnosis and treatment. Further, according to a survey by the Oral Health Foundation, Europe ranks second in the number of people who see dentists for routine checkups. The European dental X-rays market is predicted to expand on such factors.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market. This results from Japan's well-developed healthcare infrastructure and India and China's continued development. In addition, population aging is a significant development factor for the regional market. In most Asian nations, only emergencies are treated at public hospitals and dental clinics, while most private practices have closed. It is anticipated that confusing guidelines addressing safety precautions in certain nations, such as India, may cause uncertainty among dental professionals.







Competitive Players

The global dental x-ray (radiography) market has prominent players like Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Air Techniques, Inc., Apteryx Imaging, Inc., Vatech Co. Ltd., and Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.





Global Dental X-Ray (Radiography) Market: Segmentation

By Product

Analog

Digital

By Type

Intraoral

Extraoral

By Application

Medical

Cosmetic Dentistry

Forensic

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In 2022 , Planmeca Oy launched a handpiece designed by KaVo.

In 2022, ClearChoice Management Services announced a partnership with Planmeca Oy to elevate the patient experience with enhanced digital imaging technology.

News Media

The Raising Awareness of Periodontal Diseases to Boost the Dental Intraoral Scanners Market

World's Top 10 Brands In The Oral Hygiene In 2020





