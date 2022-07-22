dentalcorp Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Results
TORONTO, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on August 12, 2022.
The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:
Friday, August 12, 2022
TIME:
8:30 a.m. ET
WEBCAST:
https://app.webinar.net/OXmPB5aBkQr
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383
REFERENCE NUMBER:
66237116
REPLAY
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
REFERENCE NUMBER:
237116#
WEBCAST:
https://app.webinar.net/OXmPB5aBkQr
(Available for two weeks after the call)
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.
