dentalcorp Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on August 12, 2022.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Friday, August 12, 2022 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/OXmPB5aBkQr DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383 REFERENCE NUMBER: 66237116



REPLAY

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 REFERENCE NUMBER: 237116# WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/OXmPB5aBkQr (Available for two weeks after the call)

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.

