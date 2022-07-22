U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.17
    -5.78 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,050.87
    +13.97 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,002.85
    -56.76 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.97
    +1.28 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.63
    +0.28 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.80
    +20.40 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    +0.13 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0234
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7810
    -0.1290 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9860
    -1.3810 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,618.06
    +919.30 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.38
    +16.13 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.94
    +42.43 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

dentalcorp Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DNTL.TO

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on August 12, 2022.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Friday, August 12, 2022

TIME:

8:30 a.m. ET

WEBCAST:

https://app.webinar.net/OXmPB5aBkQr

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383

REFERENCE NUMBER:

66237116



REPLAY


DIAL-IN NUMBER:

416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

REFERENCE NUMBER:

237116#

WEBCAST:

https://app.webinar.net/OXmPB5aBkQr

(Available for two weeks after the call)

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.

SOURCE dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/22/c6115.html

Recommended Stories

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Verizon Cuts Forecast After Huge Wireless Miss, Stinging Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. fell in early trading after cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter, adding to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundThese Are the World’s Most (and

  • Snap stock falls after second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks open mixed, Snap crashes in digital ad wipeout

    Stocks were mixed ahead of Friday's market open as traders look to cap off what's been a strong week for markets.

  • AMD Could Rally 30% From Here

    Advanced Micro Devices has weakened since late November. The shares were trading around $160 and subsequently fell to near $70 in early July -- a rude awakening for buy-and-hold investors. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares are making a rally and it is easy to suggest that this advance could fail like others before it.

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Large Buyback Programs

    Investment giant JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist Marko Kolanovic notes that the first quarter of this year saw an incredible $429 billion in total buyback activity. This represents a faster pace than both of the previous two years, and reflected a combination of healthy margins and strong corporate cash flows. That fundamental strength allowed corporations to step up and start buying even as the Federal Reserve stepped back by tightening up on monetary policy. Kolanovic notes that not

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Earnings: Snap sinks on second-quarter miss, Mattel and Boston Beer Company decline in after-hours

    Yahoo Finance Live check out Snap shares in after-hours trading following its second-quarter earnings miss.

  • GameStop Stock Is Splitting to $38. Trading Starts Today.

    The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis Friday, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Acquiring One Medical for $3.9 Billion?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) mission has always been to be Earth's most customer-centric company. Amazon seeks to disrupt any industry where it can add value by prioritizing customers and for years, it has eyed the $800 billion healthcare industry. In 2018, it paid nearly $1 billion to acquire online pharmacy PillPack, and since then, it has opened virtual Amazon Care clinics.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 'Don't see it in my numbers': American Express CEO doubts recession fears

    Yahoo Finance chatted with American Express CEO Stephen Squeri fresh off the company's latest earnings, and the exec doesn't see recession fears in his company's latest report.

  • General Electric Q2 Preview: Can Shares Find New Energy?

    Year-to-date, sellers have been in control, with GE shares declining nearly 30% in value.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Rivian Automotive Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest electric vehicle stocks of 2021. The EV maker went public at $78 per share last November, and its stock started trading at $106.75 before skyrocketing to an all-time high of $172.01 a week later. Rivian initially attracted so much attention because it was backed by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford (NYSE: F).

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Erupts As Elon Musk Teases "Best Product Ever"; Apple Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones fought back. Tesla stock rocketed after Elon Musk gave an update on its "best product ever." Apple stock popped. Bitcoin fell.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $7.04, moving +1% from the previous trading session.

  • Verizon slides as inflation, higher pricing hit subscriber growth

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc on Friday cut its annual profit forecast as the U.S. wireless carrier added fewer-than-expected monthly phone subscribers in the second quarter, a sign that red-hot inflation has begun impacting its business. Chief Executive Hans Vestberg said customer additions were significantly impacted by the inflationary environment at a time when the carrier is facing intense competition in the U.S. telecom sector. "If we continue in a highly inflationary market for an extended time period and if we're exposed to inflationary cost increases, we would look for ways to try to recover those in our pricing," Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said in an interview to Reuters.