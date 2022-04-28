U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

DentalHQ names former WebMD and Merck division President, Hoss Sooudi, as new CEO

·3 min read

DentalHQ founder Brett Wells, DDS moves to Chief Dental Officer and Kendra Hunter joins as Chief Operating Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalHQ, a SaaS platform specializing in digital practice solutions for the dental industry, has appointed Hoss Sooudi, a seasoned healthcare technology executive as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

DentalHQ names former WebMD and Merck division President, Hoss Sooudi, as new CEO

Sooudi is an accomplished healthcare SaaS founder and operator with a proven track record driving revenue growth in scaling companies, with 5 previous exits and over $100M in combined sales. Most recently, Sooudi was President and General Manager of the EngagedMedia division at WebMD, a patient engagement division that was originally acquired from Merck & Co., Inc where Sooudi was also President and GM. Throughout his career, Sooudi has led various companies from inception through acquisition­, with most of them focused on integrated approaches to engaging healthcare professionals and consumers through high-value digital information channels and services.

"DentalHQ is at a key inflection point of growth, and I'm honored to build upon the exceptional foundation that Dr. Wells and his team have created," Mr. Sooudi said. "Taking the reins of a dental software company founded by a dentist that is already serving thousands of customers would be a daunting task, but we're up to the challenge knowing that Dr. Wells will be staying on as the key source of inspiration behind our forthcoming innovations that will undoubtedly differentiate us beyond all other offerings in the industry."

The appointment of Mr. Sooudi follows an exhaustive recruitment process overseen by the company's founder and CEO, Brett Wells, DDS. Moving forward, Dr. Wells will continue to be involved with the company in the capacity of Chief Dental Officer. Wells will remain Chairman of the Board as Sooudi takes over the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Also joining DentalHQ leadership as Chief Operating Officer is Kendra Hunter. Hunter comes to DentalHQ after leading growth and strategy various companies where she built high-performance teams across the talent management and staffing industries. Hunter has extensive experience driving strategic innovation for SaaS companies along with a strong background managing product and customer success, areas where DentalHQ is currently the market leader and will continue its focus through accelerated growth.

"With these new additions to our C-suite, DentalHQ is poised to supercharge its purpose of helping more people access affordable dental care," said Dr. Wells. "Throughout their careers, Hoss and Kendra have demonstrated the ability to lead and scale businesses like DentalHQ. They are passionate about building high-impact teams, driving strategic initiatives, and implementing a success-driven approach for long term growth of the company and the dental software industry at large. I am thrilled to have them join our family to help lead DentalHQ into a new era of rapid expansion and continued success."

Media Contact:
Benjy Rose
benjy@dentalhq.com

About DentalHQ
DentalHQ is a market-leading SaaS platform for managing in-house membership plans for dental practices. For dentists, it empowers each practice to attract and retain fee-for-service patients while eliminating the hassles of dental insurance. For patients, it provides budgetary control over dental care and helps reduce overall cost. The result is a win-win for dental patients and practices who value a simpler and more transparent approach to dental health. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, DentalHQ offers services to dental practices located within the United States.

For more information, please visit www.dentalhq.com, check out our blog, follow us on LinkedIn @DentalHQ

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentalhq-names-former-webmd-and-merck-division-president-hoss-sooudi-as-new-ceo-301535688.html

SOURCE DentalHQ

