DentaQuest’s Chief Operations and Chief Human Resources Officers Named to Diversity Journal’s 2022 Women Worth Watching In Leadership

Kamila Chytil and Roxanne Martinez recognized for dedication to enhancing DentaQuest’s workplace

Boston, MA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest announced today that Kamila Chytil, COO and executive vice president, and Roxanne Martinez, CHRO and executive vice president, have been named to Profiles in Diversity Journal’s 2022 Women Worth Watching in Leadership. This recognition acknowledges dynamic women who are using their talents and influence to enhance their workplace and change our world.

Both leaders have played an integral role in evolving DentaQuest’s operations and company culture.

Kamila Chytil

As COO, Kamila brings years of leadership in financial services to the health insurance industry. She also has a deep understanding of the technology and user experience that consumers expect and is leading DentaQuest’s move to optimize digital, operational and information services. Her efforts already halved customer service phone calls by providing members with increased access to digital tools, like the ability to switch providers online instead of via the phone.

“I would like to thank Profiles in Diversity Journal for recognizing me with this prestigious award. I am honored to be included with the other impressive leaders,” Kamila said. “As my journey continues, I look forward to growing my impact on DentaQuest and the industry as a whole.”

Roxanne Martinez

Roxanne has been a driving force behind DentaQuest’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Under her leadership, DentaQuest completed its first DEI strategy plan in 2020, establishing key performance indicators and action plans to build a more inclusive workplace culture. As a result, DentaQuest scored a 95/100 on the company’s first submission to the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and has increased employee satisfaction.

“Being named a woman worth watching in leadership is an incredible honor. I have always considered it my responsibility and passion to help my peers and team members achieve their goals and reach their full potential — whether as chief human resources officer or youth soccer coach,” Roxanne said. “I always strive to lead by example and thank Profiles in Diversity Journal for recognizing my work alongside so many accomplished and admired leaders.”

