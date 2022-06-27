U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,911.88
    +0.14 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,517.03
    +16.35 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,559.85
    -47.77 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.13
    +9.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.02
    +1.40 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1830
    +0.0580 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2370
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,713.90
    -586.43 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.28
    -10.51 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

DentaQuest’s Chief Operations and Chief Human Resources Officers Named to Diversity Journal’s 2022 Women Worth Watching In Leadership

Dentaquest
·3 min read

Kamila Chytil and Roxanne Martinez recognized for dedication to enhancing DentaQuest’s workplace

Boston, MA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest announced today that Kamila Chytil, COO and executive vice president, and Roxanne Martinez, CHRO and executive vice president, have been named to Profiles in Diversity Journal’s 2022 Women Worth Watching in Leadership. This recognition acknowledges dynamic women who are using their talents and influence to enhance their workplace and change our world.

Both leaders have played an integral role in evolving DentaQuest’s operations and company culture.

Kamila Chytil

As COO, Kamila brings years of leadership in financial services to the health insurance industry. She also has a deep understanding of the technology and user experience that consumers expect and is leading DentaQuest’s move to optimize digital, operational and information services. Her efforts already halved customer service phone calls by providing members with increased access to digital tools, like the ability to switch providers online instead of via the phone.

“I would like to thank Profiles in Diversity Journal for recognizing me with this prestigious award. I am honored to be included with the other impressive leaders,” Kamila said. “As my journey continues, I look forward to growing my impact on DentaQuest and the industry as a whole.”

Roxanne Martinez

Roxanne has been a driving force behind DentaQuest’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Under her leadership, DentaQuest completed its first DEI strategy plan in 2020, establishing key performance indicators and action plans to build a more inclusive workplace culture. As a result, DentaQuest scored a 95/100 on the company’s first submission to the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and has increased employee satisfaction.

“Being named a woman worth watching in leadership is an incredible honor. I have always considered it my responsibility and passion to help my peers and team members achieve their goals and reach their full potential — whether as chief human resources officer or youth soccer coach,” Roxanne said. “I always strive to lead by example and thank Profiles in Diversity Journal for recognizing my work alongside so many accomplished and admired leaders.”

Find additional information on Profiles in Diversity Journal’s Women Worth Watching in Leadership at https://diversityjournal.com/newsroom/

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

###

CONTACT: Fred Menko DentaQuest 615-308-7414 Fred.Menko@greatdentalplans.com


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation is hitting small businesses hardest in these cities and states

    Small-business owners are also dealing with higher prices and supply chain problems. Here's where they're feeling it the most.

  • SMEs Can Turn Ambition Into Action With SAP Product Footprint Management for Clean Operations

    by Mark Innes

  • Bluepeak Partners with ClearComp for Sales Compensation Automation and Data Integration

    Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, has selected ClearComp as their provider of choice to provide tools to manage the ecosystems of sales compensation and incentives.

  • Companies, Top Marketers See Value in Part-Time ‘Fractional’ CMO Jobs

    Companies in need of new marketing leadership are increasingly turning to interim, or fractional, chief marketing officers to drive growth.

  • The Secret to Retiring Comfortably at 62

    Age 62 is the first year you're eligible for Social Security, but your benefit amount will lower. We go over how to retire comfortably at 62.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds $21K as BTC Outflows Hit Record High

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for June 24, 2022.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cisco Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • G-7 to Ban Russian Gold, Adding to Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Sunday praised the unity of the global alliance against Russia: “We’ve got to make sure we have us all staying together.”

  • Merrill Edge vs. Vanguard

    Merrill Edge's trading platform is deeply integrated with parent Bank of America's banking capabilities while Vanguard offers its mutual fund clients a few other asset classes.

  • Gold Rises as Some G-7 Nations to Ban New Imports From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, UK, Japan and Canada plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during a summit of Group of Seven leaders that’s getting underway Sunday. Prices of the precious metal climbed Monday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes

  • Best Bond ETFs for 2022

    Bonds are loans to corporations, municipalities, or other entities. Investors loan their money to the entity and later receive interest on their principal. Bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unlike stock ETFs, are fixed-income funds that let investors earn income from interest payments.

  • BEA's new US$209 million southern China headquarters in Qianhai to serve as gateway to Greater Bay Area expansion, co-CEO Adrian Li says

    Bank of East Asia (BEA), a 104-year-old Hong Kong bank, will move into its 1.4 billion yuan (US$209 million) southern China headquarters in Qianhai next year, which will serve as a launch pad for its expansion in the Greater Bay Area. The 20-storey tower will house the bank's new Qianhai branch, its Greater Bay Area retail banking operation centre and innovation lab. About 500 employees will move in next year, said co-chief executive Adrian Li Man-kiu, a scion of the family that has run the bank

  • Crypto Stocks Show Why They’re Among the Riskiest of Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto curious stock investors are taking little comfort in the rebound in the shares of companies linked to the digital-asset world in the past week, with the sector underperforming just about every other risky corner of the financial markets this year by a wide margin. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia I

  • Russia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia defaulted on its external sovereign bonds for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillion Free-Fall R

  • Spirit-Frontier Deal Backed by ISS

    Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services reversed its position on the deal after Frontier sweetened its offer Friday.

  • Morgan Creek said to try to counter FTX’s BlockFi bailout

    Asset manager Morgan Creek Digital is trying to raise US$250 million to counter crypto exchange FTX’s bailout of beleaguered crypto lender BlockFi, according to a report by CoinDesk. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried steps in to bail out BlockFi Fast facts Morgan Creek is attempting to raise funds to purchase a majority stake in BlockFi, […]

  • How to Find The Right Financial Advisor for Your Money Goals

    Financial advisors can hold a range of certifications and licenses. Two such designations are CIMA (certified investment management analyst) and CFP (certified financial planner). The CIMA is intended for those who help people manage their investments, while the CFP is a … Continue reading → The post CIMA vs. CFP Designations for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Reliance in Talks to Raise Up to $8 Billion for Boots, Mint Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd. is in talks with several global banks to raise as much as $8 billion for its planned leveraged buyout of Walgreens Boots Alliance’s international arm, according to a report from Mint on Sunday. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Cent

  • Has Real Estate or the Stock Market Performed Better Historically?

    The stock market has consistently produced more booms and busts than the housing market, but it has also had better overall returns as well.

  • Why I Just Can't Be More Positive About Stocks Right Now

    The narrative was the inflation concerns had cooled, but that was the easy headline to write. The bounce in May lasted three days, and then there was a trading range that lasted about seven trading days before support levels failed and a cascade of selling took the indexes to new lows for the year. There is probably enough underlying support to produce some trading range action, but the risk of another rollover is very high.