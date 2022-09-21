DentaQuest’s Steve Pollock and Susan Pollock Honored by the Massachusetts Association of Mental Health

MAMH recognizes Steve and Susan Pollock’s work promoting and furthering effective treatment for children and adults affected by mental health challenges

Massachusetts Association of Mental Health 2022 Friend & Leader Award Dinner.

Susan Pollock and Steve Pollock accept 2022 Friend & Leader Award at the Massachusetts Association of Mental Health's 2022 Friend & Leader Award Ceremony.

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest President Steve Pollock and his wife Susan, were recently awarded the Friend & Leader Award by the Massachusetts Association of Mental Health (MAMH). This award recognizes individuals whose work contributes to progress in awareness, health promotion, prevention and effective treatment of children and adults affected by mental health challenges throughout Massachusetts.

The MAMH’s mission is to advance mental health and wellbeing by promoting prevention, early intervention, effective treatment and research to address social, emotional, and mental health challenges. Its stakeholders from the behavioral health and public health community work to address policy, budget and legal issues affecting those at risk for or living with behavioral health conditions.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen mental health challenges greatly exacerbated by the pandemic. More resources are needed to provide support to those suffering from mental illness and to spread awareness about the very real repercussions negative mental health can have on a person’s life,” Steve Pollock said. “In both our work and our personal lives, we share in the same mission to promote prevention and intervention, and we’re honored to be recognized by the Massachusetts Association of Mental Health for our efforts.”

As the president of DentaQuest, Steve Pollock leads the nation’s largest provider of Medicaid dental benefits and spearheads the team’s mission to improve the oral health of all. Steve has successfully built an organization that drives market growth and opportunity for clients while also advancing the oral health industry to achieve better outcomes and equitable access for every American. In addition to his work with the MAMH, Steve chairs the board of directors for RIZE Massachusetts, a nonprofit foundation working to end the opioid epidemic, and is a member of CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.

Susan Pollock holds a Master of Education in Mental Health Counseling and has been licensed as an Alcohol Drug Counselor (LADC I) in Massachusetts since 2016. She currently works as a Per Diem Addiction Clinician at the Intensive Outpatient Addiction Program at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts. She was previously employed as a Substance Use Disorder Clinician and Case Manager at The Men’s Recovery Home - Lowell House, a 6-month residential treatment facility for men in Lowell, Massachusetts. In addition to her work with MAMH Susan serves as treasurer of the board of directors for The Resource and Reclamation Center and on the board of directors for The Journey for Life Foundation.

Steve and Susan were honored at the Seaport Hotel in Boston on Monday, Sept. 19. Find additional information on MAMH at https://www.mamh.org/about/friendandleader.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

