DentaQuest’s Steven J. Brady Named to TeamSmile Board of Directors

Dentaquest
·2 min read

His passion for access to oral health care aligns with the nonprofit’s mission to provide children in need with life-changing dental care

Boston, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Brady, regional vice president of client engagement for DentaQuest, recently joined TeamSmile’s Board of Directors, reinforcing both a personal and professional dedication to improving access to oral health.

TeamSmile is the nation’s premier advocacy group that partners oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations to provide life-changing dental care to underserved children across the country. Through their programs, children receive free oral health education, screening, and treatment and are taught to recognize that the mouth and body are linked to overall health.

Steven joins the board following his engagement with TeamSmile through his work with DentaQuest’s corporate citizenship efforts. DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., has been the exclusive national dental insurance partner of TeamSmile since 2017 and actively supports many TeamSmile clinics across the country. Recently, the organizations also launched the TeamSmile Dental Home Program powered by DentaQuest, connecting in-need children with long-term oral health care.

“Establishing a dental home is a key step to ensure children – and adults – get the right care at the right time,” Brady said. “Fostering long-term relationships between providers and their patients can be foundational for important oral health habits like regular checkups. I have seen it firsthand – in my work with DentaQuest in Tennessee, the roll out of a state dental home program led to greater access for thousands of kids and their families. We know oral health is a critical piece to overall health and wellness, and I am thrilled to lend my support to TeamSmile’s efforts to bring dental care to as many children as possible.”

DentaQuest is rooted in outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions to increase access to care for a variety of populations. Currently, Steven oversees DentaQuest teams that manage client partnerships to deliver dental benefits for millions of people across several states. He also serves as an annual guest lecturer at Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and adjunct faculty with the Tennessee State University College of Business.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

###

CONTACT: Farrah Phillipo DentaQuest 781-654-6764 Farrah.Phillipo@greatdentalplans.com


