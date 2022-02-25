U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

Dentsply Sirona Announces Latest Steps to Further Drive Its Leadership in Digital Dentistry, Including an Exciting Collaboration with Google Cloud and the Launch of a Medical-Grade 3D Printing Solution. Virtual Event to Be Held March 4.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
On March 4, Dentsply Sirona, a pioneer in digital dentistry, will share details about the Company’s exciting collaboration with Google Cloud and a separate new 3D printing solution, Primeprint, in a virtual global event. Dental professionals, technicians and partners are invited to participate in this important start to the next chapter of digitalization in dentistry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) will introduce a series of innovations designed to significantly enhance digital workflows with benefits for dentists, dental labs and patients globally. A special highlight of this event will be interviews with Google’s SVP Engineering Urs Hoelzle and Dentsply Sirona CEO Don Casey, who will be announcing a new collaboration between the two technology companies.

“Dentsply Sirona has always been a pioneer in digital dentistry. Whether it was virtually inventing dental imaging, creating intra-oral scanning or creating single visit dentistry, Dentsply Sirona has led the way. Starting with the announcements today, Dentsply Sirona will again look to transform dentistry with new devices and AI-supported solutions and services. Today, we embark into a new digital universe created by Dentsply Sirona and powered by Google Cloud. We are announcing the first steps in this transformation and the launch of Dentsply Sirona Primeprint,” Casey explained. “Together with Google Cloud, we will make it easier for dentists to evolve their digital practice or make the first move into digital dentistry. Additionally, with Primeprint, we are building upon our integrated end-to-end workflow offerings for dental practices and labs.”

Dentsply Sirona’s digital solutions powered by Google Cloud

The collaboration with Google Cloud will help dentists and dental labs alike to unlock the full benefits of digital dentistry – whether they are continuing or just starting on their digital journey.

The new digital dentistry solutions will be based on six key principles:

  • Enabling high-value dental care by offering excellent digital products and solutions;

  • Next-generation digital workflows featuring secure and seamless sharing of data with labs and other dental practitioners;

  • Easy access to data when it is needed;

  • High-quality 3D visualization of dental imagery;

  • Stringent data protection and security standards; and

  • An innovative environment for software, data integrity and storage.

Christian Martin, Managing Director Alps Region at Google Cloud, said about this collaboration: “Dentsply Sirona is transforming the dental industry. At Google Cloud we believe that we have the right expertise, capabilities and services to strongly support Dentsply Sirona in its vision for the future of oral healthcare.”

Casey added: “This exciting collaboration will allow us to deliver on our promise: empowering millions of customers by proudly creating innovative solutions for healthy smiles. We will succeed in this by giving dentists an innovative platform to underpin the digital infrastructure of their practice and enabling a seamless workflow that helps dentists to focus on what matters most: treating their patients.”

Together, both companies will build upon a digital approach that gives dentists and labs the ownership, impact and independence that digital solutions from Dentsply Sirona can deliver.

Primeprint - an advance in automated, medical-grade 3D printing for practices and labs

Separate from the collaboration with Google Cloud, Dentsply Sirona will also launch Primeprint, a medical-grade 3D printing system for dental practices and dental labs.

With one of the highest levels of automation, Primeprint is a smart hardware and software solution that is optimized for dental applications. It runs the entire printing process, including post processing. Primeprint delivers reproducible and accurate results* with strictly biocompatible materials. The printing process meets high regulatory requirements for medical products.

"For us dentists, Primeprint turns 3D printing into an efficient application for everyday use, and that’s also great for my patients," said Dr. Mike Skramstad, dentist from Scottsdale, Arizona. "The workflow is fully automated, easy to use, as well as end-to-end, so I can both delegate and get the best possible results quickly.”

Join Dentsply Sirona on Friday, March 4, 2022, as the company unveils the future of digital dentistry. For a sneak peek and to find out more, go to the following website https://www.dentsplysirona.com/driving-digital-dentistry

*[Reich S, Berndt S, Kühne C, Herstell H. Accuracy of 3D-Printed Occlusal Devices of Different Volumes Using a Digital Light Processing Printer. Applied Sciences. 2022; 12(3):1576. https://doi.org/10.3390/app12031576

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solution offering, including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters are located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
VP, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com

Press:
Marion Par-Weixlberger
Vice President Public Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
Sirona Straße 1
5071 Wals bei Salzburg, Austria
T +43 (0) 662 2450-588
marion.par-weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com


