U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.75
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,736.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,105.75
    +32.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.60
    +4.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.55
    +0.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.69
    -0.35 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    +0.0041 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5110
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,003.81
    +57.85 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.24
    +12.47 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,112.92
    -10.94 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Dentsply Sirona Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
·21 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Revenue increased 117.3% to $1,067 million. Organic revenue increased 104.6%

  • GAAP EPS increased to $0.45 vs loss of ($0.44) in 2020

  • Non-GAAP EPS increased to $0.71 vs loss of ($0.18) in 2020

  • GAAP operating income increased to $155 million vs loss of ($104) million in 2020

  • Non-GAAP operating income increased to $219 million vs loss of ($42) million in 2020

  • Operating cash flows increased to $214 million vs $175 million in 2020

  • Reaffirm FY21 Non-GAAP EPS outlook of $2.75 to $2.90

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter net sales of $1,067 million increased 117.3%, compared to $491 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $99 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($95) million, or ($0.44) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share increased to $0.71 compared to ($0.18) in the second quarter of 2020. A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures to earnings per share calculated on a GAAP basis is provided in the attached table.

“Our second-quarter performance closes out a strong first half of the fiscal year," said Dentsply Sirona Chief Executive Officer Don Casey. "Our financial results reflect the resilience of the dental market and demonstrate our team's ability to execute operationally and financially. As we turn our attention to investing for future growth, we are confident that the underlying fundamentals of our business are strong and that we are well positioned. Additionally, we remain committed to completing our restructuring goals on time and on budget.”

Q2 21 Summary Results (GAAP)

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages)

Q2 21

Q2 20

YoY

Net Sales

1,067

491

117.3%

Operating Income (loss)

155

(104)

NM

Operating Income (loss) %

14.5%

(21.2%)

Diluted EPS

0.45

(0.44)

NM

NM - not meaningful

Q2 21 Summary Results (Non-GAAP)[1]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages)

Q2 21

Q2 20

YoY

Net Sales

1,067

491

117.3%

Organic Sales Growth %

104.6%

Operating Income

219

(42)

NM

Operating Income %

20.5%

(8.6%)

Diluted EPS

0.71

(0.18)

NM

[1] Organic sales growth, Non-GAAP operating income, and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these measures and to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

Segment Results

Consumables
Second quarter 2021 net sales were $445 million, up 138.0% versus prior year. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 135.3% as compared to prior year. Currency favorably impacted sales by 11.2%, while divestitures and discontinued products negatively impacted sales by 8.5%. Sales across all product categories rebounded in the quarter.

Technologies & Equipment
Second quarter 2021 net sales were $622 million, up 104.6% versus prior year. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 85.2% as compared to prior year. Currency favorably impacted sales by 10.4%, acquisitions increased sales by 19.0%, and divestitures and discontinued products negatively impacted sales by 10.0%. Sales across all product categories rebounded in the quarter.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flows in the second quarter of 2021 were $214 million, as compared to $175 million in the prior year. In the second quarter, the Company paid $22 million in dividends, resulting in a total of $134 million returned to shareholders in the first six months of 2021. During the second quarter, the Company also funded the Propel Orthodontics acquisition for $132 million. At June 30, 2021, the Company had $332 million of cash available on its balance sheet.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

Based on the results of the second quarter and the continued gradual recovery of the global dental market, we are reaffirming the fiscal year 2021 outlook. We expect revenues to be in the $4.1B to $4.3B range, up approximately 23-28% on a reported basis and 18-25% on an organic basis. Our Non-GAAP EPS outlook for FY2021 is $2.75 to $2.90 and we expect to be at the upper end of the range.

A list of the 2021 planning assumptions are included in the Q2 FY2021 Earnings Presentation posted in the investor relations section of the Dentsply Sirona web site at www.dentsplysirona.com. The Company does not provide forward-looking estimates on a GAAP basis as certain information is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Recent Announcements & Additional Highlights

  • Quarterly Cash Dividend Declared - Dentsply Sirona's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 8, 2021 to holders of record as of September 24, 2021.

  • Share Repurchase Program Authorization - On July 28, 2021, Dentsply Sirona’s Board of Directors authorized an increase to the share repurchase program bringing the total to $1 billion.

  • Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Impact - As a global leader in the dental health sector, we are striving to become an ESG leader. In April 2021, we launched our Sustainability web site and published our Environmental Scorecard and Sustainability Fact Sheet. In May 2021 we announced our partnership with FDI World Dental Federation as one of five industry founding partners to lead the new Sustainability in Dentistry initiative. In Q3 2021, we plan to publish our inaugural Sustainability Report. Further information on our ESG efforts can be found on our Sustainability website located in the investor relations section of www.dentsplysirona.com.

  • Dentsply Sirona World 2021 - After a successful virtual DS World in 2020, the “Ultimate Dental Experience” will once again welcome guests in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place September 23-25, 2021, at Caesars Forum and will also include a virtual option. This year’s meeting will feature educational tracks with pertinent information to help attendees navigate current challenges and prepare to take advantage of the opportunities that digital dentistry offers.

Conference Call/Webcast Information
Dentsply Sirona’s management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on August 5, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. A presentation related to the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

Investors can access the live webcast on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-877-370-7637 for domestic calls, or +1-629-228-0723 for international calls. The conference ID # is 4184820. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056 (for domestic calls) or +1-404-537-3406 (for international calls), replay conference ID # 4184820.

About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:
Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Associated Risks

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Dentsply Sirona’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2021. No assurance can be given that any expectation, belief, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

1,067

$

491

$

2,094

$

1,365

Cost of products sold

469

315

917

721

Gross profit

598

176

1,177

644

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

398

261

783

620

Research and development expenses

40

18

77

52

Goodwill impairment

157

Restructuring and other costs

5

1

8

44

Operating income (loss)

155

(104

)

309

(229

)

Net interest and other expense (income), net

21

16

26

21

Income (loss) before income taxes

134

(120

)

283

(250

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

35

(24

)

67

(14

)

Net income (loss)

99

(96

)

216

(236

)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1

)

(1

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona

$

99

$

(95

)

$

216

$

(235

)

Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Dentsply Sirona:

Basic

$

0.45

$

(0.44

)

$

0.99

$

(1.07

)

Diluted

$

0.45

$

(0.44

)

$

0.98

$

(1.07

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

218.4

218.7

218.6

219.8

Diluted

220.7

218.7

220.8

219.8

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(In millions)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

332

$

438

Accounts and notes receivables-trade, net

678

673

Inventories, net

539

466

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

236

214

Total Current Assets

1,785

1,791

Property, plant, and equipment

769

791

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

184

176

Identifiable intangible assets, net

2,488

2,504

Goodwill

4,033

3,986

Other noncurrent assets

119

94

Total Assets

$

9,378

$

9,342

Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

281

$

305

Accrued liabilities

621

653

Income taxes payable

44

60

Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt

305

299

Total Current Liabilities

1,251

1,317

Long-term debt

1,946

1,978

Operating lease liabilities

139

130

Deferred income taxes

415

393

Other noncurrent liabilities

550

554

Total Liabilities

4,301

4,372

Total Equity

5,077

4,970

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

9,378

$

9,342

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
(In millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

216

$

(236

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

64

65

Amortization of intangible assets

112

94

Deferred income taxes

(6

)

(32

)

Stock based compensation expense

32

19

Goodwill impairment

157

Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment

39

Other non-cash expense

20

4

(Gain) loss on sale of non-strategic businesses and product lines

(13

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net

(17

)

269

Inventories, net

(77

)

(1

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(22

)

33

Other noncurrent assets

(8

)

6

Accounts payable

(28

)

(89

)

Accrued liabilities

(10

)

(140

)

Income taxes

(8

)

(15

)

Other noncurrent liabilities

8

(9

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

263

164

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(66

)

(39

)

Cash paid for acquisitions of businesses and equity investments, net of cash acquired

(241

)

Cash received on sale of non-strategic businesses or product lines

27

Cash received on derivative contracts

58

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

1

1

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(279

)

20

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds (repayments) on short-term borrowings, net

6

(1

)

Cash paid for treasury stock

(90

)

(140

)

Cash dividends paid

(44

)

(44

)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of deferred financing costs

13

1,442

Repayments on long-term borrowings, net

(701

)

Proceeds from exercised stock options

45

6

Cash paid on derivative contracts

(31

)

Other financing activities, net

(8

)

(3

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(78

)

528

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(12

)

(8

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(106

)

704

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

438

405

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

332

$

1,109

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“US GAAP”) the Company provides certain measures in this press release, described below, which are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP and therefore represent Non-GAAP measures. These Non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP. The Company discloses these measures to allow investors to evaluate the performance of the Company’s operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period and which may not be indicative of past or future performance of the normal operations of the Company. The Company believes that this information is helpful in understanding underlying operating results including net sales, operating income, and net income.

Organic Sales

The Company defines "organic sales" as the increase or decrease in net sales excluding: (1) net sales from acquired and divested businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition or divestiture, (2) net sales attributable to discontinued product lines in both the current and prior year periods, and (3) the impact of foreign currency translation, which is calculated by translating current period sales using the comparable prior periods currency conversion rates. Organic sales is an important internal measure for the Company. The Company's senior management receives a monthly analysis of operating results that includes organic sales and the performance of the Company is measured on this metric along with other performance metrics.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Common Share

The adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona consists of net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona adjusted to exclude the following:

(1) Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include costs related to consummating and integrating acquired businesses, as well as net gains and losses related to the disposed businesses. In addition, this category includes the subsequent impact roll-off to the consolidated statements of operations which results from fair value adjustments related to business combinations, except for amortization expense of purchased intangible assets noted below. Although the Company is regularly engaged in activities to find and act on opportunities for strategic growth and enhancement of product offerings, the costs associated with these activities may vary significantly between periods based on the timing, size and complexity of acquisitions and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company. They are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends.

(2) Restructuring program related costs and other costs. These adjustments include costs related to the implementation of restructuring initiatives as well as certain other costs. These costs can include, but are not limited to, severance costs, facility closure costs, lease and contract termination costs and related professional service costs, duplicate facility and labor costs associated with specific restructuring initiatives. Other costs include legal settlements, impairments of assets, and changes in accounting principle recorded within the period. The Company's restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. While restructuring charges are recurring, they are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity and the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

(3) Amortization of purchased intangible assets. This adjustment excludes the periodic amortization expense related to purchased intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting. Although these costs contribute to revenue generation and will recur in future periods, their amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions.

(4) Credit risk and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include both the cost and income impacts of adjustments in certain assets and liabilities including the Company’s pension obligations, that are recorded through net income which are related to the changes in fair value and credit risk. Although this non-service component of pension expense is a recurring item, it is subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in actuarial assumptions, global financial markets (including stock market returns and interest rate changes), plan changes, settlements, curtailments, and other changes in facts and circumstances. These items can be variable and driven more by market conditions than the Company’s operating performance.

(5) Income tax related adjustments. These adjustments include both income tax expenses and income tax benefits that are representative of income tax adjustments mostly related to prior periods, as well as the final settlement of income tax audits, and discrete tax items resulting from the implementation of restructuring initiatives and the vesting and exercise of employee share-based compensation. Income tax related adjustments may also include the impact to adjust the interim effective income tax rate to the expected annual effective tax rate. These adjustments are irregular in timing the variability in amounts may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company and therefore are excluded for comparability purposes.

Both adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS are important internal measures for the Company. The Company's senior management receives a monthly analysis of operating results that includes adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS. The performance of the Company is measured on these metrics along with other performance metrics.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margin

In addition to reporting operating income (loss) in accordance with US GAAP, the Company provides adjusted operating income (loss) and margin. The Company defines "adjusted operating income (loss)" as operating income (loss) in accordance with US GAAP excluding certain items noted above which are excluded on a pre-tax basis to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure. The adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (loss) by net sales. Both adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are important internal measures for the Company. The Company's senior management receives a monthly analysis of operating results that includes adjusted operating income (loss) and margin. The performance of the Company is measured on these metrics along with the adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS metrics noted above as well as other performance metrics.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by segment is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Q2 2021 Change

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(in millions, except percentages)

Technologies & Equipment

Consumables

Total

Technologies & Equipment

Consumables

Total

Technologies & Equipment

Consumables

Total

Net sales

$

622

$

445

$

1,067

104.6

%

138.0

%

117.3

%

$

304

$

187

$

491

Foreign exchange impact

10.4

%

11.2

%

10.7

%

Acquisitions

19.0

%

%

11.9

%

Divestitures and discontinued products

(10.0

%)

(8.5

%)

(9.9

%)

Organic sales

85.2

%

135.3

%

104.6

%

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by geographic region is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Q2 2021 Change

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(in millions, except percentages)

U.S.

Europe

ROW

Total

U.S.

Europe

ROW

Total

U.S.

Europe

ROW

Total

Net sales

$

366

$

431

$

270

$

1,067

179.4

%

99.5

%

87.5

%

117.3

%

$

131

$

216

$

144

$

491

Foreign exchange impact

1.8

%

15.6

%

11.4

%

10.7

%

Acquisitions

43.6

%

%

0.8

%

11.9

%

Divestitures and discontinued products

(11.8

%)

(7.9

%)

(10.9

%)

(9.9

%)

Organic sales

145.8

%

91.8

%

86.2

%

104.6

%

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP

ADJUSTED NON-GAAP

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets

Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs

Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments

Credit Risk and Fair Value Adjustments

Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

Income Tax Related Adjustments

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

GROSS PROFIT

$

598

32

(5

)

1

$

28

$

626

% OF NET SALES

56.0

%

58.7

%

SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

398

(24

)

(4

)

(3

)

(31

)

367

% OF NET SALES

37.3

%

34.4

%

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

40

40

RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS

5

(5

)

(5

)

OPERATING INCOME

155

56

4

4

64

219

% OF NET SALES

14.5

%

20.5

%

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE

21

(4

)

(3

)

(7

)

14

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

134

56

4

8

3

71

205

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

35

17

(3

)

14

49

% OF PRE-TAX INCOME

26.1

%

23.9

%

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA

$

99

$

57

$

156

% OF NET SALES

9.3

%

14.6

%

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED

$

0.45

$

0.26

$

0.71

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions)

Separation costs related to executives

Costs related to restructuring plans

Professional services costs

Other

Total

Cost of products sold

$

$

(1

)

$

$

(4

)

$

(5

)

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

3

1

4

Restructuring and other costs

5

5

Total

$

3

$

4

$

1

$

(4

)

$

4

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP

ADJUSTED NON-GAAP

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets

Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs

Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments

Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

Income Tax Related Adjustments

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

GROSS PROFIT

$

176

29

1

1

$

31

$

207

% OF NET SALES

35.8

%

42.2

%

SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

261

(18

)

(12

)

(30

)

231

% OF NET SALES

53.2

%

47.0

%

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

18

18

RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS

1

(1

)

(1

)

OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME

(104

)

47

14

1

62

(42

)

% OF NET SALES

(21.2

%)

(8.6

%)

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE

16

(2

)

14

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(120

)

47

14

1

64

(56

)

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(24

)

17

(8

)

9

(15

)

% OF PRE-TAX (LOSS) INCOME

20.0

%

26.8

%

LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

(1

)

(1.0

)

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA

$

(95

)

$

55

$

(40

)

% OF NET SALES

(19.3

%)

(8.1

%)

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED

$

(0.44

)

$

0.26

$

(0.18

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted GAAP net loss per common share

218.7

Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share

218.7

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions)

Costs related to restructuring plans

Professional services costs

Total

Cost of products sold

$

1

$

$

1

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

12

12

Restructuring and other costs

1

1

Total

$

2

$

12

$

14


Recommended Stories

  • Uber’s Do-It-All Approach Puts Profit Further Out of Reach

    (Bloomberg) -- Another quarter passed, and Uber Technologies Inc. is a little further from its goal of posting an adjusted profit by the end of the year.The second-quarter results showed a wider loss before interest, tax and other expenses than the prior period, a surprising slip that sent the stock down as much as 9.4% in extended trading Wednesday.The loss was especially unexpected because Uber’s main competitor in the U.S., Lyft Inc., reported its first adjusted profit the day before -- and a

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    August ushers in the end of the so-called "dog days of summer" when the temperatures are typically the highest throughout much of the U.S. But while the heat might not be quite as bad throughout this month, some stocks could just be getting warmed up. Here's why they chose Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Zhiyuan Sun (Gilead Sciences): Gilead Sciences is one of the cheapest biotech stocks out there.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • High Dividend Paying Stocks

    Though dividends are thought to realm of conservative investors, they deserve a place in all portfolios. Here are some of the best bets.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Can Tilray Really More Than Quadruple Its Annual Revenue by 2024?

    When Canadian cannabis companies Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aphria announced their merger in 2020, they estimated their pro forma revenue to be $685 million, referring to the combined entity as the "Largest Global Cannabis Company." On Tilray's recent earnings call, they said that their goal for 2024 is to hit $4 billion in revenue. Is that a pie-in-the-sky target that the company is likely to fall well short of, or should investors genuinely expect that level of growth from the business?

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Glencore's $1bn divi and Rolls-Royce returns to profit: Results to watch

    Here's what you need to know as it plays out on Thursday.

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • You're not imagining how placid markets have been: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, August 5, 2021.