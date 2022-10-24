Dentsu Recognized as a Global Good Company of the Year 2022

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Dentsu Group Inc. today announced Dentsu International has won the Bronze Award for Global Good Company of the Year 2022 at a recently-held ceremony in London, UK. The organization was recognized for driving its expansive Social Impact strategy across 145 countries and was the only marketing and advertising services business to claim an award.

Founded in 2015 (formerly as National CSR Awards), the independent, Global Good Awards were created to recognize businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes around the world, who are driving social and environmental change.

The Company of the Year award specifically recognizes purpose-driven, responsible businesses that have credible, results driven commitments to sustainability that align with its core business function. The award is for the responsible business which has developed multiple aspects of its sustainability initiatives and is presented to those able to demonstrate both breadth and depth of activities and impacts across all ESG fields. Judges look for evidence of impacts and outcomes, not solely metrics, with a clear and compelling narrative pertaining to the purpose and long-term goals of the business.

Dentsu launched its 2030 Sustainability Strategy* in 2021, created through deep engagement with stakeholders and an understanding of material issues as a group and an industry. The priority focus areas-climate action, sustainable consumption, diversity and inclusion, responsible media and trust-continue to resonate.

"As one of the world's largest digital media and communications companies we recognize our role in shaping human and societal behavior and our potential to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and inclusive way of living. We've made this central to our core business and growth strategy ensuring that our global workforce becomes a collective force for good, driving change through the work we do every day," commented Anna Lungley, Chief Sustainability Officer, dentsu international. "Whether it's creating a global campaign to eradicate malaria, setting a world leading net zero target, or helping our clients understand the impact that their advertising has on their own carbon footprints, we're pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a modern, responsible global business. Receiving this independent accolade is extremely gratifying for us as a team, but it is also a reminder that there is so much more we can achieve together."

The Global Good Awards organizers provided this feedback about dentsu's submission:

"Since 2019, dentsu international has transformed its sustainability strategy and ambitions to an industry leading strategy driving culture change, business transformation, client and employee engagement across dentsu's 145 countries, 45,000 employees, clients and stakeholders. It embeds social impact as a business and growth strategy for the long term, underpinning the company's people, clients and creative transformation. In February 2021, with a new vision and a fresh visual identity, the 2030 social impact strategy was rolled out to dentsu people and clients, articulating how dentsu uses its collective passion, talent and capability to generate shared value globally."

* dentsu's 2030 Sustainability Strategy:

https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/sustainability/reports/2022/sustainability/ss2030.html

About Dentsu Group Inc.

Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004) is a pure holding company established on January 1, 2020. Under the umbrella, there are two operational networks: Dentsu Japan Network, which oversees Dentsu's agency operations in Japan, and Dentsu International, its international business headquarters in London, which oversees Dentsu's agency operations outside of Japan. The group has a strong presence in approximately 145 countries and regions across five continents and with 65,000 dedicated professionals.

Dentsu Group Inc. website: https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/

About Dentsu International

Part of Dentsu Group, Dentsu International is a network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Dentsu delivers people-focused solutions and services to drive better business and societal outcomes. This is delivered through five global leadership brands - Carat, DENTSU CREATIVE, dentsu X, iProspect, and Merkle, each with deep specialisms.

Dentsu International's radically collaborative team of diverse creators unifies people, clients, and capabilities through horizontal creativity to help clients create culture, change society, and invent the future.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists, and partners with 95 of the top 100 global advertisers.

