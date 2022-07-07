U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,863.75
    +15.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,144.00
    +131.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,932.75
    +52.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.90
    +9.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.88
    +0.35 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.60
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    +0.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.66
    -0.88 (-3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0400
    +0.1250 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,404.49
    +240.86 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.86
    +8.34 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,177.40
    +69.63 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Dentsu Tracking supports UK government in the fight against illicit trade with launch of new digital Track & Trace system

·3 min read

GENEVA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Kingdom (UK) has a new Track & Trace system for tobacco products, established and operated by Dentsu Tracking. The system, which was successfully launched on 1 July, provides the UK government with digital, data-driven traceability functionality across the entire tobacco supply chain. The system forms an important pillar of the UK's anti-illicit trade strategy, supporting Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) to fight the issue of illicit trade most effectively.

 

Dentsu Tracking Logo
Dentsu Tracking Logo

 

"We are honoured to work with HMRC and help the UK in the fight against illicit tobacco trade. Our digital system is tailored to the policy objectives of HMRC and designed to address the specific characteristics of the UK market. This ensures that the system provides HMRC with the highest level of visibility and government control over the entire UK tobacco supply chain" said Philippe Castella, Managing Director of Dentsu Tracking.

Fighting illicit trade in the supply-chain

The new Track & Trace system established by Dentsu Tracking leverages the advantages of digital technology to enable the movement of legal tobacco products to be monitored (tracking) and allow UK authorities to detect and fight the different forms of illicit trade, thereby curbing the circulation of non-compliant products for which taxes have not been paid and that do not meet all legal requirements in terms of content and packaging. Reducing the circulation of non-compliant tobacco products enables the UK to increase national tax collection while protecting citizens and legitimate businesses.

The new system was designed in line with all applicable UK and international laws, including full compliance with the FCTC Illicit Trade Protocol that requires parties to ensure the tracking and tracing of tobacco products along both manufacturing and key distribution points.

Equipping government with powerful intelligence

By integrating world-leading data analytics tools, Dentsu's system transforms the collected supply chain data into meaningful information that helps UK authorities to identify potentially fraudulent events. The new UK system supplies HMRC with real-time detailed analyses, statistics and alerts, which some stakeholders have already described as "groundbreaking".

"At Dentsu Tracking, we strongly believe that the added value of tracking and tracing is only as strong as the level of supply chain insights that the system delivers to government bodies. Collecting data therefore is not enough. We generate powerful business intelligence that will help the UK authorities to carry out targeted controls and real-time investigations in the field" said Jan Hoffmann, Director Government Business

UK track and trace obligations

All businesses engaged in the manufacture, importation, exportation, storage, distribution and sale of tobacco products into and through the UK supply chain must use the new Track & Trace system. Track and trace requirements have existed in the UK since May 2019 and currently apply to cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco. All other tobacco products will have to comply with the requirements from 20 May 2024.

Dentsu replaces previous provider De La Rue

In November 2021, by means of a public procurement process, Dentsu Tracking, a company of the Dentsu International network, was appointed as provider for establishing and operating a new UK Tobacco Track & Trace system. Dentsu replaces the previous provider De La Rue.

Dentsu currently provides track and trace services to 28 governments worldwide and - in the context of regulatory frameworks - supplies and operates government-controlled solutions in more than 40 different countries.

Links:

Dentsu UK T&T Project Website

About:

Dentsu Tracking is a global leader in digital supply chain control solutions, allowing governments to get maximum visibility and control over highly regulated product markets. The solutions implemented by Dentsu Tracking are a proven international reference in fighting illicit trade and optimising tax collection. Dentsu Tracking is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and a company of Dentsu International, which is a global leader in the digital economy with $9 billion turnover and registered on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

www.dentsutracking.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722013/dentsu_Tracking_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentsu-tracking-supports-uk-government-in-the-fight-against-illicit-trade-with-launch-of-new-digital-track--trace-system-301581792.html

SOURCE Dentsu Tracking

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, becoming another casualty of a dramatic fall in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. New Jersey-based Celsius in June froze withdrawals and has hired advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Solana Labs, Multicoin Accused of Violating Securities Law by SOL Investor

    A California resident alleged that Solana Labs, the Solana Foundation and other key players violated federal securities laws.

  • Amazon and Grubhub partner to offer membership perk for Prime members

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon and Grubhub partnering to offer a free, year-long Grubhub+ membership trial to Prime members. Correction: A previous headline incorrectly stated that Amazon bought a stake in Grubhub, and a previous description described the partnership as an "investment." We regret the errors.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • S&P 500 closes higher for third straight session, utilities lead sectors

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick looks at market and sector gains after the close, as well as crude oil and bitcoin prices.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Royal Caribbean Probably Doesn't Want to be on This List

    Wages are on the rise, with average hourly earnings jumping 5.2% in the 12 months through May. Employee compensation, of course, is a major part of corporate costs. And rising costs can depress a company's earnings.

  • Citigroup Says Oil Demand to See Further Downward Revisions

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for oil demand likely will see further downward revisions amid higher fuel prices, said Ed Morse, global head of commodity research at Citigroup Inc.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recessio