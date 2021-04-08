Dentures Market to Increase at a CAGR of 6.4% and Hit USD 3.82 Billion by 2027; Will Gain Momentum from Increasing Number of Dental Procedures Worldwide: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Dentures Market Research Report Are Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Schaan) , GC Dental (Japan) , Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.) (Germany) , Modern Dental Group Limited (China) , COLTENE Group (Switzerland) , Dentsply Sirona (US) , SHOFU Dental GmbH (Germany) , Global Dental Science (US) , Zimmer Biomet (US) , VITA Zahnfabrik (Germany) , Other Players

Pune, India, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dentures Market is expected to rise remarkably on account of the increasing prevalence of dental issues and periodontal diseases world wide. Dentures are customized artificial teeth gums that are replaced with lost or removed teeth. They are shaped accordingly as per the oral structure of the patient. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Dentures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Complete and Partial), By Usage (Removable and Fixed), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,”the market stood at USD 2.33 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2027 by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2027.

Major Dentures Market Key players covered in the report include:

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Schaan)

GC Dental (Japan)

Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.) (Germany)

Modern Dental Group Limited (China)

COLTENE Group (Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

SHOFU Dental GmbH (Germany)

Global Dental Science (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

VITA Zahnfabrik (Germany)

Other Players





Get Sample Report Of Dentures Market Report at:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dentures-market-103337





Dentures Market Analysis 2021:

Rising Cases of Oral Health Issues Will Add Impetus to Market

Various factors are responsible for dentures market growth. These include a rise in geriatric population, increasing number of dental procedures, the presence of baby boomer population, and arise in the prevalence of periodontal and edentulism diseases. Besides this, the rising utilization of dental services, further attributed to the increasing number of dental specialists will also aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

Story continues

On the contrary, there is a decline in the edentulous population in most of the high-income nations on account of the rising awareness about oral health. Additionally, there are limited options available for dental treatment in the middle and low-income nations, which may further hamper the overall market growth in the coming years.





For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dentures-market-103337





Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Dentures market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Dentures Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Dentures Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Europe Emerged Dominant with Highest Number of Edentulous Population

Geographically, Europe earned the largest dentures market share with a revenue of USD 878.4 million in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental caries and the growing presence of the edentulous population. In addition to this, a rise in the expenditure on dental procedures and the rising number of dentists are also contributing to the growth of the regional market. Besides this, the market in North America will rise significantly owing to the presence of the baby boomer population and a rise in the average life expectancy. Additionally, the increasing adoption of dentures and amplified expenditure on dental procedures with the presence of superior dental services in the region will help it gather remarkable revenue in the forthcoming years.





Quick Buy - Dentures Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103337





Geographical Expansion – Key Objective of Players

Major players operating in this market are engaging in the adoption of new technology and approaches for attracting their consumers in the forthcoming years. A majority of patients obtain their dentures from local labs that offer dental models for the customization of their dentures. Such initiatives will help these players gaina competitive edge in the market. Additionally, companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and other collaborative efforts to maintain their mark in the competition. Furthermore, they are focusing on geographical expansion to exhibit immense growth and revenue generation in the forecast duration.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Dentures market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Dentures market? Who are the key manufacturers in Dentures market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Dentures market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Dentures market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Dentures market? What are the Dentures market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Dentures industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Dentures market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Dentures industry?





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dentures-market-103337





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Insights Prevalence of Edentulism by Key Countries Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Technological Advancements in Dentures New Product Launch (by Major Players)

Global Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Complete Dentures Partial Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Removable Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Complete Dentures Partial Dentures Market Analysis – By Usage Removable Fixed Market Analysis – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Complete Dentures Partial Dentures Market Analysis – By Usage Removable Fixed Market Analysis – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Toc Continue…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dentures-market-103337





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Medical X-ray Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Static and Dynamic), By Technology Type (Analog and Digital), By Application (Dental, Veterinary, Cardiovascular Oncology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Bisphosphonate, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs), RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral); By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies) and Forecast, 2020-2027

Point of care Ultrasound Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cart-based, and Hand-held), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026

Immunomodulators Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Immunosuppressant, Immunostimulants), By Application (Oncology, Respiratory, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-dentures-market-10128



