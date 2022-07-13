Dentures Market offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (partial dentures and complete dentures), End-user (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Technavio

The 120 Pages reports on the dentures market offer comprehensive analysis by Product (partial dentures and complete dentures), End-user (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Dentures Market projects growth of USD 604.84 million, registering a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecasted period. North America occupied about 38% of the market share. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the growth of the edentulous population and the rising incidence of oral diseases Request Sample Report.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dentures Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dentures Market: Major Growth Drivers

The dentures market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Growth of the edentulous population and rising incidence of oral diseases

Growing dental tourism in emerging economies

High demand for dental care

The primary factors impacting the growth of the denture market are the expansion of the edentulous population and the increasing prevalence of oral illnesses. Edentulism is a frequent condition that affects aged people's ability to eat, speak, and look at themselves in the mirror. Edentulism is more common in people over 65. The main trend impacting the growth of the dentures industry is the rising desire for cosmetic dentistry.

Dentures Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amann Girrbach AG

COLTENE Holding AG

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

HUGE

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Thommen Medical AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Reasons to Buy Dentures Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist dentures market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dentures market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dentures market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dentures market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements.

Related Reports

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The invisible orthodontics market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Adhesive Bandages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The adhesive bandages market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 622.43 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.26%.

Dentures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 604.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, HUGE, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Modern Dental Group Ltd., Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amann Girrbach AG

11.4 COLTENE Holding AG

11.5 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

11.6 H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

11.7 HUGE

11.8 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

11.9 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

11.10 Modern Dental Group Ltd.

11.11 Thommen Medical AG

11.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

