Dentures Market Size to Surpass USD 3.1 Bn Revenue by 2032 | Exclusive Research by TMR

Global dentures market growth is driven by the rising number of dental practices, expanding dental tourism in the region, increased research in oral care products, and growing knowledge about oral care. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the forthcoming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global dentures market size stood at USD 1.3 Bn in 2021, and the global market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.1 Bn by 2032. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2032. The dental clinics & hospitals segment is anticipated to emerge as the highest revenue-generating segment.



Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in the coming years owing to the expansion of dental practices, development of dental tourism, greater research into products for oral care, and higher awareness about oral health in the region.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 1.3 Bn in 2021 Estimated Value USD 3.1 Bn by 2032 Growth Rate 9.3% Forecast Period 2022–2032 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Usage and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, GC Dental, Amann Girrbach AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Keystone Dental, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., and VOCO GmbH

The precision of complete dentures has increased owing to usage of CAD/CAM technologies. The segment of partial dentures is anticipated to expand at a prominent pace from 2022 to 2032. Partial dentures are used to restore one or more lost teeth. They are less expensive than full dentures. They contribute to the improvement of facial beauty by closing the mouth's cavities.

Global Dentures Market: Growth Drivers

Use of fixed and removable dentures is anticipated to increase as oral health issues become more common. Dentures are most frequently used by the elderly population and are associated with various dental issues including gum disease and tooth decay. Increase in prevalence of specific illnesses is likely to drive the market development.



Key Findings of Market Report

Rise in life expectancy has meant that more people are expected to have missing teeth. Consequently, demand for dental prosthetics, such as dentures, is anticipated to rise in the coming years. Demand for precision detachable dental prosthesis is also estimated to increase due to aging of the baby boomer population, which in turn is expected to drive market development. A major factor influencing the use of set or removable dentures is increasing baby boomer population, which is also a consequence of a rise in the median lifespan.



The detachable segment dominated the global market and held 61.5% market share in 2021. Detachable dentures are still the preferred prosthetic alternative. They are often regarded as a less invasive and an inexpensive way of restoring missing teeth.



The fixed dentures segment is expected to generate the highest income between 2022 and 2023. Fixed dentures are more expensive than removable ones; however, these do not have to be changed or remade. Fixed dentures help reduce bone loss, as they need not be taken out often, which is anticipated to offer business opportunities for manufacturers.



The dental clinics and hospitals segment accounted for 84.9% share of the market in 2021. Most patients visit independent dentistry clinics in order to receive specialized care from professionals. The number of independent dentistry clinics is rising across the globe. This is likely to continue in the next few years, since they are affordable, specialists are readily available, and the settings contain technologically advanced equipment. These factors are expected to drive market demand in the near future.



The complete denture segment held 73.4% share of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2021. Full dentures, a form of denture that mimics gum tissue, are frequently suggested for those without any teeth. Increase in geriatric population worldwide is likely to boost the demand for complete dentures.



Global Dentures Market: Regional Landscape

The U.S. market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period and reach value of US$ 990 Mn by 2032. The U.S. dominated the global industry in 2021 due to the highly developed healthcare system, proactive commitment to oral cleanliness and care, and autonomous dentistry clinics in the country. Moreover, advancements in R&D and increase in disposable income are projected to propel the U.S. market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 25% of adults in the U.S. have one or more untreated dental conditions. Adoption of preventative and restorative dental care is expected to increase as the number of Americans aged 65 and over increases from around fifty million in 2018 to about ninety million by 2060.



Global Dentures Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dentures market are as follows

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Global Dentures Market: Segmentation

Type

Partial

Complete

Usage

Fixed

Removable

End-user

Dental Clinics & Hospitals

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



