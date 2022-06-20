The Denver Hospice Raises More Than $100,000 for Footprints Children's Services through Heart of Hospice Tribute Dinner

Proceeds to support pediatric palliative, hospice and grief care services

DENVER, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Denver Hospice raised over $100,000 through its semi-annual Heart of Hospice tribute dinner on Thursday, June 16. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Footprints Children's Services program.

Footprints Children's Services, a program of The Denver Hospice, provides palliative, hospice, and grief care to pediatric patients ages 0 to 19, filling a vital role for young people and their families in the Denver metro area. The Footprints team of caregivers consists of a pediatrician, nurse practitioner, child life specialists, registered nurses, Chaplains, massage therapists, social workers, and volunteers.

This year's event featured a tribute to rancher, adventurer and philanthropist Amy Davis, who was the posthumous recipient of the Heart of Hospice award. Amy's altruism has allowed many people in Wyoming and Colorado to experience a wonderful quality of life. She supported numerous causes, focusing on educational scholarships and healthcare, including a strong commitment to hospice and palliative care. Amy passed away at the age of 86 in 2014 and her legacy is still felt today with the ongoing support of the Inpatient Care Center and the Amy Davis Hospice Support Center at The Denver Hospice.

The Denver Hospice is the area's leading, largest, and most trusted not-for-profit provider of life-enhancing hospice and palliative care. Its Denver campus includes the new Amy Davis Hospice Support Center with dedicated children's and family counseling areas, including a therapeutic playground.

For more information about the Heart of Hospice Tribute dinner and to view video presentations from the event, please visit https://thedenverhospice.org/giving/heartofhospice/.

Presenting sponsors for this year's Heart of Hospice event were the Florence S. and William J. Cabaniss Advised Fund and the Patten-Davis Foundation.

