DENVER RESTAURANT WEEK FEATURES MICHELIN STAR AND JAMES BEARD AWARD WINNING CHEFS

·3 min read

– Over 220 participating restaurants to showcase The Mile High City's acclaimed culinary scene –

DENVER, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver's celebrated culinary scene will be on display during VISIT DENVER's 19th annual Denver Restaurant Week, presented by Pie Insurance, Friday, March 3Sunday, March 12.

Denver Restaurant Week
Denver Restaurant Week

The program was originally created to showcase Denver's growing culinary offerings to local residents over a traditionally slow time of year for the restaurant industry. In its inaugural year, the program had 83 participating restaurants. Since then, Denver Restaurant Week has evolved to highlight Denver's renowned culinary destinations with multiple James Beard Award-winning chefs and innumerable accolades.

Over 220 restaurants are participating this year, representing Denver's diverse culinary offerings. Diners can indulge in Michelin Star chef, Ludo Lefebvre's creations at Chez Maggy, honor western roots at The Fort Restaurant, try popular gourmet food halls, including the Denver Milk Market and emerging hotspots such as Noble Riot. Local breweries, wineries and beer gardens are also participating with enhanced food offerings.

In alignment with previous years, restaurants will offer either a $25, $35 or $45 price for their menu and create a multi-course dining experience over the 10-day, two-weekend event. The tiered pricing structure allows restaurants to provide multi-course meals, great deals for diners and a robust representation of Denver's increasingly renowned culinary offerings.

All participating restaurants are listed on DenverRestaurantWeek.com by neighborhood, cuisine and price. New restaurants will be added to the list up until the beginning of Denver Restaurant Week. With participating restaurants across the Denver Metro area, diners are encouraged to explore new neighborhoods outside of their normal routine. Denver Restaurant Week is the perfect time to revisit some classic Denver favorites and try new hotspots. Local Denver hotels are offering deals throughout Restaurant Week, making it a great time to stay and explore the city through its culinary delights.

Tables will fill up fast during Denver Restaurant Week, so diners are also encouraged to make a reservation, try some earlier or later seatings or even weekday options. It is also important to remember to cancel any reservations you don't plan on using so other diners can use it. The delicious menus these restaurants have prepared are also great deals. Be sure to tip your servers generously.

VISIT DENVER's Denver Restaurant Week is presented by Pie Insurance and sponsored by Colorado Restaurant Association-Mile High Chapter, OpenTable, Stella Artois, Uber Eats and E&J Gallo Winery featuring Franciscan Estate, High Noon Seltzer, J. Vineyards, Louis M. Martini, New Amsterdam Vodka and Talbott Vineyards. Denver Restaurant Week is also sponsored by 5280 Magazine, CBS4, Downtown Denver Partnership and Westword.

To learn more and book a reservation, visit DenverRestaurantWeek.com.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 114 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 31.7 million visitors in 2021, generating $6.6 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Denver International Airport (DEN) is the No. 3 busiest airport in the world connecting The Mile High City to more than 200 destinations globally. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:
Jesse Davis: (720) 417-9621 or jdavis@visitdenver.com
Caroline Campbell: (303) 549-3537 or ccampbell@visitdenver.com
Abby Schirmacher: (303) 358-0096 or aschirmacher@visitdenver.com

(PRNewsfoto/VISIT DENVER, The Convention &amp; Visitors Bureau)
(PRNewsfoto/VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denver-restaurant-week-features-michelin-star-and-james-beard-award-winning-chefs-301762371.html

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

