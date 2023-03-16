U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

Denver Sheriff Department Partners with Securus Technologies to Provide Vital Tablet Technology for People in Custody

·4 min read

Tablets provide critical communications channels, rehabilitative resources and education so people in custody can prepare for a successful reentry back to the community

DENVER, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Denver Sheriff Department announced people in custody at the Denver County Jail and Downtown Detention Center facilities will be provided JP6S Securus Unity tablets to support rehabilitative efforts, thanks to a new partnership with Securus Technologies. This is an example of the Denver Sheriff Department's commitment to helping individuals prepare for reentry back to the community where they can be successful. People in custody can access reentry and educational content for free on the tablets in addition to the purchased content.

Denver Sheriff Department
Denver Sheriff Department

The JP6S Securus Unity tablets provide individuals in our custody with access to e-messaging and outbound phone calls to empower continued connections with family and friends and help parents nurture relationships with their children. Free applications on the devices include educational and rehabilitative content, Law Library, mental health resources, faith-based programming, podcasts and other tools that support successful reentry preparation. They can also purchase premium media such as music, games, movies and TV shows.

"Technology is rapidly evolving, which is why it's important that we provide individuals in our care with the digital tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of our facilities," said Denver Sheriff, Elias Diggins. "Securus tablets are practical for a jail environment, offering a range of applications through a touchscreen, secure user-friendly experience. Ninety-seven percent of the people who come into our custody are returning back to the community. It is vital that we all support efforts to make successful reentry a promising reality."

The mission of the Denver Sheriff Department is to provide a safe and secure environment for individuals in custody and staff. As a compliment to that pledge, the Securus JP6S Unity tablets are uniquely designed for jail facilities, equipped with security features to support safety. For example, the tablets operate over a closed, secure infrastructure so they can only use approved applications on the device. The internet and social media sites are not accessible.

"Our tablet technology modernizes correctional environments by providing access to supportive applications and communication channels that keep loved ones connected," said Jim Ciampaglio, Vice President of Sales for Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company. "The Denver Sheriff Department's commitment to the individuals in their custody and the Denver community is undeniable, and further demonstrated by adopting this tablet program. We are proud to work together on a technology-driven initiative that will drive better outcomes."

About The Denver County Sheriff Department

The Denver Sheriff Department is the largest sheriff department in the state of Colorado — we are proud to represent the Mile High City! The mission of the Denver Sheriff Department is to provide safe and secure custody for those placed in our care and to perform all of our duties in a manner that is responsive to the needs of our diverse community. We are committed to excellent community and customer service and to continuously building a smarter and exceptional agency by concentrating on five pillars as described in our Strategic Plan. The Denver Sheriff Department, led by Sheriff Elias Diggins, comprises over 1,100 uniformed and non-uniformed staff overseeing many diverse divisions and operations including two jail facilities, security for the district and county court systems, state inmate transportation, extradition duties, fugitive and K-9 units, a vehicle impound facility, and security at Denver Health & Medical Center.

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Securus Technologies, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies, serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. The Aventiv organization is committed to providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

Aventiv Technologies
Aventiv Technologies
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denver-sheriff-department-partners-with-securus-technologies-to-provide-vital-tablet-technology-for-people-in-custody-301774434.html

SOURCE Denver Sheriff Department

