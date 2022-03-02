U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% by 2026| Increasing Concerns about Hygiene among Consumers to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality to compete in the market. Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Charkit Chemical Co LLC, Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Godrej Group, Hill and Markes Inc., Innospec Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Laverana GmbH and Co. KG, LOreal SA, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Skinsafe Inc., Symrise AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Unilever PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and The Procter and Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market is set to grow by USD 749.35 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Our deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The increasing concerns about hygiene among consumers, increased penetration in emerging markets, growth in e-commerce sales of deodorants and antiperspirants will offer immense growth opportunities. Also, the demand for multifunctional deodorants is a major trend supporting the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth. However, the side effects of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Region & Revenue Generating Segment

32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of a wide range of products in drugstores will facilitate the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market share growth by the alcohol segment will be significant for revenue generation. Alcohol is widely used in aerosols, roll-ons, gel-based deodorants, and antiperspirants. It is mainly used in deodorants and antiperspirants to dissolve active ingredients such as aluminum salts. It dries quickly upon application on the skin and helps in the uniform spread of solubilized ingredients. In addition, Cyclomethicone is a type of silicone base and an easy substitute for alcohol. It is commonly used in aerosol deodorants to maintain the blend of ingredients. However, alcohol is one of the preferred ingredients as it can act as a carrier material, solvent, emulsifier, and antimicrobial agent. This is likely to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market vendors

Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 749.35 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.5

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Charkit Chemical Co LLC, Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Godrej Group, Hill and Markes Inc., Innospec Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Laverana GmbH and Co. KG, LOreal SA, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Skinsafe Inc., Symrise AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Unilever PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Alcohol - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Aluminum salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 Charkit Chemical Co LLC

  • 10.5 Dow Inc.

  • 10.6 Firmenich SA

  • 10.7 Givaudan SA

  • 10.8 Innospec Inc.

  • 10.9 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

  • 10.10 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

  • 10.11 Symrise AG

  • 10.12 The Lubrizol Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deodorant-and-antiperspirant-ingredients-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-54-by-2026-increasing-concerns-about-hygiene-among-consumers-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301492965.html

SOURCE Technavio

