Deodorants market: North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The deodorants market is segmented by end-user (men and women), product (deodorant sprays, roll-on deodorants, sticks and solid deodorants, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The men segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the surging demand for grooming products such as deodorants among male working professionals and the increasing urge to smell better among the millennial population. In addition, the increased availability of customized and personalized products is fueling the growth of the segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deodorants Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deodorants Market 2023-2027

To know about the market contribution of each segment, request a sample now!

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

Deodorants Market 2023-2027: Scope

The deodorants market report also covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    Innovative promotional activities are an emerging trend in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The deodorants market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.19 billion between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    The deodorants market comprises of several market vendors, including Chic Cosmetic Industries 1989 Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Firmenich SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hermes International SA, ITC Ltd., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., PVH Corp., Raymond Ltd. among others.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The improving living standards are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

  • What is the largest region in the market?
    North America is forecast to contribute 33% to the growth of the global gas station equipment market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

  • The perfume market size in India is expected to increase by USD 1.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%. The increasing demand from the millennial population is notably driving the perfume market growth in India, although factors such as counterfeit products available in the market may impede the market growth.

  • The luxury perfume market size is expected to increase by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%. The increase in demand from the millennial population is notably driving the luxury perfume market growth, although factors such as competition from products that are available at affordable prices may impede the market growth.

Deodorants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.53

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, India, China, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Chic Cosmetic Industries 1989 Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Firmenich SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hermes International SA, ITC Ltd., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., PVH Corp., Raymond Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global deodorants market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Deodorant sprays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Roll-on deodorants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Sticks and solid deodorants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Chic Cosmetic Industries 1989 Ltd.

  • 12.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • 12.5 Firmenich SA

  • 12.6 Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

  • 12.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.8 Hermes International SA

  • 12.9 ITC Ltd.

  • 12.10 LOreal SA

  • 12.11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 12.12 maxingvest AG

  • 12.13 Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc.

  • 12.14 PVH Corp.

  • 12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deodorants-market-north-america-is-estimated-to-account-for-33-of-the-markets-growth-from-2022-to-2027---technavio-301711835.html

SOURCE Technavio

