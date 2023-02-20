Deodorants market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% by 2027; Growth led by Colgate Palmolive Co., Firmenich SA, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global deodorants market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 25.92 billion. North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deodorants Market 2023-2027

Deodorants market - Five Forces

The global deodorants market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Deodorants market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Deodorants market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (men and women), product (deodorant sprays, roll-on deodorants, sticks and solid deodorants, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the men deodorant segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for grooming products such as deodorants among male working professionals and the growing urge to smell better among the Millennial population.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global deodorants market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global deodorants market.

Story continues

North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing spending on grooming products by the Millennial, Generation X, and Baby Boomer population, expanding working population, and increasing adoption of online shopping platforms.

Download a Sample Report

Deodorants market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by improving living standards.

Improvements in the living standards of people globally have increased the spending on grooming products.

The demand for perfumes and deodorants is increasing, especially among the Millennial population.

Online retail is very popular among the Millennial population as they are tech-savvy and are more likely to spend on grooming products such as expensive fragrances and perfumes.

Leading trends influencing the market

Innovative promotional activities are identified as the key trend in the market.

Vendors are adopting various promotional activities to increase the awareness of their products among customers.

Some vendors are adopting pricing strategies such as product bundling in which two or more products are sold together at a lower price.

Another common strategy adopted by vendors is to pair men's and women's deodorants together. They make ideal gifts for couples and tend to bring more sales.

Many such strategies adopted by vendors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of counterfeit products is a key challenge in the market.

The market is observing an increase in the entry of counterfeit products made of low-quality ingredients that can affect consumers' health as well as the reputation of original brands.

The penetration of these products is further increasing with the rapid growth in e-commerce and the availability of the internet.

This is adversely impacting the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this deodorants market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the deodorants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the deodorants market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the deodorants market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of deodorants market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The perfume market size in India is expected to increase by USD 1.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%. The increasing demand from the millennial population is notably driving the perfume market growth in India, although factors such as counterfeit products available in the market may impede the market growth.

The luxury perfume market size is expected to increase by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%. The increase in demand from the millennial population is notably driving the luxury perfume market growth, although factors such as competition from products that are available at affordable prices may impede the market growth.

Deodorants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Chic Cosmetic Industries 1989 Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Firmenich SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hermes International SA, ITC Ltd., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., PVH Corp., Raymond Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global deodorants market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Deodorant sprays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Roll-on deodorants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Sticks and solid deodorants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Chic Cosmetic Industries 1989 Ltd.

12.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

12.5 Firmenich SA

12.6 Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

12.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

12.8 Hermes International SA

12.9 ITC Ltd.

12.10 LOreal SA

12.11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

12.12 maxingvest AG

12.13 Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc.

12.14 PVH Corp.

12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Deodorants Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deodorants-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-78-by-2027-growth-led-by-colgate-palmolive-co-firmenich-sa-among-others---technavio-301749657.html

SOURCE Technavio