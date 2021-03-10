U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.81
    +23.37 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,297.02
    +464.28 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,068.83
    -4.99 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.68
    +40.62 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.69
    +0.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +8.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.31
    +0.13 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4100
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,728.61
    +2,663.48 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.16
    +58.05 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

The Department of Defense is establishing a working group to focus on climate change

Jonathan Shieber
·2 min read

The U.S. Department of Defense is setting up a working group to focus on climate change.

The new group will be led by Joe Bryan, who was appointed as a Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense focused on climate earlier this year.

The move is one of several steps that the Biden administration has taken to push an agenda that looks to address the dangers posed by global climate change.

The biggest step the Biden administration took on climate yesterday wasn’t rejoining the Paris Agreement

Bryan, who previously served as Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of the Navy for Energy under the Obama administration, will oversee a group intended to coordinate the Department's responses to Biden's recent executive order and subsequent climate and energy-related directives and track implementation of climate and energy-related actions and progress, according to a statement.

The Department of Defense controls the purse strings for hundreds of billions of dollars in government spending and is a huge consumer of electricity, oil and gas, and industrial materials. Any steps it takes to improve the efficiency of its supply chain, reduce the emissions profile of its fleet of vehicles, and use renewable energy to power operations could make a huge contribution to the commercialization of renewable and sustainable technologies and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The Pentagon is already including security implications of climate change in its risk analyses, strategy development and planning guidance, according to the statement, and is including those risk analyses in its intallation planning, modeling, simulation and war gaming, and the National Defense Strategy.

"Whether it is increasing platform efficiency to improve freedom of action in contested logistics environments, or deploying new energy solutions to strengthen resilience of key capabilities at installations, our mission objectives are well aligned with our climate goals," wrote Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement. "The Department will leverage that alignment to modernize the force, strengthen our supply chains, identify opportunities to work closely with allies and partners, and compete with China for the energy technologies that are essential to our future success."

VC Seth Bannon on how a Biden administration could best support climate startups

Recommended Stories

  • RBC Capital Markets Head Sees U.S. as Biggest Growth Driver

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada’s capital markets chief says that even after two decades of expansion in the U.S., the country remains its biggest opportunity for growth.RBC Capital Markets sees the potential to boost its market share in the U.S. from its current level of about 2.5% to as much as 4% over time, Chief Executive Officer and group head Derek Neldner said in an interview. While that won’t happen overnight, “clearly the U.S. is still our primary focus,” he said.“On one hand we’re advanced because we’ve been at it for 10 to 20 years; on the other, I think there’s still a tremendous opportunity for growth,” Neldner said Tuesday, following the first day of the bank’s global financial institutions conference.A particular focus for the firm, which already is in the top 10 in the U.S. in terms of wallet share, will be to diversify the U.S. platform by adding more advisory and equity capital markets capacity, said Neldner, who took over as the division’s head in November 2019.RBC Capital Markets had the strongest performance among Toronto-based Royal Bank’s major divisions in its most recent fiscal year, boosting profit 4.1% to C$2.78 billion ($2.2 billion) in the year ended Oct. 31. The gain was driven by a boom in trading as well as increased revenue from corporate and investment banking. The investment banking business alone has generated more than C$1 billion in revenue for four of the past five quarters.Royal Bank shares rose 0.5% to C$114.90 at 9:53 a.m. in Toronto. The stock is up 24% in the past 12 months, compared with a 33% advance for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Trading and equity capital markets activity will remain elevated but normalize somewhat this year, Neldner said. Mergers and acquisitions work should pick up as companies look to strategically reposition themselves coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.SPAC MarketThe market for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, also will remain strong, Neldner said. He said RBC Capital Markets is approaching the business “selectively” and keeping high standards for the management teams it will engage with, Neldner said.Last year saw 296 SPACs raise about $84.7 billion globally, more than five times the dollar volume of a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Already this year, 248 SPACs have raised $76.8 billion.RBC Capital Markets is ranked 14th globally in SPACs this year, working on eight deals. That already tops the six deals the firm worked on last year, when it finished 21st in the category.The firm has advised on transactions including online payments firm Paysafe Group Ltd.’s $9 billion deal in December to go public by merging with a blank-check firm led by billionaire Bill Foley.Most of the SPACs that already have been raised will be able to find an appropriate acquisition target since the vehicles have essentially become an extension of the market for later-stage startup financing, said Venkat Badinehal, managing director and head of RBC Capital’s financial institutions group in the U.S.“As long as the market remains constructive,” Badinehal said, “we think you’ll see a greater amount of the capital that was raised being able to find a constructive target.”(Updates with share price in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Governor’s Gambit: Trading Vaccines for School Reopenings Mostly Worked for DeWine, But There Are Holdouts

    Gov. Mike DeWine’s strategy to reopen Ohio’s schools by offering teachers and other staff early vaccines in return for going back to class has largely succeeded. With enough schools reopening by March 1 so that more than 90 percent of Ohio’s students can attend in-person class at least part-time, DeWine seems to have hit a […]

  • US House passes $1.9tn Covid relief plan in major legislative victory for Biden

    Final tally was 220 to 211, with one Democrat and all Republicans voting against the measureUS politics – live updatesOpinion: Joe Manchin runs this presidency Nancy Pelosi walks off the House floor after voting on the $1.9tn Covid relief package on 10 March. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter A deeply divided Congress passed a landmark $1.9tn coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday, delivering the first major legislative victory of Joe Biden’s presidency and a sweeping promise to raise millions of Americans out of poverty. In a near-party line vote of 220 to 211, the US House of Representatives gave final approval to one of the largest emergency rescue packages in American history. The vote sends to Biden’s desk legislation that he said was critical for steering the US towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic that has already killed more than half a million Americans. “Help is here,” the president tweeted, moments after the vote concluded in a burst of Democratic applause. Biden will sign the bill on Friday, in time to prevent millions of Americans from losing the enhanced unemployment benefits that were set to expire without federal action. Help is here. https://t.co/urZCiigeS1— President Biden (@POTUS) March 10, 2021 The sweeping legislation was the culmination of an aggressive push by Biden and Democrats to fulfill their campaign promise to control the virus and deliver swift economic relief as a first act after securing narrow control of both chambers of Congress and the White House. But the partisan result foreshadows the unforgiving political landscape Biden will face as he attempts to move the rest of his agenda through Congress in the coming months. Despite promising unity and bipartisanship, he was unable to persuade a single Republican to vote for the measure, which they said was filled with liberal policies and ignored signs of economic recovery. Still, Democrats overcame unified Republican opposition and a series of objections from more conservative members of their caucus to pass what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed as “the most consequential legislation that many of us will ever be a party to”. “Today we have a decision to make of tremendous consequence – a decision that will make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi said, arguing in favor of the bill moments before the House voted. All but one Democrat, congressman Jared Golden of Maine, supported the bill. Biden’s 628-page bill, named the American Rescue Plan, will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans, expand aid to state, local and tribal governments, provide federal subsidies for those struggling to afford health insurance and increase assistance for housing and food. It would also spend tens of billions of dollars to expand Covid-19 testing and vaccine distribution as part of Biden’s pledge to provide enough doses for “every adult in America” by the end of May. Several leading economists and experts have advocated for additional aid, as Democrats touted forecasts that the plan would accelerate economic growth, boosting it to levels not seen in recent decades while dramatically reducing the poverty rate. A new analysis released on Wednesday found the legislation would dramatically reduce the number of Americans living in poverty, particularly among children and people of color. According to the Washington-based Urban Institute, the relief package would shrink the annual projected poverty rate for 2021 from 13.7% to to 8.7%. It would more than halve the number of children living in poverty, while cutting the poverty rate by roughly 42% for Black Americans, 39% for Hispanic Americans and 34% for white Americans. The package before the House on Wednesday was narrower than Biden’s initial proposal, which included progressive priorities subsequently either stripped out or scaled back to appease moderates like Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The Senate-approved version, which passed the chamber in a party-line vote last weekend, tightens eligibility for the $1,400 stimulus checks, which follow the $600 payments issued through the aid bill passed in December, and restructures a proposal for unemployment benefits that Biden hoped to raise to $400 a week. Under the new plan, unemployment benefits will remain at $300 a week but will be extended through the beginning of September, rather than August. The first $10,200 of supplements from 2020 will be made tax-free. Notably, a provision to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour – a top progressive priority – was deemed inadmissible under a budget process Democrats used to bypass Republican opposition. Though disappointed with the concessions, progressive lawmakers ultimately rallied behind the measure. In an email on Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders, whose effort to include a minimum wage provision in the bill was defeated, declared the massive package a “great victory for the progressive movement and the struggling working class of our country”. The extraordinary price tag is just shy of the $2.2tn coronavirus relief bill signed into law by Trump at the onset of the pandemic last March. The American Rescue plan is the sixth major bill adopted by Congress to address the devastation wrought by the dual public health and economic crises – spending a total of $5tn since the virus first began reshaping American life nearly a year ago. Republicans overwhelmingly backed the five previous relief bills, negotiated by a divided Congress and signed into law by Donald Trump. But they refused to support Biden’s plan, attacking it as a bloated and misguided violation of his campaign promise to work across the aisle. “This isn’t a rescue bill,” the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, said during the debate. “It’s a laundry list of leftwing priorities that predate the pandemic and do not meet the needs of American families.” Yet the lack of consensus in Washington belies its popularity with voters across the political spectrum as well as with the business community and local and state officials of both parties. Encouraged by polling that shows broad public support for the bill, Biden and Democrats have argued that the plan is bipartisan. Now the president and Democrats will launch an aggressive promotional campaign to sell the bill to the public, hoping to avoid a repeat of 2009, when, amid a sluggish economic recovery from the Great Recession, they failed to sell Barack Obama’s recovery bill to the public and suffered a crushing defeat in the congressional midterm elections the following year. On Thursday, Biden will deliver the first primetime address of his presidency to mark the first anniversary after the introduction of sweeping public health measures. “For weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of Americans – Democrats, independents, and Republicans – have made it clear they support the American Rescue Plan,” Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today, with final passage in the House of Representatives, their voice has been heard.”

  • Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has formally approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the U.S. Capitol for about two more months as possible threats of violence remain, the Pentagon said Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the department, close to 2,300 Guard troops will continue to provide security in Washington until May 23, at the request of the Capitol Police. Officials have been scrambling in recent days to determine if and how to fill the request, as the original March 12 deadline for them to leave Washington loomed.

  • Netanyahu to visit UAE Thursday in run up to Israeli election: Israel's Kan

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in an opportunity to showcase new Gulf ties before a closely contested election in Israel, its public broadcaster Kan said. Kan also said Netanyahu may meet Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman there. It said he would hold talks with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and that the Saudi crown prince might join them.

  • Is WandaVision ... Pentagon propaganda?

    Marvel and Disney have long histories of collaborating with the FBI and the Department of Defense. Consider the evidence ‘The special thanks to the Department of Defense in the show’s end credits seems like clear evidence of some manner of government involvement.’ Photograph: AP WandaVision, which aired its series finale last week, has quickly become one of the most popular TV shows in the United States. Its intricate plot and unique spin on the Marvel Universe hooked millions of viewers. The episodes are short compared with most shows of its caliber, so the plot must be tight, with little time to waste in its mostly less than half-hour runtime. So it is intriguing, if not outright suspicious, that the show has chosen to give unnecessary screen time to Jimmy Woo, an FBI agent first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. The MCU already has two organizations well equipped to deal with supernatural entities: the organization Sword (Sentient World Observation and Response Department) is featured heavily in the show, and the tattered remains of Shield (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division) continue to appear in Marvel movies even after the agency’s initial demise in Captain America: Winter Soldier. The character of Jimmy Woo wasn’t even in the original concept of WandaVision, but was suggested as an addition by Marvel executives. There are rumors that Marvel’s favorite FBI agent will get his own show in the near future, but his presence here still makes little sense. While it isn’t yet clear whether the FBI is directly involved with WandaVision, the mere use of the FBI logo requires approval from the agency. And the special thanks to the Department of Defense, often colloquially called the Pentagon, in the show’s end credits seems like clear evidence of some manner of government involvement. Marvel and Disney’s long histories of collaborating with the US government, in particular the FBI and the Pentagon, to create propaganda – in exchange for military equipment, location access and consultation – is reason for concern. The FBI and the Pentagon have both engaged in decades of direct intervention with television and film The FBI and the Pentagon have both engaged in decades of direct intervention with television and film. J Edgar Hoover, the FBI’s founding director, served as a de facto co-producer for the 1959 drama film The FBI Story, even going as far as to play himself and force reshoots of scenes that he felt didn’t portray the FBI in an appropriate light. Hoover spent the rest of his life intervening in movies like 1962’s Moon Pilot, in which he pressured Disney to change a bumbling FBI agent into a generic “federal security officer” to avoid besmirching the good name of his agency. Walt Disney even served as an FBI informant, who turned in alleged communists in return for the ability to film inside FBI headquarters. Despite claiming that its formal relationship with Hollywood is over, there is evidence that the FBI continues to review and approve movies – over 700 “requests for assistance” were reviewed by the FBI in 2012 alone. Ed Saxon, a producer of the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, complained about the FBI’s role in the movie and attempts by the agency to whitewash its behavior and turn the movie into propaganda for the recruitment of female agents. Much of the information uncovered about the FBI’s modern role was only revealed after a three-year lawsuit for information by BuzzFeed. The Pentagon has engaged in similar practices over the last century. The first best picture Oscar winner was 1927’s Wings, a war movie created with support from the US armed forces. There are multiple departments within the Department of Defense that exist to coordinate directly with Hollywood. Phil Strub, the Pentagon’s former deputy director of entertainment media – its chief liaison with film-makers – described his role as: …encouraging entertainment media producers to create or increase positive and reasonably accurate US military portrayals in their projects while remaining mindful of their creative process. Continually seeks out new ways to capitalize on innovations in entertainment media to inform the American public about the military, and/or benefit military recruiting and retention. Strub was involved with the production of movies and shows such as Transformers, Pearl Harbor, War of the Worlds, Bones and 24. Movies give the Pentagon total script approval rights in trade for the use of large amounts of military equipment. For example, Top Gun, the highest grossing movie of 1986, gave the navy the ability to rewrite parts of the original screenplay in exchange for access to fighter jets and aircraft carriers. As a result of the positive portrayal, the navy saw a 500% increase in enlistments the year of its release. Marvel’s Captain Marvel followed in its footsteps; the studio partnered with the air force to use the movie as a tool to boost recruitment of female pilots. The military succeeded again, last year seeing a modest bump in the percentage of female applicants. The navy saw a 500% increase in enlistments the year of Top Gun’s release. Photograph: Paramount/Allstar/Paramount Captain Marvel wasn’t the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first dance with our government. Marvel agreed to allow the Pentagon to screen Iron Man before its release in return for access to F-22 Raptor fighter jets. The two sequels got similar treatment. Captain America: The First Avenger easily secured support from the US army, given the movie’s positive depiction of the United States as the hero of the second world war. The Avengers was poised to receive similar support but was rejected due to the unclear nature of the secretive government agency Shield and how it might have been perceived by the public. The military returned for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which earned the Pentagon’s approval because of its positive portrayal of veterans. Again, the studio received free military equipment, and again the Pentagon received the power of final approval on the movie. The end credits of WandaVision imply that the Pentagon had a final say on the script, and it makes sense that the inclusion of a friendly government agent as a character could offset the show’s otherwise negative portrayal of the country’s agencies. WandaVision’s helicopters and humvees were most likely provided free of charge by the US government. Of course this equipment isn’t actually free. The American public is effectively paying Hollywood to create propaganda that aims to sugarcoat the crimes of its military and intelligence apparatuses. Funding that could be used for disaster relief and healthcare is being used to recruit young people to die and kill in other countries for the sake of corporate interests. At a time when the FBI is being positioned as a force against far-right extremism – despite its own long history of white supremacy – the placement of an endearing, though otherwise pointless, FBI agent feels insidious. Even if the FBI isn’t directly involved in the production itself, the relationship they’ve built with Hollywood over the last 80 years, and the funding of the US government, has given us another piece of propaganda in an otherwise wonderful show. In the comics, Agent Jimmy Woo left the FBI decades ago; maybe it’s time for the entertainment industry to do the same. Akin Olla is a Nigerian American political strategist and organizer. He works as a trainer for Momentum Community and is the host of This is the Revolution Podcast

  • This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

    This year's United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels. After four fractious years under former President Donald Trump, Kerry's trip marks a new start in transatlantic relations - which Kerry and EU climate chief Frans Timmermans hope can reshape global efforts to tackle climate change.

  • Senior judge questions the right of police to record 'non-crime hate incidents'

    A senior judge has questioned the right of the police to record “hate incidents” against academics who question whether trans women are women. During a Court of Appeal challenge to the lawfulness of police hate crime guidance, Lady Justice Simler said that there is “legitimate public debate” over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a “chilling effect”. She asked whether it was “right” that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating “trans women are not women in the context of that debate”. The intervention comes amid a charged debate surrounding the discussion of women’s sex based rights and attacks on a number of high profile female academics. Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who is challenging College of Policing guidance which instructs officers to record a “hate incident” against an individual if they receive a complaint about their behaviour which does not amount to a crime. Often about social media comments, it can be recorded without any investigation into the truth of the allegation and may show up on enhanced criminal records checks when a person tries to get a job, judges were told. Mr Miller, who himself was subject to a recording after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argues that the guidance is unlawful and stifles freedom of expression. He last year won a High Court action against Humberside Police over their action against him, but the judge in the lower court ruled that the guidance itself was “not disproportionate”. Jason Coppel QC, representing the College of Policing at the Royal Courts of Justice, said there is a “rigorous set of safeguards to restrict the circumstances in which local police information will be put on an enhanced criminal records check”. He said in Mr Miller’s case it might “rightly be considered by a policeman” to be relevant if he wanted to teach transgender children. Lady Justice Simler asked: “What about an academic or a feminist philosopher who responds to a public consultation expressing concerns about permitting a transsexual woman to use a woman’s refuge and [someone] complains about that, perceiving that to be hostile. “Would it be right for that to be declared on an enhanced criminal record check when that academic wants to transfer to become a teacher in a school where there are transgender children?”

  • House Passes Biden Stimulus Package 220-to-211

    Mar.10 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday, with the House passing the bill on a 220-to-211 vote, sending it to the president for his signature.

  • Lawsuit challenges new admissions policy at elite Va. school

    A conservative legal group sued a northern Virginia school district Wednesday, alleging that its efforts to draw more Black and Hispanic students to a selective public high school end up discriminating against Asian Americans. The Pacific Legal Foundation's lawsuit against the Fairfax County school board was prompted by the school system's decision to overhaul the admissions process at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. The student body is 70% Asian American, with minuscule numbers of Black and Hispanic students.

  • Trump Republicans are ‘putting a target’ on Asian Americans’ backs, writer says

    Former top House aide Kurt Bardella and columnist Wajahat Ali address pandemic hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander community

  • House lawmakers spar over BLM accusation

    "How dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families?" Plaskett asked after Grothman made the accusation.The House convened for a two-hour morning debate on Wednesday ahead of a final vote Joe Biden $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.The chamber last month passed an earlier version of the legislation, but needs to meet again to approve changes made in the Senate over the weekend.

  • American Companies Remain Silent on Chinese Court’s Anti-LGBT Ruling

    More than a dozen companies contacted by National Review remained silent when asked to comment on a recent Chinese court decision that upheld a ruling that a textbook description of homosexuality as “a psychological disorder” was not a factual error but an “academic view.” Suqian Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern province of Jiangsu issued the ruling in response to an appeal filed by 24-year-old Ou Jiayong, also known as Xixi, who first discovered the psychology textbook that described being gay as a mental disorder during her studies at the South China Agricultural University in 2016, according to South China Morning Post. The 2013 edition of Mental Health Education for College Students listed homosexuality under “common psychosexual disorders” and said that it “was believed to be a disruption of love and sex or perversion of the sex partner”. In 2017, Xixi sued the publisher of the textbook, which is used by a number of Chinese universities, and the online retailer that stocks it, JD.com. She asked that the publisher remove the reference and publicly apologize. She argued that the book was “poor quality work” as there was no scientific evidence to back up the statement. When National Review reached out to thirteen American companies and five multinational corporations that manufacture in China while also selling LGTBQ pride products, just one company — Sweden-based clothing retailer H&M — responded. H&M, which lists China and Bangladesh as its largest production markets for clothing, said the company will “continue to stand by our values and commitments” when asked to comment on the ruling and if it will continue manufacturing in China moving forward. “H&M Group works with suppliers and business partners to ensure that human rights are respected in the supply chain, based on our business relationships, leverage and operational context,” an H&M spokesperson said in a statement to National Review. “We always strive to act ethically, transparently and responsibly and we expect our Business Partners to do the same,” the statement adds. “All our business partners have to sign and comply with our sustainability commitment no matter where they are located.” Meanwhile, Nike, Disney, Starbucks, Dr. Martens, Bombas, MeUndies, Adidas, Reebok, Warby Parker, American Eagle, PopSockets, Pottery Barn, Teva, UGG, Puma, Target and Levi’s all did not respond to National Review’s request for comment on the ruling. All of the brands engage in pro-LGBT marketing efforts, particularly around “pride” month. Dan Harris, a Seattle-based lawyer specializing in matters related to doing business in China, said it comes as no surprise that American companies have not expressed concern over the ruling, which he says has likely been directly handed down from the Chinese Communist Party. “In China, the courts are not independent. They are a reflection of the Communist Party, which basically controls everything,” he said. While China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997 and removed it from the official list of mental disorders in 2001, Harris says the Communist Party “has taken a dim view of homosexuality for a long time and so this court decision is really no surprise.” Harris added that in light of American companies’ lack of concern over China’s alleged human rights violations, he doesn’t see the new ruling as “having much of an impact.” “Many American companies do not seem terribly concerned with the allegations and the realities of a genocide going on in Xinjiang where there are at least a million Uyghurs essentially put in concentration camps, forced labor, etc.,” he said. “Some American companies have definitely been hurt due to their association with bad elements in China, but it has not really risen to the level yet where the typical American company is going to be all that concerned with how their reputation is going to be impacted by doing business with China,” he added. Though Harris predicts that could change as the coronavirus pandemic subsides and the Beijing Winter Olympics cast a renewed spotlight on China.

  • Facebook and Twitter algorithms incentivize 'people to get enraged': Walter Isaacson

    Author Walter Isaacson — best known for his biography of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs — said social media platforms should take more responsibility for the extremism and misleading information fostered by their sites.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Japanese household spending dropped 6.1% in January from a year earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 2.1% decline.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oman Is Finding Way Out of Its Budget Distress Without a Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash-strapped Oman is getting a shot at redemption with investors without recourse to a bailout from wealthier neighbors.A year after the sultanate’s bonds approached distressed territory and its government discussed the possibility of financial aid from other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, it’s following through on a turnaround plan that enables it to go it alone, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“This time around it’s not about GCC support,” Hani Deaibes, the U.S. bank’s head of debt capital markets for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a phone interview from Dubai. “It’s about Oman’s own strategy and the implementation” of its fiscal adjustment plan known as Tawazun, he said.The sultanate has signaled a resolve to improve fiscal discipline with plans to start taxing incomes of wealthy individuals in 2022 -- breaking a regional taboo -- introducing a delayed value-added tax in April and paring state subsidies on water and electricity.The International Monetary Fund now expects authorities to run a budget deficit of only 5.4% of gross domestic product this year, less than a third its shortfall in 2020. The IMF’s outlook, published last month, pencils in a deficit near zero already in 2024, a view more optimistic than even the government’s own projections.For JPMorgan, which has advised and worked with the government on its fiscal measures, the key difference in Oman -- long a laggard in overhauling its public finances to adapt to lower oil prices -- is that it’s now “committed to implementing its reform plan.”“The strong performance of its debt is reflective of the turnaround plan,” Deaibes said.Since the sultan’s approval of fiscal consolidation measures in late October, and with oil prices on the rise, Oman’s debt has returned an average of about 12%, ranking in the top tier of 80 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg. Prior to the decision, the nation’s bonds had a negative return of around 3.5% last year.The largest oil exporter outside of OPEC may need to borrow about $4.2 billion to cover its fiscal shortfall this year under a plan based on a crude price of $45 per barrel. Oman sold $3.25 billion in a three-part debt offering in January.Less DebtJPMorgan, one of the biggest arrangers of Middle East and North Africa bond deals, expects sales across the region to slip in 2021 from last year’s record of near $140 billion.“2020 was an exceptional year and people were happy to over-fund because of the uncertainty in the market,” Deaibes said. “We have higher oil prices, better growth prospects, an improved geopolitical backdrop and rates are volatile but still low and spreads are tight.”The year kicked off with bond sales that included Saudi Arabia raising funds in dollars and euros, alongside deals by other Middle Eastern governments including lower-rated Bahrain.But the momentum has eased as emerging-market assets fell out of favor on expectations of tighter global monetary policy and as a revival of inflation reduced the relative appeal for risky assets.“So rates volatility aside, we are in a goldilocks situation where it is conductive for issuers to take advantage of the market,” Deaibes said. “Our focus is to leverage the situation so we can de-risk our issuers and create more optionality later in the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan Probe Spurs Fears of China Poaching Top Chip Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- An investigation into illegal talent poaching by Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has revived fears Chinese companies will target Taiwan’s top engineers as their country works to build a world-class chipmaking industry.Investigators descended on the offices of Bitmain’s two Taiwan units and interviewed 19 people Tuesday in a probe into whether the crypto-mining startup had violated local laws, according to Chang Jui-chuan, a spokeswoman for the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office. The Chinese firm, which develops semiconductors for mining and other purposes, is suspected of illegally recruiting hundreds of engineers from Taiwanese firms over a period of three years. Taiwan prohibits firms from China from doing business or recruiting locally without prior approval, a measure intended to limit the influence of its political rival.The accusations against Bitmain spur concerns that Chinese firms will accelerate efforts to hire away Taiwan’s best engineers in a bid to achieve semiconductor self-sufficiency. Beijing has pledged to develop its own advanced chip manufacturing in order to dominate future technologies and cut its dependence on $300 billion of annual semiconductor imports.Read more: China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S.Taiwan’s deep pool of expertise revolves around Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s leading chip fabricator and a supplier to most American tech giants from Apple Inc. to Nvidia Corp. U.S. and European companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and ASML Holding NV have set up engineering hubs and research bases to tap local talent.“China’s poaching of Taiwanese engineers undermines Taiwan’s semiconductor industry,” said Carol Lin, a law professor at the Hsinchu-based National Chiao Tung University, which is now part of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. “Through the maneuver, Chinese competitors can learn about Taiwan companies’ progress. If these engineers bring trade secrets with them, Chinese rivals can have a firm grasp of Taiwan companies’ past success and failure in technological developments, and this could result in unfair competition and even endanger national security.”Beijing has denied Washington’s claims that it demands technology or talent transfers or targets the intellectual property of overseas firms. Bitmain representatives didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsBitmain’s actions are suspected of breaching Taiwan’s Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, Chang said. An article in the act stipulates that for-profit Chinese firms cannot set up units in Taiwan and conduct business activities -- including headhunting -- without approval from Taiwanese authorities, she added.A separate press statement from Chang’s office, while not identifying Bitmain by name, shed light on the allegations. In order to develop artificial intelligence chips, the Chinese startup created a new entity in China with a Taiwanese engineer as chairman. This engineer then recruited colleagues from his former company in Taiwan and formed a headhunting team to set up a research and development center in Taiwan, according to the statement. Chang confirmed the company in the press release was Bitmain.The team offered potential recruits double their existing salaries and advertised openly on Taiwanese job sites, the prosecutors said. The country’s top chip designer MediaTek Inc., a major rival to Qualcomm Inc., was affected by Bitmain’s recruitment drive, Taiwan’s Apple Daily reported. A MediaTek representative declined to comment.Taiwanese executives have accused Chinese rivals of aggressive poaching for years. In 2018, Taiwanese DRAM maker Nanya Technology Corp. President Lee Pei-ing said some of his engineers were being offered three to five times their current salaries by Chinese competitors. The typical practice was to first lure away a manager who would then go on to recruit more of his former colleagues, according to Lee.Beyond talent poaching, global firms with operations in Taiwan and local officials have accused Chinese companies of technology theft. In 2019, Taiwanese prosecutors indicted five people for leaking tech belonging to German chemical maker BASF SE to Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Co., while Micron Technology Inc. has sued Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp. and its Chinese partner Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. for stealing trade secrets. Both Chinese companies have denied wrongdoing.Read more: Engineers Found Guilty of Stealing Micron Secrets for ChinaBitmain, the world’s largest crypto-mining equipment maker, has over the years tried to expand into AI chipmaking to cushion Bitcoin’s volatility, but the strategy divided its management. The company relies on TSMC’s foundry for semiconductor production.(Updates with employment forecast chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ConocoPhillips resumes share buybacks, promises capital discipline

    Despite the uptick in crude prices, oil companies are expected to largely limit spending to marginally higher as investors reward companies showing capital discipline after years of low returns from the sector. "We believe this market will favor companies who demonstrate sustainable discipline and strong free cash flow generation with a track record of predictable returns of capital," ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said. ConocoPhillips maintained its previously announced operating capital program of $5.5 billion, joining top U.S. oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron that have also outlined plans in the last two weeks to preserve shareholder returns and keep spending in check.

  • Automaker Stellantis Breaks Out

    Stellantis, the result of the Fiat Chrysler merger with Peugeot, broke out. Another day of above-average volume. RS line at highs. Several traditional automakers have been breaking out.