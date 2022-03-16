U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Department of Defense Selects Vectrus for Development of 5G Smart Warehouse

·2 min read

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) has been selected by the Department of Defense to complete the final phases of application development for a 5G Smart Warehouse at Naval Base Coronado (NBC). The NBC 5G Smart Warehouse Assessment Team conducted a down select during Phase 1, comparing application solutions from three companies including Vectrus. This effort is part of the DoD's $600 million 5G experimentation and testing initiative, originally awarded in 2020. Vectrus successfully demonstrated a Converged Environment solution, addressing NAVSUP operational challenges through the implementation of advanced technology applications.

Vectrus Logo.
Vectrus Logo.

Vectrus' solutions focused on increasing efficiency, reducing costs, improving readiness and cybersecurity, and strengthening national security. The NBC 5G Smart Warehouse Assessment Team participated in live demonstrations of technologies at the 5G Converged Environment Smart Warehouse – Vectrus' 5G smart technology testbed – just outside of Richmond, Virginia.

The smart warehouse is a realization of Vectrus' Converged Environment concept, bringing together the support services, including base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT and network operations, engineering and digital integration, and security, in one synchronized environment.

"The smart warehouse will serve as a test bed for refining, validating and operationalizing 5G-enabled technologies," said Corinne Minton-Package, Senior Vice President of Systems and Technology at Vectrus. "This high-tech warehouse will more efficiently facilitate the transshipment between shore facilities and naval units. Our work at Naval Base Coronado will bring next generation efficiencies to naval logistics operations."

About Vectrus

Vectrus, a defense technology company, has provided mission critical support for the toughest operational challenges our customers have faced for more than 70 years. We leverage emerging technologies, unmatched technical expertise, exceptional talent, and deep domain knowledge to deliver innovative solutions for military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, converged environment solutions, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 8,100 employees spanning 205 locations in 28 countries. In 2021, Vectrus generated sales of $1.8 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mike Smith, CFA
719-637-5773
michael.smith@vectrus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/department-of-defense-selects-vectrus-for-development-of-5g-smart-warehouse-301503142.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.

