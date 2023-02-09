U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Deployable Military Shelters Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 1.7%

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deployable Military Shelters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deployable military shelters market size reached US$ 970.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,074.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.7% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • AAR Corp.

  • Big Top Manufacturing Inc.

  • Camel Expeditionary

  • Design Shelter Inc.

  • Federal-Fabrics-Fibers Inc.

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • HDT Global Inc.

  • Losberger De Boer

  • Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited

  • RUBB Buildings Ltd.

  • UTS Systems

  • Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd.

Deployable military shelters refer to portable, lightweight and temporary shelters widely used by the militaries in the absence of permanent shelters in fixed military bases. They are designed for quick deployment and can be easily set up within minutes in various terrains and geographies whenever required.

They are primarily utilized to protect military personnel, equipment, arms, cargo, vehicles and other supplies against extreme weather conditions. They also find extensive applications in emergency relief camps, command and control centers, tactical communication centers, and medical camps.

As a result, deployable military shelters are rapidly replacing their conventional counterparts due to their stronger frame, easy transportability, and higher tolerance to wind, snow and other environmental factors.

Deployable Military Shelters Market Trends:

A significant rise in border conflicts across the globe and the increasing military spending by governments of various nations represent the primary factors driving the market growth.

Besides this, the rising national security threats and the growing battlefield requirements have strengthened the need for deployable military shelters in far-away warzones for training and strategic, operational purposes.

Additionally, several leading manufacturers are heavily investing in developing portable shelters with reduced weight, high-quality materials, and fewer components to facilitate easy fabrication and assembly. This, in confluence with the surging sales of polymer-based product variants, is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has accelerated the adoption of deployable military shelters as temporary COVID-19 medical centers across numerous countries.

Moreover, the escalating demand for customized and multipurpose military shelters and the expanding manufacturing facilities are catalyzing the market growth. Other factors, including several product innovations, and significant advancements in design and material technologies, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global deployable military shelters market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global deployable military shelters market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global deployable military shelters market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global deployable military shelters market?
5. What is the breakup of the global deployable military shelters market based on the material?
6. What is the breakup of the global deployable military shelters market based on the application?
7. What are the key regions in the global deployable military shelters market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global deployable military shelters market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Deployable Military Shelters Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Rigid Wall Shelter
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Soft Wall Shelter
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Size
7.1 Small
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Large
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Polymer Fabric
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Composite
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Personnel
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Vehicle Mounted
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Medical Facility Base
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Aircraft Base
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Command Post
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/keayzg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


