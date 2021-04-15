U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims fell below 600,000 last week — a pandemic low

576,000 Americans filed new claims, 700,000 was expected for the week ended April 10

The Deployable Military Shelters Market was valued at USD 926.33 million in 2020 and is projected to grow to about USD 989.07 million in 2026 with a CAGR of 1.16% during the forecast period (2021-2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read

). COVID-19 did not have a significant impact on the deployable military shelters market. However, in certain countries military deployed temporary shelters to be used as temporary COVID-19 medical centers.

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Deployable Military Shelters Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062863/?utm_source=GNW


The evolving battlefield requirements have necessitated an increase in military units’ deployment in far-away warzones and various diverse terrains both for training and strategic operational purposes. Unrest across the borders with neighboring countries is generating the need for deployment of thousands of soldiers, which generates the need for portable military shelters.

Significant investments are directed towards developing shelters with a smaller number of component parts, less weight, and enhanced ease of fabrication and assembly. Advancements in designs and material technologies have resulted in the development of military shelters that are easy to transport and deploy, which is further expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends
Other Types Segment Accounted for a Major Market Share in 2020

The other types segment currently has the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The segment includes relocatable storage units, deployable hangars, and custom-built temporary military housing units. Deployable hangars are fully demountable and relocatable. Therefore, they are designed to have the shortest assembly time. In most cases, all the materials can be reused, both structure and envelope, in the next assembly of the building. VALDEMAN is one of the leading suppliers of deployable hangars for the United Nations, NATO, US Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Belgian Air Force, Canadian Air Force, Chilean Air Force, Indian Air Force, etc. Besides being a prime supplier of deployable hangars, the company also offers full accessory packages, including aircraft and personnel doors, lights, ventilation, and HVAC systems. In August 2020, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) announced providing deployable infrastructure to house the new C-295 aircraft of the Spanish Air Force "Marfil Detachment" in Senegal. The construction of a deployable hangar and a corporate building for the deployed personnel was completed in December 2020. Such developments are expected to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Europe Region is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth During Forecast Period

The European region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. European forces are strategically deployed by NATO partner countries in different peacekeeping missions around the world. Temporary shelters are used by the defense forces to set up medical camps and assist the wounded in war zones or affected areas during a pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a multifold increase in demand for deployable military shelters. For instance, in March 2020, a military field hospital was set up by the French Army to relieve the pressure on the ICU of the main hospital in the eastern French city of Mulhouse. The field hospital could admit up to 30 patients in intensive care. Similarly, the UK military planners were working on establishing 10 new field hospitals in the UK as part of its effort to support the public services tackling the COVID-19 crisis, notably the NHS. Several field hospitals have cropped up in Russia as the infection rate increased in the country. For instance, in May 2020, the Russian military opened a field hospital with a 100-bed capacity to treat COVID-19 patients in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan. A similar facility was also set up in the Murmansk region.

Competitive Landscape
The military deployable shelter market is highly fragmented and is highly competitive with competition from military fabric manufacturers, military equipment manufacturers, sports gear manufacturers as well as extreme weather shelter manufacturing companies. UTS Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, AAR CORP., Saab AB, and HDT Global are some of the market’s major players. The smaller players that have risen due to the spike in demand in 2020 are expected to remain in the market for another 3-4 years with only about 50% of these players surviving beyond the 5-year period when profits start to decline, and costs start to catch-up. Major players planning to expand their presence globally should wait out these next 2-3 years to acquire small domestic firms or form JVs and partnerships with these companies to reduce risks and costs by taking the dominant role in the business. The manufacturers of deployable military shelters are continually looking for ways to develop shelters that can withstand a wide range of harsh weather conditions, keeping in mind the various defense authorities’ certification requirements across the world. This will help the manufacturers to gain new contracts from the militaries and expand their market share during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this report:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- 3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062863/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


  • Former US official: Taiwan-US partnership stronger than ever

    Taiwan's president and an unofficial delegation of former senior U.S. government officials sent by President Joe Biden reaffirmed “rock solid” U.S.-Taiwan ties, amid heightened tensions with China. The U.S. has expressed a “rock solid support for Taiwan," President Tsai Ing-wen said Thursday in opening remarks before the two sides met in Taipei, the island's capital. “I can see with confidence that the United States’ partnership with Taiwan is stronger than ever," former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd said.

  • Somaliland and Taiwan: Two territories with few friends but each other

    Taiwan and Somaliland are basically fully functioning territories but neither is recognised internationally.

  • Malaysia's health ministry calls for ban on Eid travel amid surge in COVID-19 cases

    Malaysia's health ministry has proposed retaining a ban on interstate travel throughout the Eid festive season, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday, as the number of COVID-19 infections in the country jumped to a five-week high. Muslim-majority Malaysia has gradually eased movement curbs since embarking on a nationwide vaccination programme in February, though the government has yet to decide on whether to allow interstate travel ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival on May 13. The Southeast Asian nation has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks, with the country reporting 2,148 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest daily rise since March 5.

  • Daunte Wright news - live: Protests ahead of Kim Potter’s first court hearing as Chauvin defence closes

    Follow live updates from Minneapolis

  • Lyft now lets healthcare providers cover rides for patients

    Lyft is introducing a healthcare pass that lets health plan provides and social services organizations cover rides for eligible patients.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Surge as Crude Inventories Plunge Amid Jump in Refining Activity

    U.S. gasoline stocks rose 309,000 barrels in the week to 234.9 million barrels, less than analysts’ expectations for a 786,000-barrel rise.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks soar to fresh peaks, dollar slips

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and European earnings pointed to a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower in afternoon trade, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation is heating up as economies reopen.

  • Gold firms on softer dollar, yields; all eyes on U.S. data

    Gold gained on Thursday as a weaker dollar and Treasury yields bolstered bullion's appeal, ahead of U.S. weekly jobless claims and retail sales data that will shed light on the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,747.10 per ounce by 0928 GMT. "Gold's holding up fairly well today... we've seen the dollar weaken and U.S. 10 year Treasury yields are softer as well," said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson.

  • Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new U.S. rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities

    Taiwan said on Wednesday its chip companies will adhere to U.S. rules after Washington added seven Chinese supercomputing entities last week to an economic blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker halted orders from one of the entities named. The U.S. Commerce Department said the seven Chinese entities were "involved with building supercomputers used by China's military actors, its destabilizing military modernisation efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs." Companies or others listed on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

  • Singapore’s Grab to List in U.S. in $40 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc., Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup, is going public in the U.S. through the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company.The Singapore-based startup is set to have a market value of about $39.6 billion after the combination with Altimeter Growth Corp., the special purpose acquisition company of Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management, the firms said in a statement Tuesday. Grab is raising more than $4 billion from investors including BlackRock Inc., Fidelity International and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. as part of the biggest U.S. equity offering by a Southeast Asian company.The deal would make the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant the first Southeast Asian tech unicorn to go public through a SPAC and give it funds to expand. Grab is trying to take advantage of a U.S.-led SPAC listing boom even though it’s showing signs of slowing amid increased scrutiny by regulators.“This is definitely one of the best internet companies,” Gerstner said in an interview. “The runway ahead is very long and very wide for Grab if they continue to execute.”The combined entity’s stock will trade on the Nasdaq in the coming months under the ticker GRAB. Altimeter Capital, which orchestrated the initial public offering of Altimeter Growth in September, is putting $750 million into the company, about a fifth of the fresh funds raised.That, together with a three-year lockup period for its sponsor shares, indicates Altimeter’s long-term commitment to the company, Grab Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said. Altimeter, which manages $15 billion of assets, has also committed as much as $500 million to a contingent investment to be equal to the total amount of redemptions by Altimeter Growth’s shareholders.“From sovereign wealth funds to mutual funds, it is world-class investors who are investing in us,” Tan said in an interview. “The world is seeing the potential of Southeast Asia and how exciting this region is.”Shares in Altimeter Growth surged about 10% Tuesday in New York.Grab, the market leader in Southeast Asia for so-called super apps for consumer services, expects its addressable market to expand to more than $180 billion by 2025 from $52 billion in 2020. Its total gross merchandise volume last year was $12.5 billion, more than doubling from 2018 even as competition from arch rival Gojek intensified and the coronavirus pandemic restricted people’s movements.The deal marks a remarkable turn for Grab. Under pressure from SoftBank Group Corp. and other investors, the company had been negotiating a possible merger with Indonesia’s Gojek for most of 2020. But the talks ultimately collapsed around December and Gojek began talks with Tokopedia, another local internet giant.Tan and Gerstner, both Harvard Business School graduates, began talking about a deal early this year after being introduced by common friends. Only about three months later, they reached an agreement for the record transaction.Gerstner is no stranger to Southeast Asia, having invested in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce leader Sea Ltd. The Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company has emerged as a stock-market sensation since going public in New York in 2017. Among companies valued at $100 billion or more, the stock is the No. 1 Asian performer since the start of last year and trails only Tesla Inc. globally.“The U.S. and China have been big investment markets for 20 years and before Sea, Southeast Asia wasn’t really on many investors’ radar screens,” said Gerstner, who has been following Grab since its 2018 acquisition of the regional business of Uber Technologies Inc., another company he’s backed. “Now you have a second business with a $40 billion market cap which is going to be listed on the Nasdaq. This is a huge moment for global investors realizing the renaissance that’s occurring in Southeast Asia technology market.”Tan founded Grab in his native Malaysia as a taxi-hailing app in 2012 with Hooi Ling Tan, a Harvard classmate. They kicked off operations in Kuala Lumpur as what was then known as MyTeksi, allowing users to book cabs.Grab later relocated to Singapore before expanding as a ride-hailing app from Indonesia to Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar. With more than $10 billion raised from investors led by SoftBank over eight funding rounds, Grab became Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing provider before expanding into food delivery, digital payments and financial services across eight countries in the region.Working toward profitability, Grab lost about $800 million last year, on an Ebitda basis, on adjusted sales of $1.6 billion. It’s predicting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to become positive in 2023, reaching $500 million that year. The company is forecasting average annual sales growth of 42% for the next three years, with adjusted revenue hitting $4.5 billion in 2023.Grab said its mobility-services business is already making money in all its markets, while food delivery is in the black in five of six markets. The company said it had about 72% of Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing market, 50% of online food delivery and 23% of digital wallet payments last year. Grab was previously valued at about $16 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Among companies participating in the cash injection, a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, are Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte, Janus Henderson Group Plc and Nuveen LLC. The expected market value also reflects the PIPE and SPAC proceeds of $4.5 billion as well as a $2 billion term loan, according to Grab.Evercore Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley advised Grab in the deal.(Updates with sales, earnings forecasts in 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England’s Biggest Inflation Hawk Will Step Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane will step down in June, removing the the Monetary Policy Committee’s most outspoken contrarian and inflation hawk.Haldane, 53, will leave after career spanning more than three decades at the central bank to become chief executive officer at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce starting in September. He will remain in place through the bank’s rate decision on June 24. He’s departing as the U.K. emerges from its worst recession in three centuries, which pushed the central bank to unleash unprecedented stimulus including 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of bond purchases this year. Haldane alone on the nine-member policy panel voiced concerns about inflation accelerating with a rapid bounce-back in growth as Prime Minister Boris Johnson winds back restrictions to contain the Covid-19.“The most interesting element to me is that he is probably the arch-hawk on the MPC, and his removal will certainly see a more dovish tone seep into meetings,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital and a former BOE economist.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will appoint a successor after the bank advertises the position. While the chief economist traditionally also sits on the MPC, it’s the Treasury’s decision to name members to that panel.In recent months, Haldane has warned about the risk of excessive pessimism about the economic outlook as the pandemic winds down, terming it “Chicken Licken” economics that could undermine the recovery.While many of his colleagues point out concerns about rising unemployment and signs of sluggishness in the economy, he said he expects a “rip-roaring recovery” and on inflation said a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Several economists said the improving outlook for the U.K. economy has already shifted debate on the MPC away from extra stimulus and toward whether the pace of bond purchases need to slow -- or even an eventual tightening in policy.“In 2022 the BOE is likely to set out an exit strategy from its ultra-easy policy stance before hiking the bank rate in 2023,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg.Haldane joined the BOE in 1989 after gaining a masters in economics from Warwick University.He logged experience at the central bank in international finance, market infrastructure and financial stability during the financial crisis before clinching his current role under previous Governor Mark Carney in 2014. That year, “Time” magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.Haldane is known for his occasionally quirky speeches. He once used Dr. Seuss to bemoan the reading age needed to understand the central bank’s communications.His words sometimes raised eyebrows, notably when he compared pre-crisis economic projections to a famously inaccurate forecast by BBC weatherman Michael Fish before a 1987 storm that killed 18 people.In 2012, he drew the ire of his future boss with a speech -- titled “The Dog and the Frisbee” -- which called for simplicity in banking regulation. Carney, who was then the Bank of Canada governor and head of the global Financial Stability Board, said the speech was “uneven” and the conclusion “not supported by the proper understanding of the facts.”Haldane has also led the government’s Industrial Strategy Council until it was dissolved a few weeks ago and is the co-founder of charity Pro-Bono Economics.“If your business is trying to predict rates and quantitative easing, it will be a bit easier without Andy’s speeches somewhat clouding the issue,” said Tony Yates, a former BOE official who worked with Haldane. “If you’re trying to get up to speed on the latest things in monetary economics and finance, then it’s less good because there won’t be Andy picking up new things and explaining them.”(Updates with context and comment from the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Drop From Record Highs; Bond Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks retreated after climbing to an all-time high. Treasuries fell with the dollar. Oil rallied.PayPal Holdings Inc. and Nvidia Corp. paced losses among tech companies in the S&P 500, which had fluctuated for much of Wednesday’s session as traders sifted through earnings from some of the world’s biggest banks. Bitcoin slid in the wake of the debut by cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc. on the Nasdaq.Read: Goldman, JPMorgan Traders Show the Reddit Crowd How It’s DoneWith equities lingering near a record, investors are looking to the earnings season for further catalysts. Expectations of a strong profit rebound have helped markets rally, setting the bar high as reporting gets underway. More broadly, investors are monitoring vaccine developments for any threats to the economic recovery. The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book that activity has picked up pace amid an improvement in consumer spending.“You’re going to see this tug-of-war continue within markets as investors weigh the prospects of a strengthening economy with the risk of rising inflationary pressures,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors.A quarter that began with retail investors declaring the end of the status quo on Wall Street just ended with big banks tallying surprisingly massive hauls. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- two of the most gilded names in finance -- kicked off bank earnings season with revenue windfalls from trading and dealmaking, defying warnings from within the industry that good times couldn’t last.Goldman Sachs’s stock jumped, while JPMorgan’s slipped -- undermined by concern over weak demand for loans.Some key events to watch this week:U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro climbed 0.3% to $1.1979.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.2% to 108.89 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.63%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 4.5% to $62.89 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,736.65 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed Is More Worried by Inflation Running Too Cold Than Too Hot

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are just as worried about an inflation rate that runs too cold as one that runs too hot.While rising prices are in the spotlight now as the economy reopens and demand surges, the longer-run trends that have suppressed costs globally could re-emerge as the pandemic ends, some policy makers warn. That would make it harder to deliver on their new strategy of running inflation above their 2% target for a time in order to achieve that goal over the longer run.“We are probably more likely to be successful with the new monetary policy regime than if we didn’t have it,” Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in a Bloomberg News interview this week. But based on the experience of the last decade “you have to take seriously the idea that it is not going to be that easy to get 2% inflation.”Investors are likely to hear more on the topic from Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he speaks at a event held by the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday.Policy makers at the central bank have been pressed in recent weeks about whether an expected spike in prices -- as the U.S. rebounds from pandemic shutdowns -- will be a temporary blip or something more permanent and dangerous to the economy after a wave of unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus over the past year.For years, major economies including the U.S., Japan and the euro zone have struggled to raise inflation to 2% despite aggressive monetary policy actions. Aging populations, the impact of new technology and the disinflationary force of globalization are not things central banks can wish away, while rates stuck at zero -- or below -- telegraph the limits of their power.Inflation pessimism shows up in forecasts released by Fed officials’ at their March meeting as well. Even after taking account of the passage last month of President Joe Biden’s additional $1.9 trillion stimulus package in their forecasts, more than half of the 18 Fed officials estimated inflation would be around 2% or slightly below next year. A majority also forecast prices in a range of 1.9% to 2.2% for 2023.“Several participants commented that the factors that had contributed to low inflation during the previous expansion could again exert more downward pressure on inflation than expected,” minutes of the gathering showed said.March SpikeOn the other hand, a sharp jump in consumer prices last month is a reminder that the risks are two-sided. Both goods and services prices rose last month with the consumer price index rising 0.6% after a 0.4% gain in February as the end of pandemic lockdowns drove up the cost of gasoline, car rentals and hotel rooms, according to data released Tuesday.Rosengren said the Fed has never tried to shift to a new policy regime while exiting a pandemic amid aggressive fiscal stimulus. “We have to be pretty humble about how confident we are about what the inflation outcomes are going to be,” he said.Some indicators of longer-run inflation are starting to move higher, a sign that the Fed is at least getting the public’s outlook pointing in the right direction. The rate on the five-year, five-year forward swap contract for consumer-price inflation is hovering around 2.4%.That is up from a low last year of just under 1% during the peak pandemic lock down period. When adjusting for measurement differences between CPI and the Fed’s preferred measure -- the personal consumption expenditures price index -- it puts longer-run inflation pricing in at just a touch over the central bank’s 2% target.However, some market watchers -- like Fed policy makers -- see an enduring rise in inflation as a challenge.Interest-rate derivative markets don’t foresee the Fed lifting its policy rate beyond about 2% during the upcoming tightening cycle. That’s below the 2.5% Fed officials forecast last month for their long-run policy rate. This backdrop signals that traders don’t see much risk of inflation unmooring or growth getting too robust before the next downturn.“We are looking for a core CPI running closer to 1.9% or so,” after temporary base effects filter through the data, said Phoebe White, interest-rate strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “That’s still pretty soft and we think the underlying trend in inflation is going to be pretty gradual to build as we look into 2022.”There are a range of forces that are likely to keep inflation low from the Fed’s perspective, including the millions of still-unemployed Americans. Slow changes in pandemic behavior -- even as vaccines roll out -- weak wage-bargaining power and an aging workforce could also keep overall demand moderate and prices muted.“We are of the view that we are going to continue to be in a lower inflationary environment both in the U.S. and globally,” said Steven Oh, head of fixed income at PineBridge Investments. “We are not necessarily going to be successful in reaching inflation targets on a sustainable basis.”The Fed also has limited tools. In its recent statement, the Fed pledged to keep rates at zero until “inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.” But a pledge to do nothing also raises questions about the potency of policy. The U.S. central bank has a legacy of missing its 2% inflation target consistently since it was installed in 2012.“Really it’s about changing peoples’ mindsets and experience for the last ten years,” said Tiffany Wilding, economist at Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment Management Co.“You are going to need several periods, maybe several years, of inflation that is running above the Fed’s 2% target to really anchor those expectations, because they have moved down.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase CEO Says Listing Is a ‘Shift in Legitimacy’ for Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- The direct listing of Coinbase Global Inc. on Nasdaq is a turning point for the whole cryptocurrency sector, according to the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong.Banks used to hang up on Coinbase’s calls and many people thought the digital-currency platform was a bad idea, Armstrong said during a discussion on the Clubhouse app after the stock’s debut. Now top executives from the banks that helped Coinbase go public are calling to ask how they can get more into crypto themselves, he said.“It feels like a shift in legitimacy not just for Coinbase but the whole industry,” Armstrong said. “Crypto has a shot at being a major force in the financial world.”Coinbase, which fell 14% on its debut Wednesday to close at $328.28, now has a valuation of about $86 billion on a fully diluted basis. That compares with a 2018 funding round that valued it at around $8 billion. The listing was widely anticipated by the wider crypto community, with many coin prices and crypto-affiliated company shares rising in advance of it, before falling back once the trading started.The company’s growth hasn’t been without controversies, such as restrictions Armstrong placed on employee discussions of politics last year, or frequent outages during periods of heavy trading. Some people criticize the level of fees charged by the exchange.There was also a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $6.5 million regarding claims Coinbase had reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades.More generally, skeptics maintain that crypto could be in a bubble, and may suffer due to regulatory changes around the globe. Coinbase and its backers see more strength ahead.“There was tremendous depth and richness to what these guys were doing,” said Marc Andreessen, co-founder of investment firm Andreessen Horowitz, one of Coinbase’s biggest shareholders, in a portion of the same Clubhouse discussion talking about what made the company an appealing investment.Andreessen said Coinbase provided a combination of “a company that’s conservative enough to be compliant from a regulatory perspective but also relentlessly innovative.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Oil Demand Picks Up Steam as Economic Expansion Quickens

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy is emerging from a year of lockdowns in a big way and that’s showing up in the oil market.A rolling average of U.S. gasoline demand rose to the highest since August, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. The nation’s refineries are processing the most crude crude oil in over a year just after the pandemic started as they make more fuel for the upcoming summer travel surge. At the same time, crude supplies fell by the most in two months, bringing nationwide stockpiles to the lowest since late February.The data underpin the recovery in the oil market a year after the pandemic spurred a historic demand crash. Gasoline demand has been leading the comeback, with more gains in diesel and jet fuel needed to provide sure footing for markets after the pandemic slump. West Texas Intermediate crude futures surged more than 5% Wednesday and broke out the narrow trading range they had been stuck in since mid-March.The oil rally comes during a period of quicker economic expansion, as cited in a speech Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Gasoline prices have averaged about $2.86 as gallon this spring amid predictions they should hit $3 a gallon this year for the first time since 2014.Careful supply management by refiners has helped maintain balance. Only 300,000 barrels of gasoline were added to storage last week, even with more production. Stockpiles are about 28 million barrels below where they were a year ago.“These numbers are quite constructive for gasoline,” said Houston oil analyst Andy Lipow. “We are headed to what looks like a decent summer driving season with Americans having been pent up with their desire to get out on the road.”​To be certain, the market still has a long way to go for a full recovery, gasoline demand is at 8.8 million barrels day compared with 9.4 million barrels seen in April 2019.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Gains as Analyst Sees ‘Immense’ Upside, Ark Funds Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares rose premarket on the second day of trading as momemtum builds around the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and one analyst said its upside potential “could be immense.”The stock traded at $352 at 7:15 a.m. in New York, up about 7.5% from the last close, but still lower than Wednesday’s opening price. After debuting at $381 in its direct listing on Nasdaq Wednesday, Coinbase climbed as high as $429.54 -- sending the exchange’s valuation soaring above $112 billion at one point before slipping back as Bitcoin fell from record highs.Despite being unable to sustain its initial strength, positive sentiment toward the stock is starting to build. Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought about $246 million worth of the stock for three of its funds, while BTIG analyst Mark Palmer initiated coverage with a buy rating, setting a price target of $500 and touting the potential increase in cryptocurrency’s total market capitalization beyond the curent $2.1 trillion.Coinbase’s listing is seen pushing crypto even more into the mainstream of investing, exposing legions of potential buyers to digital tokens, which have grown into a $2 trillion industry in little more than a decade. Bitcoin, the original and biggest crypto coin, is valued at more than $1 trillion alone after a more than 800% surge in the past year.At the closing price, Coinbase’s valuation on a fully diluted basis was about $86 billion. Given its size and visibility, Coinbase is likely to be popular with actively managed equity funds, particularly growth managers, essentially making a large swath of stock holders passive investors in crypto.Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin to a 120% rally since December, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Attention from regulators is poised to intensify as Coinbase becomes a public company.(Updates share prices, add details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS commissioner says the child credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • Bitcoin in Stasis as Crypto Bull Mike Novogratz Warns of Market Washout

    Bitcoin takes a breather as billionaire investor Mike Novogratz warns of market correction.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise With Inflation Concern Fleeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in the red. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.