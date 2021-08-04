U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

DepositAccounts Releases Annual Top200 Bank & Credit Union Lists

·3 min read

LendingTree brand has recognized institutions for exceptional financial health and stability since 2015

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, today released its list of the 2021 Top200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America.

DepositAccounts.com
DepositAccounts.com

DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of federally-insured banks and credit unions in the United States once per quarter and has been tracking healthy institutions since 2010. To determine bank ranking and recognition, DepositAccounts.com grades each institution on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth, and loan-to-reserve ratios.

"We believe consumers should have a way to evaluate the financial health of their institutions," said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. "The intention of our health grade ratings are to help consumers make informed decisions when selecting a financial institution."

For a complete listing of the 2021 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America, visit https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/health.aspx.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree

About DepositAccounts.com
DepositAccounts.com is the largest and most comprehensive online publication in the U.S. dedicated to banking and deposits product information for consumers. It covers every federally insured bank and credit union and utilizes its patented technology to track approximately 275,000 consumer deposit rates, each updated nightly. The site features more than 11,000 editorial articles detailing depository strategies and highlighting current bank rates and offers. It is also home to one of the largest communities of depositors on the Web, hosting more than 100,000 comments, customer reviews, and forum threads.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nancy Jones
Nancy@lendingtreenews.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/depositaccounts-releases-annual-top200-bank--credit-union-lists-301347597.html

SOURCE DepositAccounts.com

