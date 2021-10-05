U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.27
    +61.81 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,454.98
    +452.06 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,474.25
    +218.77 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.70
    +26.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    +1.73 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    -11.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1613
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0530 (+3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4060
    +0.4880 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,007.96
    +2,571.59 (+5.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.01
    +17.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.46
    +72.45 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

DepositLink Pay provides brokers and title companies with an easy way to eliminate paper checks

·2 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositLink, the industry-leading provider of secure digital payment solutions for real estate, introduces an innovative product enhancement for brokers and title companies. DepositLink Pay, the next generation of digital payment technology, further reduces the friction and inefficiency of processing paper checks for earnest money and commission payments.

DepositLink (PRNewsfoto/DepositLink)
DepositLink (PRNewsfoto/DepositLink)

"DepositLink Pay is a giant step in automating payments for real estate," said Jay Rooney, CEO & Founder DepositLink.

With DepositLink Pay, a broker, agent, or title company can direct buyers and renters to a customized URL or a "Pay" button to make digital EMD and rental payments. There is no cost to brokers, agents, or companies.

"DepositLink Pay is a giant step in automating payments for real estate," said Jay Rooney, CEO and Founder of DepositLink. "Buyers and renters have easy access and can make payments in less than two minutes, from any device."

DepositLink Pay offers a branded broker/agent, or company user experience, helping companies maintain a solid connection to their clients throughout the process. The platform tracks payment status in real-time, and funds clear in as little as 24 hours.

"We listened to our partners and the industry who were looking to make digital payments even easier," said Rooney. "DepositLink Pay delivers that, and more. We are excited to bring this advanced technology to market."

DepositLink is holding DepositLink Demo Days, a live webinar series where brokers can see the full breadth of the DepositLink solution and business benefits. Brokers interested in learning more are encouraged to register here or call 1-833-DEP-LINK.

The DepositLink team will also conduct live demos of DepositLink Pay at the Inman Connect Las Vegas 2021 conference on October 25-28. Attendees are invited to booth #415 to learn more.

About DepositLink
DepositLink is a mobile responsive digital payments solution for real estate businesses. With DepositLink, real estate and title companies can collect earnest money deposits, send and request commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits electronically. Payments made on DepositLink's platform deliver good funds through the ACH network in less than one business day. www.depositlink.com

Media Contact:
Christina Kline
Director of Marketing
christina@depositlink.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/depositlink-pay-provides-brokers-and-title-companies-with-an-easy-way-to-eliminate-paper-checks-301393129.html

SOURCE DepositLink

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • Facebook Is Back Online. Here’s What Caused the Outage.

    Tech giant Facebook said the outage on its platforms, which lasted around six hours, was due to an internal technical problem.

  • Facebook whistleblower testifies before Congress, outage affects billions worldwide

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what's taking place at Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's Senate meeting and how Zuckerberg is recovering from yesterday's outage.&nbsp;

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    It's easy to overlook the importance of a diversified portfolio, but holding a minimum of 25 high-quality stocks can help shield your total returns from volatility. However, diversity isn't just about the number of stocks you own; it's also helpful to spread your investment dollars across a range of different industries.

  • Brokerage Robinhood introduces 24/7 phone support after communications criticisms

    Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it had introduced 24-hour customer phone support, seven days a week, addressing criticisms over the app-driven retail brokerage's communications that were also implicated in the suicide of a client. Robinhood said expanding its customer support would help its users feel confident, informed and secure about investing, especially when getting started in trading assets like cryptocurrencies. "We need to help everyone feel like they are ready to become investors, that they belong, and that they will get the support they need in the moments they need it most," Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said in an interview.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • ‘The supply chains are everything at this point,’ economist explains

    Supply chain tightness is causing heightening concern over the growth of the U.S. economy, while companies scramble to find alternative routes.

  • Botox war: East Bay challenger sued by maker of blockbuster cosmetic toxin

    After a Covid delay, the company hopes to soon launch its Botox-like product, manufactured in Newark, to treat "frown lines" between the eyebrows.

  • Wells Fargo is pushing back its office return, but U.S. Bank, Huntington and others stand pat

    Wells Fargo & Co. last week pushed its return-to-office plans back to Jan. 10, 2022 — but other banks with a large presence in the Twin Cities so far aren't following suit.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security

    The Canada Pension Plan and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces 2021 Third Quarter Sales

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce that the Company sold approximately 15,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $27.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion2 for the three month period was $3.7 million resulting in cash operating margins1 of approximately $1,540 per attributable gold equivalent ounce1.

  • JPMorgan bans business travel for unvaccinated U.S. employees - memo

    The bank has also mandated such staffers to be tested twice a week, and said they would need to contribute a higher cut of their pay towards medical insurance, to account for testing expenses. The Wall Street bank has urged its employees to get their COVID-19 shots, but not mandated vaccines, in line with peers such as Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co. JPMorgan Chase will also require proof of vaccination from employees participating in client events in-person, effective immediately, according to the memo.

  • Midway lands major engineering and IT cos. as tenants for its CityCentre mixed-use development

    In addition to Amazon's previously announced expansion, CityCentre is adding other major names as office tenants.

  • Racism is set to cost Tesla nearly $140 million

    Owen Diaz, who is Black, said he was called racial slurs, saw racist graffiti and cartoons, and was allegedly told to “go back to Africa.”

  • Rexnord, Regal Beloit close spinoff transaction

    Regal Beloit Corp. completed its acquisition of the legacy Milwaukee-based Rexnord industrial business and will begin trading its stock Tuesday under a new name — Regal Rexnord Corp. — and a new stock ticker symbol.

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • U.S. jobs aren’t coming back quickly, even as millions lose unemployment benefits

    At least 6.5 million people were cut off from federal unemployment benefits in September, but don't expect most of them to rush back into the U.S. labor force looking for work.

  • India's Future Retail terminates agreement to open 7-Eleven stores

    Future Retail said on Tuesday it ended a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc to develop and operate the U.S. firm's round-the-clock convenience stores in India, as it could not meet targets for opening stores and franchisee-fee payments. The agreement, which was terminated mutually by both the companies, was first announced https://www.reuters.com/article/us-future-retail-7-eleven-expand-idUKKCN1QH0X5 in 2019 with plans to open 7-Eleven's first branded store in India. The COVID-19 pandemic has slammed consumer spending and severely hurt retailers like Future Retail, with the company’s annual report showing that the unit formed to run 7-Eleven stores in India had reported https://www.futureretail.in/pdf/Annual_Report_2020_21.pdf a loss of 173 million rupees ($2.32 million) without opening any stores.