The Depot: Work begins on new location for Tupelo farmers' market

Dec. 30—TUPELO — Site work has started on the new location for the city's farmers' market, but it won't be ready by the time the season opens in May. However, it should be ready before the season wraps up.

When the new facility on Front Street opens — in what was a parking lot to the north and east of Tupelo Hardware — it will not be called the Tupelo Farmers' Depot. Instead, it will simply be called The Depot.

Officials hope to use the new facility to serve as an all-purpose venue, with other events and activities throughout the year.

The farmers' market will continue to be held on Saturdays from the first Saturday of May to the last Saturday of October.

Lucia Randle, executive director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, which oversees the farmers' market, said a change in location isn't the only thing that will happen.

"We're going to change the hours, too," she said. "We had been opening at 6 a.m., but so many people were missing out, so we'll be open from 8 a.m. to noon. I'd also like to bring in more local crafts, maybe some music while the market is going on. One of the biggest things is that there will be a stage on the north end, plus bathrooms, and it will be very nice."

As a certified farmers market, Randle said Tupelo follows some strict guidelines. Participation is for farmers and growers who sell what they grow, raise or produce on their farm, and for local producers who make products featuring agricultural foods from the area.

"The certification primarily ensures that the produce sold at our market is local and not trucked in Alabama or California or wherever," said Craig Helmuth, DTMSA assistant director. "We can add any auxiliary thing we want, but we've always been a farmers' market first. We try to have at least 75% produce; we don't want to be a craft market or a flea market."

In addition to the new amenities, Randle said she would like to see coffee served on Saturday mornings during the farmers' market, and perhaps offer cooking demonstrations. DTMSA owns a gas grill that can be used for that purpose.

North Mississippi Health Services has provided healthy living demonstrations in the past, and Randle said she hopes it will continue to do so.

Tupelo Project Manager Neal McCoy said The Depot will be about the same size as far as square footage under roof, but the new pavilion will pay homage to the old railroad depot and offer newer and better amenities.

The city committed $1 million to the project and the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau added another $1.3 million to it. However, McCoy said a large drainage pipe will have to be moved, which was not anticipated, and that will add slightly to the cost.

"Right now, what you're seeing out there is the dirt work, and we'll be moving that pipe, then we anticipate putting the project out for bid at the end of January," he said. "From there, we're looking at 150 days to get everything done, if all goes well."

There will be limited parking immediately surrounding The Depot, but there is a wealth of parking within a very short walking distance. Parking spaces will be provided for six to eight food trucks if they wish to park there.

Randle said she wanted to make it clear that Food Truck Friday will continue to be held in front of City Hall, and will not be moved to The Depot. The new location is merely providing space for food trucks, whether its for the farmers' market or other events held there.

"We're really excited about the farmers' market's new home and all the things that we'll be able to do there," she said.

