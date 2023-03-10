Company Logo

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Management Systems and Suppliers Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Financial services industry is in flux, and the risk landscape is changing rapidly, especially due to emerging technologies, evolving cyber threats, new industry entrants, regulatory mandates, and ESG trends.

As a part of an international consulting group with over 30 years of experience helping banks manage their risk, our research insights and broad coverage of Risk Management across 170+ pages of research and 1250+ deals offer actionable insights into Risk Management systems

Report highlights

In-depth coverage of 20+ global Risk Management technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, user lists, customer experiences, way forward strategy and more.

Deep dive into the global RiskTech landscape, its trends, threats, challenges and opportunities via charts, infographics, regulatory information and more.

Access to the publisher's iconic Annual Sales League Table for Risk Management, covering areas such as Market Risk, Credit Risk, Operational Risk, and Asset and Liability Management.

Fresh thought leadership via interviews, opinion pieces and podcasts with global leaders brought to you by the publisher's editorial team.

Why subscribe?

Global coverage of 45+ countries

Authored by the publisher's research team, consisting of subject-matter-experts across Risk Management verticals

Quarterly dynamic report updates to bring you first-hand information in a timely manner

Complimentary 1-hour of analyst time bundled with each subscription

Who finds this report useful?

Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions

Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally

Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.

Institutional investors - Investment teams find this report useful whilst conducting thorough business and financial due diligence prior to making investment decisions

Key Topics Covered:

Risk Management Systems and Suppliers Guide

Risk Management | Market Landscape

Regulations and implications

Striking A Balance Between Innovation and Protection

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Risk Management Systems Performance | SLT 2022

Vendor Profiles

ACTICO

Ascent Business

Bluering

Capital Banking Solutions

Clari5 (Customer XPs)

Codebase Technologies

Finastra

Fernbach

GoldenSource

Mitratech

Kamakura

Lombard Risk (A Vermeg Company)

Loxon

IHS Markit

OpenGamma

Oracle FSS

Profile Software

SAP

SAS

Sopra Banking Software

FIS(Sungard)

Razor Risk Technologies

Wolters Kluwer Financial Services

Thought Leadership

Why An Enterprise Architecture?

The Rising need for better Risk Management System

The Data Challenge

Coordinating Data for Regulatory and Accounting Purposes

Optimisation and Skillsets

Risk Management Technology

The Finance Architecture Options - Overview

The Data Model

The Super-Ledger

The Data Repository

Technology Driven Regulations

