Deputy Chairman & CEO of United Overseas Bank Ee Cheong Wee Buys More Stock

Those following along with United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Ee Cheong Wee, Deputy Chairman & CEO of the company, who spent a stonking S$2.8m on stock at an average price of S$28.50. While that only increased their holding size by 0.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Overseas Bank

In fact, the recent purchase by Ee Cheong Wee was the biggest purchase of United Overseas Bank shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$28.20). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

United Overseas Bank insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does United Overseas Bank Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. United Overseas Bank insiders own about S$2.4b worth of shares (which is 5.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At United Overseas Bank Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about United Overseas Bank. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - United Overseas Bank has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

