Derby Building Products Announces Coastal Forest Products' Charleston, SC Branch Will Distribute TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®

·3 min read

QUEBEC CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Derby Building Products announces the full line of Tando products - TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake® - will be distributed by Coastal Forest Products' Charleston, South Carolina branch. The premier building materials distributor, based in New Hampshire, has expanded its Iron Woods tropical hardwoods facility into a wholesale supply business for multiple superior brands. Coastal will distribute Tando products in a 150-mile radius from Wilmington, NC to all of South Carolina.

"We're excited to partner with Derby on these innovative exterior products, especially with shingles so prevalent in this market," said Wes Robichaud, Coastal - SC's Sales Manager. "With authentic realism and labor savings, the new technology behind Beach House Shake as a composite shingle makes it the finest product on the market today."

Michael Morris, VP of Sales, Derby Building Products noted that Coastal Forest Products is known for service and bringing innovative products to market. "Tando's partnership with Coastal has a track record of performance throughout the northeast region and we couldn't be more excited to expand on that partnership with Coastal's South Carolina branch."

Beach House Shake, the authentic composite shingle, delivers the charm and beauty of natural cedar. Down to the last detail, Beach House Shake mimics the natural color variations, genuine saw cuts, and detailed grain patterns of real cedar. Its architecturally precise 5" re-squared and rebutted lines create individual shingles as unique as they are beautiful. And with the proven performance and durability of a composite, Beach House Shake stays looking like the day it was installed for years.

TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, is preferred by siding installers for its lightweight and easy, one-person installation. It allows a siding contractor to install a stone product without the need for a mason, scaffolds, or adhesives which increases speed, efficiency, and cleanliness on the jobsite.

TandoShake is available in five profiles and on-trend colors to complement any architectural style. To learn more about all Tando products, visit www.tandobp.com. For Beach House Shake info, visit www.beachhouseshake.com.

Learn about Coastal Forest Products - SC Branch at www.ironwoods.com.

About Coastal Forest Products

Coastal Forest Products is a leading wholesale distributor of quality building products to an extensive dealer network throughout New England, Eastern NY and Long Island and the Carolinas. Coastal offers distinctive products, quality pre- finishing services, professional delivery, in-house engineering services tailored for our dealer network.

About Tando

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more info, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/derby-building-products-announces-coastal-forest-products-charleston-sc-branch-will-distribute-tandostone-beach-house-shake-and-tandoshake-301584761.html

SOURCE Derby Building Products

